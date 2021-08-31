Should schools hide children’s issues about gender and transexuality from their parents?

There must be tons of people who have Substack sites that I don’t know about. Reader Steve just acquainted me with the site of Abigail Shrier, called “The Truth Fairy.” Shrier, of course, is the person most demonized as transphobic by transgender activists, but unfairly so, for she is not in the least transphobic.
Rather, she became persona non grata because of her book Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters. If you’ve read that book, and I have, you’ll see that it’s about questioning the narrative of teenage girls who desire to transition to the male sex while they’re still very young. Some of these people, say Shrier, are sincere, while others may succumb to social pressure to transition (this pressure is often very strong) rather than ride out the pervasive angst of teenage years or, if they’re lesbian, go that route. It seems that wanting to change gender is seen as a heroic act, while not doing so, if you have doubts, is denigrated. And saying you’re a lesbian gives you no points.
This valorization of transitioning among teenage girls—and also boys, but Shrier’s book is mostly about girls—is the basis for “gender affirmative” treatment, which is basically a one-way push towards transitioning. Without proper therapy, counseling, or parental discussion, girls may be socially pressured into making irreversible decisions, including getting hormone therapy and surgery. For raising these questions, and suggesting that in some cases “gender affirmation” may not be a healthy way to go, Shrier has become Public Enemy Number 1 to transgender activists, replacing J. K. Rowling. (There will be another.) An ACLU official suggested that her book be banned, and it was briefly removed from at least two book-selling venues, including Target.
In her latest post (click on screenshot below), Shrier takes up another contentious issue, another one that cries out for public discussion.
The issue is “Gender Support Plans” used by many secondary schools, in which a child’s name, desire to change gender, preferred pronouns, and so on are kept on record and used in schools, but hidden from the parents. Here’s one example given by Shrier:
Last week, I spoke with another mother who discovered her 12-year-old daughter’s middle school had changed the girl’s name and gender identity at school. The “Gender Support Plan” the district followed is an increasingly standard document which informs teachers of a child’s new chosen name and gender identity (“trans,” “agender,” “non-binary,” etc.) for all internal communications with the child. The school also provided the girl a year’s worth of counseling in support of her new identity, which in her case was “no gender.” Even the P.E. teachers were in on it. Left in the dark were her parents.
This duplicity is part of the “plan”: All documents sent home to mom and dad scrupulously maintained the daughter’s birth name and sex. But Mom noticed her daughter seemed to be suffering. Although far from alone in declaring a new identity – many girls in the school had adopted new names and gender pronouns – this girl’s grades fell apart. She became taciturn and moody.
When the mother failed to uncover the source of the girl’s distress, she met with teachers, hoping for insight. Instead, she slammed into a Wall of Silence: no teacher was evidently willing to let a worried mom know what the hell was going on. (Finally, one did.)
I’ve heard of such incidents many times. A very important decision by a student is not only supported by the school, but hidden from the parents. That seems to fly in the face of what being a parent is all about. Shouldn’t parents know this stuff at least at the same time as the school, at the very least? And what right does a school have to hide such a momentous change from the parents? It is the school usurping a parent’s right. (Of course, if the student wants to hide a gender change from both the school and the parents, that is also her right. Further, if the child wants to discuss it only with a therapist, that is also fine, as therapeutic sessions are confidential.) But I know of no other case in which schools keep such information from parents. As Shrier says, “For Pete’s sake, the state requires that teachers ask parental consent before they offer a child Tylenol.”
The schools, of course have their reasons, but they don’t seem to be good ones:
Teachers and activists who support this policy typically make two arguments in its favor. The first is that the very fact that a teen would want to keep her new gender identity a secret from parents is proof that home is an “unsafe” place for her; that is, her parents, if they knew, would abuse her. The second is that this gender declaration is a deeply held and personal decision of the child’s. The school, in this scenario, is merely a polite bystander—at most, a kindly chaperone. It’s not the school’s job to ask mom and dad for their approval.
