Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Kulka dialogue)

It’s a new month, and summer is unofficially over: welcome to September 1, 2021: National Gyro Day, celebrating yet another cultural appropriation.
It’s also these food months:
National Chicken Month
National Honey Month
National Mushroom Month
National Papaya Month
National Potato Month
National Rice Month
Is there any single recipe that uses every one of those foodstuffs?
Further, it’s National Tofu Day (but only in the UK), Emma Nutt Day (celebrating the world’s first woman telephone operator, who started her job on this day in 1878), Ginger Cat Appreciation Day (if you’re the first reader to send a photo of your ginger cat, I’ll put it in this post), National Cherry Popover Day, World Letter Writing Day (I can’t remember the last time I wrote a personal letter, but it’s a shame the habit has vanished), and, in Australia, Wattle Day.
And here’s the winning First Ginger Cat from reader John C. McLoughlin:
Nigel, the oldest of our three gingers at 12 but a relentless sport-hunter nonetheless. He has been imprisoned as an indoor cat for the latter half of his life, but never ceases his attempts to escape and deal properly with the grosbeaks.
Remember the wattle featured in Monty Python’s “Bruces sketch,” featuring the Philosophy Department of Woolamaloo University in Australia? There was this poem:
”This here’s the wattle, the emblem of our Land. You can stick it in a bottle, you can hold it in your hand.”
Today’s Google Doodle returns as a get-vaccinated gif with a link (click screenshot) on where to get your Covid jab. Note the “l” letter getting a shot:
News of the Day:
The fat lady has sung, the war is over, and here’s the last soldier to leave Afghanistan.
The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a
— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021
Biden has vigorously defended his policy, asserting that “I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit.” And that’s understandable, at least to the American people, who agree that Biden did the right thing, but may have botched the execution. As the WSJ reports:
A poll conducted by Pew Research Center between Aug. 23-29 found that 42% of those surveyed said the Biden administration had done a poor job in handling the situation in Afghanistan. About 26% said it had done an excellent or good job, and 29% said it had done a fair job. The same poll found that 54% said the decision to withdraw was the right one, while 42% said it was wrong.
On the other hand, op-ed columnist Max Boot of the Washington Post, a centrist military historian, calls out Biden for botching the withdrawal big time in a piece called, “Biden has been a good President. But the exit from Afghanistan has been an epic own-goal.”
What makes this disaster so infuriating is that it was entirely predictable. The U.S. military urged Biden to keep a small troop presence in Afghanistan and the intelligence community warned that a total pullout would lead to a Taliban takeover. President Barack Obama acceded to those concerns, and refused to withdraw U.S. troops before he left office. But Biden didn’t listen. He wanted to get out of Afghanistan in the worst way, and he did.
The more I think about this, the more the upcoming misery, death, and oppression, which falls largely on women, preys on my mind. Could we have prevented this by permanently keeping a cadre of volunteer troops in the country? Well, we’ll never know. And, of course, the government we installed was deeply corrupt and incompetent.
Reader Greg informs me that the much-admired Robert Sapolsky has a 90-minute interview on the Huberman Lab podcast, and, among many other topics discusses free will. Go here and scroll to minute 73 to hear his take. He’s a determinist, but tries to put a happy face on the fact that we’re robots made of meat. He’s also written a new book, Determined: The Science of Life Without Free Will, also mentioned in the free-will section but not yet listed on Amazon.
Over at his website Shtetl Optimized, Scott Aaronson reviews the new Netflix series “The Chair”, a show that will interest many of us, as it’s about a new chairperson, played by Sandra Oh, negotiating the difficulties of running a university English department. Apparently a lot of the program deals with wokeness. (I haven’t seen it.) Scott and his wife love the show, but he also has a bevy of kvetches. (h/t Paul):
Last week Dana and I watched the full first season of The Chair, the Netflix drama that stars Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon Kim, incoming chairwoman of the English department at the fictional Pembroke University. As the rave reviews promised, I found the show to be brilliantly written and acted. At times, The Chair made me think about that other academia-centered sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, which I freely confess I also enjoyed. But The Chair is much more highbrow (and more political), it’s about the humanities rather than STEM, and it’s mostly about academics who are older than the ones in Big Bang, both biologically and professionally.
Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 640,078, an increase of 1,346 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,535,094,, an increase of about 9,900 over yesterday’s total.
Stuff that happened on September 1 includes:
- 1620 – Speedwell leaves Delfshaven to bring pilgrims to America by way of England.
A painting of Pilgrims aboard the Speedwell by Robert Weir adorns the rear of America’s $10,000 bill (only five examples of this note are known, all in collections):
- 1774 – British scientist Joseph Priestley discovers oxygen gas, corroborating the prior discovery of this element by German-Swedish chemist Carl Wilhelm Scheele.
