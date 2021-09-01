Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Kulka dialogue)

It’s a new month, and summer is unofficially over: welcome to September 1, 2021: National Gyro Day, celebrating yet another cultural appropriation.

It’s also these food months:

National Chicken Month

National Honey Month

National Mushroom Month

National Papaya Month

National Potato Month

National Rice Month

Is there any single recipe that uses every one of those foodstuffs?

Further, it’s National Tofu Day (but only in the UK), Emma Nutt Day (celebrating the world’s first woman telephone operator, who started her job on this day in 1878), Ginger Cat Appreciation Day (if you’re the first reader to send a photo of your ginger cat, I’ll put it in this post), National Cherry Popover Day, World Letter Writing Day (I can’t remember the last time I wrote a personal letter, but it’s a shame the habit has vanished), and, in Australia, Wattle Day.

And here’s the winning First Ginger Cat from reader John C. McLoughlin:

Nigel, the oldest of our three gingers at 12 but a relentless sport-hunter nonetheless. He has been imprisoned as an indoor cat for the latter half of his life, but never ceases his attempts to escape and deal properly with the grosbeaks.

Remember the wattle featured in Monty Python’s “Bruces sketch,” featuring the Philosophy Department of Woolamaloo University in Australia? There was this poem:

⁣”This here’s the wattle, the emblem of our Land. You can stick it in a bottle, you can hold it in your hand.”

Today’s Google Doodle returns as a get-vaccinated gif with a link (click screenshot) on where to get your Covid jab. Note the “l” letter getting a shot:

News of the Day:

The fat lady has sung, the war is over, and here’s the last soldier to leave Afghanistan.

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

Biden has vigorously defended his policy, asserting that “I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit.” And that’s understandable, at least to the American people, who agree that Biden did the right thing, but may have botched the execution. As the WSJ reports:

A poll conducted by Pew Research Center between Aug. 23-29 found that 42% of those surveyed said the Biden administration had done a poor job in handling the situation in Afghanistan. About 26% said it had done an excellent or good job, and 29% said it had done a fair job. The same poll found that 54% said the decision to withdraw was the right one, while 42% said it was wrong.

On the other hand, op-ed columnist Max Boot of the Washington Post, a centrist military historian, calls out Biden for botching the withdrawal big time in a piece called, “Biden has been a good President. But the exit from Afghanistan has been an epic own-goal.”

What makes this disaster so infuriating is that it was entirely predictable. The U.S. military urged Biden to keep a small troop presence in Afghanistan and the intelligence community warned that a total pullout would lead to a Taliban takeover. President Barack Obama acceded to those concerns, and refused to withdraw U.S. troops before he left office. But Biden didn’t listen. He wanted to get out of Afghanistan in the worst way, and he did.

The more I think about this, the more the upcoming misery, death, and oppression, which falls largely on women, preys on my mind. Could we have prevented this by permanently keeping a cadre of volunteer troops in the country? Well, we’ll never know. And, of course, the government we installed was deeply corrupt and incompetent.

Reader Greg informs me that the much-admired Robert Sapolsky has a 90-minute interview on the Huberman Lab podcast, and, among many other topics discusses free will. Go here and scroll to minute 73 to hear his take. He’s a determinist, but tries to put a happy face on the fact that we’re robots made of meat. He’s also written a new book, Determined: The Science of Life Without Free Will, also mentioned in the free-will section but not yet listed on Amazon.

Over at his website Shtetl Optimized, Scott Aaronson reviews the new Netflix series “The Chair”, a show that will interest many of us, as it’s about a new chairperson, played by Sandra Oh, negotiating the difficulties of running a university English department. Apparently a lot of the program deals with wokeness. (I haven’t seen it.) Scott and his wife love the show, but he also has a bevy of kvetches. (h/t Paul): Last week Dana and I watched the full first season of The Chair, the Netflix drama that stars Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon Kim, incoming chairwoman of the English department at the fictional Pembroke University. As the rave reviews promised, I found the show to be brilliantly written and acted. At times, The Chair made me think about that other academia-centered sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, which I freely confess I also enjoyed. But The Chair is much more highbrow (and more political), it’s about the humanities rather than STEM, and it’s mostly about academics who are older than the ones in Big Bang, both biologically and professionally.

Kvetches ensue.

Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 640,078, an increase of 1,346 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,535,094,, an increase of about 9,900 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on September 1 includes:

1620 – Speedwell leaves Delfshaven to bring pilgrims to America by way of England.