The first is absurd; the second, dishonest. Why would a teen agree to keep a secret from her parents, if not for the presence of abuse? Well, as one sharp Twitter user pointed out in response to the documents I posted, one can think of a few things a teen might want to keep secret from mom: an eating disorder; her decision to join a religious cult; her dabbling in drugs; a decision to send or post nudes; or have sex with a much older boy. Teens tend to keep from mom and dad a wide variety of healthy and unhealthy teenage experimentations—sometimes to avoid parental protest; sometimes, just for the pubertal frisson.
And in virtually none of these cases is the primary motivation to keep secrets from parents necessarily fear of abuse. Sometimes it’s to avoid—groan—another lecture or even a conversation. Other times, teens keep something a secret just to avoid a “No.”
I think Shrier is right here. How many of us can say that we didn’t keep secrets from our parents in secondary school because it might upset them, or lead to “discussion”? When I was in high school everyone was smoking weed or taking hallucinogens, but I would never mention that to my parents. (My dad finally caught me smoking once, and hit the roof!) Why would it be okay for the school to know this but not my parents?
The fact is that growing up is a process in which parents guide their children by their own best lights, and sometimes that involves difficult conversations. But why are parents not as good as teachers and principals at trying to understand and deal with a child’s transitioning? Shrier’s thesis (and that of other people) is that in many cases gender transitioning is a symptom of mental distress rather than a genuine feeling that you need to be transformed into a member of the opposite sex, and that perhaps parents would understand a child’s behavior better than school officials (though not necessarily better than a good therapist). Plus, as Shrier says, once a kid leaves middle school or high school, the teachers move on to a new batch of kids, but the parents have a lifetime interest in the child.
A peculiar power imbalance has arisen between public school teachers and the parents for whom the necessity of work renders them too dependent on these schools to question them. Parents discover radical materials pushed on their children by accident, like passersby happening on a crime scene. They are treated as interlopers, trespassers; they are made to understand they have no right to be there; information on the ideology pushed on their kids is revealed on a strictly need-to-know basis. When parents do object to classroom gender ideology, they’re treated as morally obtuse or child abusers.
The contempt shown parents would be inexcusable even if teachers stuck to reading, writing and arithmetic. In a time when so many public school teachers are properly described as activists, that arrangement strips children of their families’ protection. And families must indeed protect them from an ideology that would turn students against any adult who suggests that a seventh grader suddenly jonesing for hormones and surgeries slow down. I have more than once wondered whether public schools that would openly pit students against their families, turn them against themselves and each other, aren’t doing more harm than good.
Shrier’s solution? A federal law that would allow parents access to their children’s public-school records.
Actually, there is such a law, but schools can get around it simply by not keeping the records “in a centralized location”. While grades and courses may be kept centralized, schools are apparently careful to keep records about gender and the like in other places. (I have no idea what a “non centralized location” might be.) This kind of end run around the law is unconscionable.
At the end, Shrier gets a bit apocalyptic about the issue, but remember that it is her main interest as a journalist now, and, importantly, she has children.
This is where the most critical cultural battle will be fought. Not with reckless doctors, for whom lawsuits are coming. Not even with the therapists—in many cases, a luxury, parents can walk away from. It will be fought with America’s activist teachers. Will we allow the activists among them unaccountable access to the next generation of America’s children?
If conservatives and liberals hope to save this country, this is where they will place their energies: campaigning for federal legislation to grant parents full access to all curricula. And no, granting parents’ review over sex-education materials alone wouldn’t solve this problem, since the SOGI (Sexual Orientation & Gender Identity) curriculum, for instance, is often inserted into other areas of the curriculum or disguised as “anti-bullying” education. We need legislation that grants parents a right to opt out of any instruction regarding gender and sexuality and stops schools from changing a child’s name, gender marker, or pronouns without the approval of a parent or legal guardian. This has nothing to do with “outing” students and everything to do with whether a school should be permitted to hoodwink the primary locus of love and responsibility in her life.