- 1834 – Slavery is abolished in the British Empire as the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 comes into force, although it remains legal in the possessions of the East India Company until the passage of the Indian Slavery Act, 1843.
- 1893 – Henry Perky patents shredded wheat.
Curiously John Kellogg patented shredded wheat as well, after Perky’s patent expired in 1912. Here you go:
- 1914 – The German Empire declares war on the Russian Empire at the opening of World War I. The Swiss Army mobilizes because of World War I.
- 1936 – The Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.
The Olympic Village then consisted of a series of nice small houses, and here’s the room occupied by Jesse Owens at the ’36 Olympics, a black American who won four gold medals in track and field.
- 1944 – World War II: The Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi German occupation breaks out in Warsaw, Poland.
- 1965 – Frank Herbert‘s novel, Dune was published for the first time. It was named as the world’s best-selling science fiction novel in 2003.
A first edition and first printing of this book will cost you about $11,000:
- 1966 – Charles Whitman kills 16 people at the University of Texas at Austin before being killed by the police.
Whitman’s spree ultimately involved killing his mother, wife, three people inside UT’s University tower, and 11 more from the top, a total of 16 deaths. He was later found to have a malignant brain tumor the size of a pecan, which could have caused the killing. What should be done with such a person? Operate and then incarcerate? Here’s the University Tower, where you’re no longer allowed to go to the observation deck.
- 1971 – The Concert for Bangladesh, organized by former Beatle George Harrison, is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
This was actually a pair of concerts on the same day; here’s a 5-minute summary video:
- 1980 – Vigdís Finnbogadóttir is elected President of Iceland and becomes the world’s first democratically elected female head of state.
- 1984 – Commercial peat-cutters discover the preserved bog body of a man, called Lindow Man, at Lindow Moss, Cheshire, England.
You can now see Lindow Man, who lived roughly between 2 BC and 119 AD, at the British Museum. He was in his mid 20s and may have been ritualistically murdered:
- 2007 – The I-35W Mississippi River bridge spanning the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, Minnesota, collapses during the evening rush hour, killing 13 people and injuring 145.
Here’s some surveillance video of the collapse:
- 2008 – Eleven mountaineers from international expeditions died on K2, the second-highest mountain on Earth in the worst single accident in the history of K2 mountaineering.
Notables born on this day include:
- 10 BC – Claudius, Roman emperor (d. 54)
- 1744 – Jean-Baptiste Lamarck, French soldier, biologist, and academic (d. 1829)
Lamarck (below) was infamous for his theory of environmentally-induced but heritable changes; nevertheless, he was one of the first to actually theorize that evolution had occurred:
- 1843 – Robert Todd Lincoln, American lawyer and politician, 35th United States Secretary of War (d. 1926)
Robert Todd was the oldest son of Abe Lincoln, but he didn’t look like him, at least in this picture:
- 1907 – Eric Shipton, Sri Lankan-English mountaineer and explorer (d. 1977)
- 1931 – Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
- 1936 – W. D. Hamilton, Egyptian born British biologist, psychologist, and academic (d. 2000)
Hamilton would have been 85 today had he not died from a gastrointestinal hemorrhage, perhaps caused by a pill lodged in his gut. He was a genius, and though I never met him I have many friends who did, all of whom praised his generosity and brilliance. One of those friends is Dr. Anne Magurran of St. Andrews University, who sent the photo below that she took of Hamilton in Brazil. She also wrote this:
Here is a pic of Bill I have on my laptop. It was taken in the floating lab in Mamiraua on my first visit (c.1992). Bill is working on his plant collection (he was interested in the extent of asexual reproduction in plants in flooded forest v. the terra firme forest). The pic was taken in poor lighting (in the evening) and is a photo of a photo so the quality is not great, but I think it captures the essence of the man as a field biologist. I did include it in a little description of my time working there for a piece on our lab website, but it hasn’t been included anywhere else.
