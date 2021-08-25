McWhorter back in form, speaks truth to wokeness in the NY Times

I was afraid that when John McWhorter ditched his Substack site to write twice weekly for the New York Times, he would tone down some of his strong critiques of woke anti-racism. Apparently he hasn’t, as you can tell from his latest op-ed. (Try clicking below; it’s supposed to be for NYT subscribers but you might get free access, or see it via judicious inquiry).
This piece was even the top of the editorial column yesterday afternoon:
You probably know the story. On the University of Wisconsin campus there used to be a big glacial boulder (I’ve seen it) that was called “niggerhead rock”—exactly one time, by a local newspaper, the Wisconsin State Journal, in 1925. Here’s that single reference, and archivists have been unable to find another printed usage of that racist name:
Since then, the 42-ton hunk of stone has been known as “Chamberlin Rock” after Thomas Chamberlin, a geologist and former university president. It’s sort of a local landmark, and this is what it looked like in situ.
Despite the n-word being used once, and 96 years ago, it apparently has rankled some black students, as the Wisconsin State Journal Reports:
The Wisconsin Black Student Union called for the rock’s removal over the summer. President Nalah McWhorter said the rock is a symbol of the daily injustices that students of color face on a predominantly white campus.
“This is a huge accomplishment for us,” she said on Wednesday. “We won’t have that constant reminder, that symbol that we don’t belong here.”
McWhorter also faulted the Wisconsin State Journal for printing the vulgarity in a 1925 news article.
University historians identified the news story as the only known instance of the offensive term being used. It’s unclear whether or for how long people on campus referred to the boulder as “Niggerhead Rock.” The term itself appears to have fallen out of common usage by the 1950s.
Kacie Butcher, the university’s public history project director, told the Campus Planning Committee that there may be other records beyond the State Journal story, but locating them is difficult because archived records are not well organized. What is well-documented during that time period, however, is the Klu Klux Klan’s active presence in Madison. Campus satire publications and comedy skits also mocked and dehumanized people of color.
Butcher told the committee that the rock’s removal presents an opportunity to prioritize students of color and engage in complex conversations.
Do you get a whiff of dissimulation here?
So the University administration ordered the rock, apparently now seen as a “racist monument” to be removed so the students could “begin healing.” As Spectrum News 1 reports, this was done on orders of the Chancellor herself. The rock now reposes in a distant locale:
After a process of recommendations, Chancellor Rebecca Blank approved removing it from its home on Observatory Hill. Her approval was necessary because it’s within 15 feet of a Native American burial site.
“Removing the rock as a monument in a prominent location prevents further harm to our community, while preserving the rocks [sic] educational research value for our current and future school students,” Brown said.
Friday morning, a crew started the process using harnesses around the boulder to lift it with a large crane. They began just before 7 a.m., and finished up after 11 that morning.
The rock will be moved to UW-Madison property on Lake Kegonsa, where university geologists and researchers can still have access to it.
Here’s the offending boulder being removed, probably at substantial cost (photo from the University of Wisconsin News):
To anyone with sense, removing the rock because it offends students based on a name used just once, is insane. The normal reaction to those students, and to the chancellor who ordered the rock’s removal to placate the offended, would be “Get a grip, people!”. And, in fact, that’s exactly McWhorter’s message in his NY Times piece. He even calls it a “niggerhead” rock, printing out the word that, said the Times not long ago, couldn’t be used because intent doesn’t matter, only the effect of the word on people.
McWhorter’s piece is excellent, full of sarcasm, thoughtful analyis and good writing. And most of all, it says the thing that we all want to say when we see such reprehensible and ineffective acts of performative wokeness (but can’t say it unless we’re black):
The students essentially demanded that an irrational, prescientific kind of fear — that a person can be meaningfully injured by the dead — be accepted as insight. They imply that the rock’s denotation of racism is akin to a Confederate statue’s denotation of the same, neglecting the glaringly obvious matter of degree here — as in, imagine pulling down a statue upon finding that the person memorialized had uttered a single racist thing once in his or her life.