I’ve thought about this for a while, and I can see no reason for schools to keep this secret from parents unless there is a genuine danger to the child if she tells her parents. And how would you know that without telling the parents? If things become so bad that a parent becomes abusive about the issue, the child needs to be moved out of the home and given proper care (no not necessarily a regimen of “gender affirmation”). But I can’t imagine that most parents wouldn’t be sufficiently concerned about the issue to try to help their child or get help for their child (the right kind of help: not “rah rah, cut off your breasts and take hormones” kind of help but help from an empathic and thoughtful therapist).
Do any readers feel that schools have a right to keep this information secret from a child’s parents?
UPDATE: Bari Weiss announced in her newsletter that she will have a discussion (“cocktail hour”) with Shrier this week, so if you subscribe look for a link.
I’m excited that on Thursday at 8pm EST/5pm PST we’re going to host an event for subscribers only.
17 thoughts on “Should schools hide children’s issues about gender and transexuality from their parents?”
Notice that these “activist” teachers claim that “the parents might become abusive” — not “parent/s”, despite the well-known fact that there are a lot of single-parent families around these days. In other words, they’re demonizing two-parent traditional families. Does this suggest a certain political bias to you?
That seems excessively pedantic. I would read “parents” as including single parent families.
Here in the UK, I haven’t seen a letter from school in years that doesn’t refer to “parents/carers”.
Well, the school has access to public records, which would include police records, parent’s convictions for child abuse etc. So hypothetically they could do such work, though realistically they have not the time, funding, or expertise to do so.
As a parent, I expect the school to ignore some small stuff, tell me the big stuff, and only withhold big stuff that would fall under standard doctor-patient privilege type info (i.e. if the kid sees the school psychologist or the like). For the latter, it’s worth remembering that in most if not all states, school employees are mandatory reporters. So if my kid makes a credible claim of potential abuse, the school is violating the law if they keep that secret or don’t report it to authorities.
They seem to want to thread an unthreadable needle here: claim that a student’s fear of abuse is so credible the school needs to withhold important information from the parents, yet not credible enough to go to the police about.
I agree about the unthreadable needle: that’s a very good observation. The non-reporting by teachers and principals shows their reluctance to embrace this approach in public – they know how ridiculous it would make them seem.
If we are going to hold parents responsible for their minor children, which we should unless the parents have had their guardianship revoked by legal process, then absolutely NO, a school should not hide a child’s issues about gender and transsexuality from the parents.
I think there should be laws to prevent schools from maintaining this or any other type of deception. Deception and the lack of transparency seems to be really popular these days, whether it concerns politics, schools and education or what is in the food you eat. Lying is very much the thing after four years of you know who and why should parents need to know anything about their own kids. I have no children but I was a kid once so keeping things from your parents was kind of a normal thing. It almost never worked and it was always wrong. Just the fact of being a parent means you need to know everything about your kids. If you come across a parent who says, oh, i don’t want to know about that, you better get that parent some help.
Deception in our government has been a big part of our politics since the beginning. It is right there in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. If you had to pick a word for the last 20 years in Afghanistan it would be deception. If you doubt that read the Afghanistan Papers. Fifty years ago it was the Pentagon Papers and as Hugo Black said, only a free and unrestrained press can expose deception in government. Are our schools just being another part of government?
I’m a parent and I approve of your post.😉 Seriously, Randall, I subscribe to practically everything you wrote here. To answer your final question, public schools are indeed government agencies and as such are answerable to us the people. Teachers may be authorized to act in loco parentis, but we parents are the ones who delegate this authority to them, and we certainly have the right, indeed, the obligation to evaluate how the teachers are doing our job.
In closing, I’m thinking of my late mother, who impressed upon my siblings and me that honesty is the best policy.
StephenB, do you mean that honesty towards the parents is always teh best policy no matter the topic ?
I think that lying will at times keep a child alive.