- 1936 – Yves Saint Laurent, Algerian-French fashion designer, co-founded Yves Saint Laurent (d. 2008)
- 1942 – Jerry Garcia, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)
Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on September 1 include:
- 1903 – Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman and scout (b. 1853)
- 1966 – Charles Whitman, American murderer (b. 1941)
- 1970 – Frances Farmer, American actress (b. 1913)
Farmer was a paranoid schizophrenic who became notorious for episodes of illness, and eventually was institutionalized as she got worse. She was played by Jessica Lange (nominated for Best Actress) in the 1982 movie “Frances”. Here’s a smal video bio of Farmer with comments by Jessica Lange:
- 1977 – Francis Gary Powers, American captain and pilot (b. 1929)
- 1981 – Paddy Chayefsky, American author, playwright, and screenwriter (b. 1923)
- 2007 – Tommy Makem, Irish singer-songwriter and banjo player (b. 1932)
- 2015 – Cilla Black, English singer and actress (b. 1943)
Here’s my favorite song of Cilla (it was also her biggest hit):
- 2020 – Wilford Brimley, American actor and singe (b. 1934)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn: Kulka and Hili are playing:
Szaron: I’m getting closer.Hili: I’m ignoring it.
Szaron: Zbliżam się.Hili: Ignoruję to.
And a rare dialogue with Kulka!
A: Are you coming out from the wardrobe?Kulka: Not yet.
From Lorenzo the Cat, labeled, “Motherhood, the truth.”
From Divy:
From Jesus of the Day:
The last American soldier leaves Afghanistan:
The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a
— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021
Weatherman Al Roker at NBC, informed (by trolls on Twitter, of course) that he was too old to be covering hurricanes, issues a pungent reply:
.@alroker has a message for those who think he’s too old to stand outside in a hurricane! #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/v2RD6xA7ku
— The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) August 29, 2021
From Masih. We all know that Iran has political prisoners, jailed (and often executed) for voicing ideas the regime doesn’t like. Here’s Masih showing the wife of a man scheduled to be executed for belonging to a Kurdish political party, pleading for his life.
"Don't let the Islamic Republic of Iran execute my innocent husband. Don't let my kids grow up without a dad"
Heart-wrenching words of Sharareh Sadeghi. Help us avert the execution of Haydar Ghorbani#SaveHaydarGhorbani https://t.co/OUsVOMbQ2B pic.twitter.com/AanxzXVPVs
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 31, 2021
Today’s tweet from the Auschwitz Memorial. Once again, a new “resident” lived but a few days, probably perishing from disease or hunger:
1 September 1942 | Otokar Šulc, a Czech, perished in #Auschwitz.
Otokar was a postał clerk. He was born in Miletice on 28 January 1898.
He was incarcerated in the camp on 21 August 1942 & became prisoner no. 60373. He survived 10 days.
He was 44. pic.twitter.com/5GeIa7WpTg
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 1, 2021
From Simon, a really cool series of cat-themed milk cartons (I think):
packaging designer is a genius and i‘m buying 12 cartons to get all the designs pic.twitter.com/Ag99JxHnAv
— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) August 30, 2021
From Barry: A tweet from John Cleese showing responses to complainers about “The Life of Brian”:
A fine reminder to anyone who feels people are overly sensitive to comedy today. It has always, sadly, been this way, and likely the offended don't even know what they are offended by only that they should be. Life of Brian form letter, 1979. pic.twitter.com/HY2Mnxoqrg
— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) August 29, 2021
From Ginger K., an awesome domino fall:
A domino can knock over another domino about 1.5x larger than itself. Here are the conditions under which a row of increasing dominoes is able to keep tumbling over: https://t.co/f4KP7zAWCe [source of the gif, Stefan Schöppers, August 7, 2009: https://t.co/Ix9Ajq7ovN] pic.twitter.com/8w0XQ35xyw
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 20, 2021
Tweets from Matthew. In this first sedimentary section, the bottom is Precambrian and the top layer Triassic. The intervening 380 million years isn’t represented, as the layer eroded away.
The coolest thing I’ve seen in ages. The oldest rocks in England (pre-Cambrian, bottom) topped by a desert where dinosaurs roamed. @CharnwoodGeo pic.twitter.com/ANo7topTGj
— Prof Elizabeth Tingle (@ElizabethTingle) August 30, 2021
Bobcat takes the easy way through:
BOBCAT!!!! 😻 pic.twitter.com/D139Umxdtd
— MariNaomi (@marinaomi) August 31, 2021
Stairs several centuries old going down to the Thames in East London, north side of the river:
This is the the passage that leads to one of the oldest remaining set of stairs on the river, Wapping Old Stairs. These passageways are time tunnels, unchanged for centuries; dark, cold and windy, musty and damp with river air, they smell and feel like the past.#mudlarking pic.twitter.com/biV9llQfr9
— Lara Maiklem Mudlarking (London Mudlark) (@LondonMudlark) August 31, 2021
15 thoughts on “Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Kulka dialogue)”
I’ve been meaning to try The Chair – The Grauniad gave it four out of five stars: “The Chair review – Sandra Oh is first class in moreish university satire” https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/aug/20/the-chair-review-sandra-oh-netflix-university-satire-comedy
The biggest difference i see between Max Boot and Biden is that Biden has thankfully changed. Max Boot has not. Boot can be thrown into the pile of X generals and failed military policies that have not changed since Vietnam.