A painting of Pilgrims aboard the Speedwell by Robert Weir adorns the rear of America’s $10,000 bill (only five examples of this note are known, all in collections):

1774 – British scientist Joseph Priestley discovers oxygen gas, corroborating the prior discovery of this element by German-Swedish chemist Carl Wilhelm Scheele.

1834 – Slavery is abolished in the British Empire as the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 comes into force, although it remains legal in the possessions of the East India Company until the passage of the Indian Slavery Act, 1843.

1893 – Henry Perky patents shredded wheat.

Curiously John Kellogg patented shredded wheat as well, after Perky’s patent expired in 1912. Here you go:

1914 – The German Empire declares war on the Russian Empire at the opening of World War I. The Swiss Army mobilizes because of World War I.

1936 – The Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.

The Olympic Village then consisted of a series of nice small houses, and here’s the room occupied by Jesse Owens at the ’36 Olympics, a black American who won four gold medals in track and field.

1944 – World War II: The Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi German occupation breaks out in Warsaw, Poland.

1965 – Frank Herbert‘s novel, Dune was published for the first time. It was named as the world’s best-selling science fiction novel in 2003.

A first edition and first printing of this book will cost you about $11,000:

1966 – Charles Whitman kills 16 people at the University of Texas at Austin before being killed by the police.

Whitman’s spree ultimately involved killing his mother, wife, three people inside UT’s University tower, and 11 more from the top, a total of 16 deaths. He was later found to have a malignant brain tumor the size of a pecan, which could have caused the killing. What should be done with such a person? Operate and then incarcerate? Here’s the University Tower, where you’re no longer allowed to go to the observation deck.

1971 – The Concert for Bangladesh, organized by former Beatle George Harrison, is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This was actually a pair of concerts on the same day; here’s a 5-minute summary video:

1980 – Vigdís Finnbogadóttir is elected President of Iceland and becomes the world’s first democratically elected female head of state.

1984 – Commercial peat-cutters discover the preserved bog body of a man, called Lindow Man, at Lindow Moss, Cheshire, England.

You can now see Lindow Man, who lived roughly between 2 BC and 119 AD, at the British Museum. He was in his mid 20s and may have been ritualistically murdered:

2007 – The I-35W Mississippi River bridge spanning the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, Minnesota, collapses during the evening rush hour, killing 13 people and injuring 145.

Here’s some surveillance video of the collapse:

2008 – Eleven mountaineers from international expeditions died on K2, the second-highest mountain on Earth in the worst single accident in the history of K2 mountaineering.

Notables born on this day include:

10 BC – Claudius, Roman emperor (d. 54)

1744 – Jean-Baptiste Lamarck, French soldier, biologist, and academic (d. 1829)

Lamarck (below) was infamous for his theory of environmentally-induced but heritable changes; nevertheless, he was one of the first to actually theorize that evolution had occurred:

1843 – Robert Todd Lincoln, American lawyer and politician, 35th United States Secretary of War (d. 1926)

Robert Todd was the oldest son of Abe Lincoln, but he didn’t look like him, at least in this picture:

1907 – Eric Shipton, Sri Lankan-English mountaineer and explorer (d. 1977)

1931 – Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1936 – W. D. Hamilton, Egyptian born British biologist, psychologist, and academic (d. 2000)

Hamilton would have been 85 today had he not died from a gastrointestinal hemorrhage, perhaps caused by a pill lodged in his gut. He was a genius, and though I never met him I have many friends who did, all of whom praised his generosity and brilliance. One of those friends is Dr. Anne Magurran of St. Andrews University, who sent the photo below that she took of Hamilton in Brazil. She also wrote this:

Here is a pic of Bill I have on my laptop. It was taken in the floating lab in Mamiraua on my first visit (c.1992). Bill is working on his plant collection (he was interested in the extent of asexual reproduction in plants in flooded forest v. the terra firme forest). The pic was taken in poor lighting (in the evening) and is a photo of a photo so the quality is not great, but I think it captures the essence of the man as a field biologist. I did include it in a little description of my time working there for a piece on our lab website, but it hasn’t been included anywhere else.