. . . If the presence of that rock actually makes some people desperately uncomfortable, they need counseling. And as such, we can be quite sure that these students were acting. Few can miss that there is a performative aspect in the claim that college campuses, perhaps the most diligently antiracism spaces on the planet, are seething with bigotry. The Wisconsin rock episode was a textbook demonstration of the difference between sincere activism and playacting, out of a desire to join the civil rights struggle in a time when the problems are so much more abstract than they once were.
How many of us, even though most of us believe it, would stay that the offending were acting, weren’t really offended, and were engaged in a grab for power? Or that they need counseling if they were that offended? But of course a big share of blame falls on the cowardly administrators who caved into the students’ ridiculous demand (all bolding is McWhorter’s).
The true fault here lies with the school’s administration, whose deer tails popped up as they bolted into the forest, out of a fear of going against the commandments of what we today call antiracism, which apparently includes treating Black people as simpletons and thinking of it as reckoning.
True wokeness would have been to awaken to the tricky but urgent civic responsibility of, when necessary, calling out Black people on nonsense. Yes, even Black people can be wrong. As the Black professor Randall Kennedy of Harvard Law puts it in his upcoming “Say It Loud!”: “Blacks, too, have flaws, sometimes glaringly so. These weaknesses may be the consequence of racist mistreatment. But they are weaknesses nonetheless.” To pretend this is never the case where racism is concerned is not to reckon but to dehumanize.
But wait! There’s more!
Let us remember: The point here is treating a rock as psychologically damaging because of something someone dug up written about it at a time when people lived without antibiotics, television or McDonald’s. And yes, people often called big rocks and other things that ugly name in those days. But by that logic, we should be lifting away thousands of rocks nationwide. Note the perfect absurdity of an idea that America is “coming to terms” with racism by having cranes laboring all over the country moving boulders to different spots.
. . .My message here is not that the students should have just hit the books and kept their chinny chins up. Black America has problems that cannot be solved via personal initiative alone, and young people eager to help change the world are to be lauded for addressing them. If the Black students who had that rock pulled away do tutoring with Black kids in Madison’s more challenged public schools or get behind police reform efforts in the same city, then they deserve all due support. (I’d even consider giving them school credit for it.)
But the rock episode was settling for performance art and calling it antiracism. Kabuki as civil rights — it’s fake, it’s self-involved, and it helps no one. Yes, racism persists in our society in many ways, and administrators serving up craven condescension as antiracism are fine examples of it.
Them’s strong words, especially from the New York Times. In fact, I haven’t seen anything even close to it in several years. Remember, the NYT fired science reporter Don McNeil for simply saying the n-word in a didactic manner on a New York Times foreign excursion with students. He didn’t even print it, but here McWhorter prints “niggerhead”, and the word stays as a whole. How did he get away with it? Well, for one thing, McWhorter is black.
But the important thing is not just that he got away with it, but he got away with slapping down The Pretend Offended and calling them what they are: students who act out an outrage that’s not really felt. And the University of Wisconsin Administration also gets a trip to the woodshed. How refreshing to see a piece like this published in the New York Times! Is this a harbinger of change? Will the paper let McWhorter say exactly what he wants from now on, or is he doomed to be let go? (I can’t imagine he’d follow any orders to “tone it down.”) Stay tuned.
Yes, refreshing is the right word! The emperor has no cloths.
The only words that went through my head as I was reading this….
“It’s a rock.”
The Black U Wisc students feel pushed around by White America as their parents, grandparents, and great grandparents were. This is a way of getting back. Make them undertake the expensive and difficult removal of a big rock. I think the same thinking underlies all the difficulties to the establishment caused by ‘sacred’ mountains in the southwest and Hawaii.
I agree, Eli. They never received what was promised them when they were emancipated, They haven’t received any sort of reparations. I can’t say that I blame them. It’s a rock and I find this to be a reach to tie it to something racist, but you stated it perfectly “Make them undertake the expensive and difficult removal of a big rock.” I wish we could actually remove the sentiment behind the rock, statues, and places like the sacred mountain. Removing the hatred and supremacy would be the ideal solution. Then we wouldn’t have to be dealing with “rocks.”