I think Boot is being disingenuous here too. He makes no mention of the agreement the Trump administration, via Pompeo, made with the Taliban for the US to exit Afghanistan. The one in which the Afghani government was excluded at the request of the Taliban. The one in which Pompeo agreed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, which was done. The one in which the time table for the US withdrawal was agreed upon by Pompeo and the Taliban.
And Boot makes no mention of what the likely results would have been if the Biden Administration had decided to reject the Trump Administration’s agreement with the Taliban. A Taliban that had been consolidating its forces for months, since the agreement, as the US was withdrawing forces. A Taliban that had been gifted with 5,000 previously imprisoned personnel, including the person that has been installed as their new president. What would have happened is that the conflict would have exploded again requiring a new large scale deployment of US forces to Afghanistan.
I also watched “The Chair” season on Netflix. I enjoyed watching it but many of the characters are stereotypes to an extreme level. There are only 6 episodes and the season ending left me with a feeling of “Do I care to wait for another season?”
I remember reading an interview with Cilla Black in which she said that the only time she had been separated from her husband was when their children were born. 😐
I don’t know, but it seems pretty easy to make a ‘fried rice’ type dish out of these ingredients. Dice the chicken, baste it in the honey, and cook separately. Cook the rice. Dice the potatoes into 1/2″ inch cubes. Combine all ingredients in a fry pan with some oil and maybe some soy sauce, and fry it up until the potatoes are cooked through.
Well he obviously can’t be released into the public as-is, even if the brain tumor is at fault. So you keep him sequestered, operate on the tumor or treat it with chemo or radiation, observe his behavior over many years in sequestration, and then make a determination as to whether we think he remains a threat or not. Not much of which, IMO, the US jail system is designed to do well or humanely.
Too right. Good luck getting medical intervention of any kind at all in US prisons, or in Florida at least. I’ve seen a man just die on the rec yard (presumably from a heart attack), and no one was even allowed to try to help or give CPR, or anything. I don’t know if they even called for an ambulance or emergency medical help, but considering the numerous security hoops they would have needed to get through, it hardly seems likely they could have arrived in time.
I think Boot could be described more accurately as a never-Trump neoconservative (which is, I suppose, in some weird way, about as close as Republicans — or recovering Republicans — come to “centrist” these days).
I once saw an interview with Jack Elliot where he described sleeping on Woody Guthrie’s couch for a couple of weeks, and each morning was awakened by the Guthries’ children.
He said that they would throw stuffed toys at him until he woke up and arose, but if the stuffed toys didn’t work, after a while they would switch to trucks.
L
George Martin’s rush to get Cilla’s version of Anyone who ‘ad a heart in Britain first peed Dionne Warwick right off, and no mistake.
I work in patent law. In case anyone is curious, the earlier Perky patent was for the product of and process of making shredded wheat (I actually looked up the text of the Perky patent). The later Kellogg patent would today be called a design patent and claims a new, ornamental design for a shredded wheat biscuit. So the second one does not repeat or infringe the earlier patent.
Since fairly recently I am listed (with three others) on two patents and we have two further submitted/in progress (broadly speaking, on using lasers to detect/identify bacteria). Because of that, I’ve been introduced to patent-ese, and so here’s a question. Was “embodiments” part of the lexicon back then?
A poll conducted by Pew Research Center between Aug. 23-29…
I’ll wait for a poll conducted beginning in a few days.
What makes this disaster so infuriating is that it was entirely predictable.
That implies that something could have been done to change it. The scale of the evacuation is unprecedented. A large number were killed in one attack, but there were no further. Maybe the Afghans that could have steeled themselves against ISIS would have done so if they thought we would actually leave, but how would they ever think that if we never did?
The Brown U calculation that the presence in Afghanistan was costing $300M/day needs to be part of any assessment, too.
Meanwhile, as judged from emails that wind up in my spam folder (why I started getting them is an unanswered question), the cabal over at MyFaithVotes is rushing breathlessly to denounce the whole thing and trying to figure out whether they should mount a campaign to impeach Joe.
John the Baptist of sorts to Dylan’s Jesus 🙂 , and, along with Dave Van Ronk, one of the archetypes for the early Sixties’ Greenwich Village folk singer (and titular character) played by Oscar isaac in the Coen brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis.
Surprised to see even the New York Daily News coming out with an editorial like this on the withdrawal from Afghanistan:
I had to look twice to make sure I wasn’t reading the New York Post.