1936 – Yves Saint Laurent, Algerian-French fashion designer, co-founded Yves Saint Laurent (d. 2008)

1942 – Jerry Garcia, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)

Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on September 1 include:

1903 – Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman and scout (b. 1853)

1966 – Charles Whitman, American murderer (b. 1941)

1970 – Frances Farmer, American actress (b. 1913)

Farmer was a paranoid schizophrenic who became notorious for episodes of illness, and eventually was institutionalized as she got worse. She was played by Jessica Lange (nominated for Best Actress) in the 1982 movie “Frances”. Here’s a smal video bio of Farmer with comments by Jessica Lange:

1977 – Francis Gary Powers, American captain and pilot (b. 1929)

1981 – Paddy Chayefsky, American author, playwright, and screenwriter (b. 1923)

2007 – Tommy Makem, Irish singer-songwriter and banjo player (b. 1932)

2015 – Cilla Black, English singer and actress (b. 1943)

Here’s my favorite song of Cilla (it was also her biggest hit):

2020 – Wilford Brimley, American actor and singe (b. 1934)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn: Kulka and Hili are playing:

Szaron: I’m getting closer. Hili: I’m ignoring it.

In Polish:

Szaron: Zbliżam się. Hili: Ignoruję to.

And a rare dialogue with Kulka!

A: Are you coming out from the wardrobe? Kulka: Not yet.

From Lorenzo the Cat, labeled, “Motherhood, the truth.”

From Divy:

From Jesus of the Day:

The last American soldier leaves Afghanistan:

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

Weatherman Al Roker at NBC, informed (by trolls on Twitter, of course) that he was too old to be covering hurricanes, issues a pungent reply:

.@alroker has a message for those who think he’s too old to stand outside in a hurricane! #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/v2RD6xA7ku — The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) August 29, 2021

From Masih. We all know that Iran has political prisoners, jailed (and often executed) for voicing ideas the regime doesn’t like. Here’s Masih showing the wife of a man scheduled to be executed for belonging to a Kurdish political party, pleading for his life.

"Don't let the Islamic Republic of Iran execute my innocent husband. Don't let my kids grow up without a dad" Heart-wrenching words of Sharareh Sadeghi. Help us avert the execution of Haydar Ghorbani#SaveHaydarGhorbani https://t.co/OUsVOMbQ2B pic.twitter.com/AanxzXVPVs — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 31, 2021

Today’s tweet from the Auschwitz Memorial. Once again, a new “resident” lived but a few days, probably perishing from disease or hunger:

1 September 1942 | Otokar Šulc, a Czech, perished in #Auschwitz. Otokar was a postał clerk. He was born in Miletice on 28 January 1898. He was incarcerated in the camp on 21 August 1942 & became prisoner no. 60373. He survived 10 days.

He was 44. pic.twitter.com/5GeIa7WpTg — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 1, 2021

From Simon, a really cool series of cat-themed milk cartons (I think):

packaging designer is a genius and i‘m buying 12 cartons to get all the designs pic.twitter.com/Ag99JxHnAv — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) August 30, 2021

From Barry: A tweet from John Cleese showing responses to complainers about “The Life of Brian”:

A fine reminder to anyone who feels people are overly sensitive to comedy today. It has always, sadly, been this way, and likely the offended don't even know what they are offended by only that they should be. Life of Brian form letter, 1979. pic.twitter.com/HY2Mnxoqrg — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) August 29, 2021

From Ginger K., an awesome domino fall:

A domino can knock over another domino about 1.5x larger than itself. Here are the conditions under which a row of increasing dominoes is able to keep tumbling over: https://t.co/f4KP7zAWCe [source of the gif, Stefan Schöppers, August 7, 2009: https://t.co/Ix9Ajq7ovN] pic.twitter.com/8w0XQ35xyw — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 20, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. In this first sedimentary section, the bottom is Precambrian and the top layer Triassic. The intervening 380 million years isn’t represented, as the layer eroded away.

The coolest thing I’ve seen in ages. The oldest rocks in England (pre-Cambrian, bottom) topped by a desert where dinosaurs roamed. @CharnwoodGeo pic.twitter.com/ANo7topTGj — Prof Elizabeth Tingle (@ElizabethTingle) August 30, 2021

Bobcat takes the easy way through:

Stairs several centuries old going down to the Thames in East London, north side of the river:

This is the the passage that leads to one of the oldest remaining set of stairs on the river, Wapping Old Stairs. These passageways are time tunnels, unchanged for centuries; dark, cold and windy, musty and damp with river air, they smell and feel like the past.#mudlarking pic.twitter.com/biV9llQfr9 — Lara Maiklem Mudlarking (London Mudlark) (@LondonMudlark) August 31, 2021