Keeping this from parents is the point. It is wherein testimony to your commitment resides.
I think there is some murkiness here. On the face of it, regarding gender dysphoria, what you say seems pretty straightforward. But there are parallels to other situations where informing parents might become problematic.
In NM, it’s legal for teens (I can’t recall the age cutoff) to request vaccinations if their parents have forbid it. Should that be illegal?
Also, there is a category of juvenile offenses called “status” offenses, things that would not be illegal for adults but are illegal for minors because of their age. The most nebulous and blatantly abused of these is “incorrigibility”, which is basically when kids don’t blindly obey their parents. The parents can legally, without any adjudication, have their kids locked up until they reach majority. If schools know that some parents would do just that, should they let the parents know about every little infraction?
You can see just how messy this can get. I don’t have an answer, either, but I would hope that there could be some flexibility.
L
Hi Linda. Yes I agree about flexibility or nuance. I think about this a lot wrt my kids who are teens and get a ton of pro-trans influence in their schooling and their online culture.
I think the question by Randall@4 is a good one: can we imagine a parent (even one who is supportive of trans identities) saying “I wouldn’t want to know about that”?
I can’t imagine that, so no matter what the circumstances it seems wrong for the teacher or principal to not communicate this change in the practice at the school, and especially to not communicate knowledge that the child is suffering because of gender identity issues, to the child’s parent(s).
I decided to become a teacher when I was eight years old. I loved school. Took my first ed class in college spring semester of my freshman year. It was partially filled with football players taking an easy course. Took other ed classes and decided you needed about a ninety IQ to succeed and much more was a detriment. So I ended up with a degree in education I never used. The folks who toil in our ed system are decent well meaning people but most of them would be turned down for employment by Microsoft.
I don’t think your experience is uncommon, but it’s not everyone’s experience. One of the profs on my doctoral committee was an Early Childhood Education specialist. He told me once that over the course of his career the quality of the students he had deteriorated markedly. He attributed some of that to relaxing HS requirements to graduate, and some to the falling salaries of teachers, which attracted the really competent students less and less.
He was a great teacher himself. I learned a ton from him, and I know several of his other students who said that his classes were the best they’d ever had. There are still, even now, pockets of excellence in education, but they are getting harder to find the more we denigrate them and their profession.
L
The analogy school systems are using is that of an older teenager who has conservative, religious parents, and is coming out as gay or lesbian in school. There have been teachers who have called in parents to inform them of this “deviancy,” with the young person subsequently taken for Conversion Therapy and/or thrown out on the street. Advocates of Gender Identity doctrine consider being transgender virtually the same sort of thing: innate, immutable, and subjectively knowable with certainty by the individual.
But virtually none of these conditions apply. Same-sex attraction isn’t just like “being a sex/gender other than the one assigned at birth,” because the first is simple to understand and doesn’t carry with it an overhaul of basic concepts and definitions applied to everyone else. And approaching the child’s belief with caution, exploring the differences between sex and gender, treating them as before, and telling them there’s nothing wrong with them or their body isn’t the same as informing a gay teen they’re an abomination unto the Lord and now dead to them. Keep in mind that Trans Activists often have definitions of “abuse” and “violence” which involve nothing more than “disagreement.”
In Scotland, my understanding is that children as young as 4 can transition at school without the parents being informed. The schools are encouraging keeping secrets from mummy and daddy. Some people see a lot of potential for abuse right there.
If I had kids they’d be going to Catholic school. As a catholic school graduate, at least I know their indoctrination doesn’t stick.
I suppose if the parents are rabid Christian fundies and there is a credible threat of abuse for the child should she be outed, then there is an argument to be made for keeping the secret. As long as there is appropriate counselling and not automatic “gender affirmation”, it might be ok, but given the proclivity of woke-taught teachers in many schools to run with automatic gender change affirmation, keeping the secret may well be a danger to the child’s welfare if it leads to irreversible damage to the child’s body.