Seems like a deal real oppressors would be willing to take: moving a rock around in lieu of actually effecting real change. Someone should point this out to the Black U of Wisc students.
I read McWhorter’s article last night and almost cheered! It was fantastic! What an antidote to lots of the NYT wokeness. This at least IS an audience that needs to hear McWhorter’s take. I hope McWhorter and Charles M. Blow residing in the same newspaper won’t cause some anti-matter reaction that will implode our universe 🙂
The thing is: I was really interested to see NYT reader responses to McWhorter’s articles, but thus far no comments have been allowed, including for this article. What a disappointment and it has me wondering why that is? And on what basis the NYT decides to allow reader comments or not?
Yes me too – the commentariat at the NYT is much less woke than the editorial board, and I was disappointed not to see comments. The NYT formerly had a public editor who might have explained or analyzed how the decision to turn on comments is made. No longer.
I wonder if we’ll see McWhorter and Blow in a type of point-counterpoint exchange.
Excellent. “Is this a harbinger of change?” – let’s hope so.
Removal of the rock cost $50,000 dollars, according to an article in CNN. There is an effort to recoup that thru donations.
By the way, “The Chair” on Netflix is centered around a pretty accurate rendition of modern campus wokeness. It stars Sandra Oh as the newly elected chair of Pembroke University’s English Dept. One of her English professors, a white male, does a faux Nazi salute in class. (They should have done a rock as it would have been hilarious.) Woke theatrics ensue. It’s not a bad show. Her character’s adopted little girl steals many scenes.
Psychology’s tricky, and I’m not sure they’re only “pretending” to be outraged, hurt, or attacked. People in groups often take their emotional cues from the rest of the group, adopting the reasons they’re given and producing the expected reaction. This might be especially true for young people in challenging new circumstances.
It’s not a conscious process. If the others in the tribe keep telling an individual that something is painful to think about and exhibit pain themselves, that individual will quite possibly feel genuine pain. No faking necessary— even if the trigger is benign.
This would mean a situation is more dangerous, I think. People putting on a show for effect would be more likely to drop it if they don’t get the effect they want. A toxic group feedback loop of the genuinely anguished is going to be a lot more difficult to deal with. And those in that over-sensitive group are probably going to have a lot more problems later in life, too.
The topic of McWhorter’s essay recalls The Coiffure himself — former Texas governor and US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry — whose family owned a West Texas hunting camp where, in the time-honored Lone-Star-State good-old-boy tradition, Perry would entertain fellow pols on weekends. The hunting camp was known colloquially as “Niggerhead,” after the word printed in big block letters on a large flat rock at the camp’s entrance.
Once the name became a political embarrassment, the solution hit upon by the Perry clan was to paint over the old name and, eventually, to flip the big flat rock around on the chance that the old block letters might yet bleed through the new paint job into public view. Far as I know, no one ever insisted that the flat rock itself be removed since — like the boulder in Badgerland — even under the most outré interpretation of panpsychism, rocks have no choice in their naming.
Just imagine how many hours of research at least one student (and possibly many) needed to do just to find a way to claim that yes another thing on campus is ‘racist’ and causing ‘harm.'” Students and activists seem to devote an enormous amount of time to simply seeking out more things to be outrage about. Maybe someone came across this one by accident; I guess that’s possible.
The fact that this is happening shows on its own just how performative much of social justice is. And then there are the resources dedicated to it. While colleges, workplaces, and many other venues spend billions on speakers and programs that have been proved to be largely worthless (and sometime even increasing racism), we know that here, at the very least, the school formed a committee to write a report providing “recommendations,” and then the administration spent time and money on the simple moving of a giant rock.
“But by that logic, we should be lifting away thousands of rocks nationwide. Note the perfect absurdity of an idea that America is ‘coming to terms’ with racism by having cranes laboring all over the country moving boulders to different spots.”
What a perfect metaphor for how performative activism has become Sisyphian, and a good reminder that activists have made it so by design.