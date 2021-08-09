On the 20th anniversary of the suicide bombing of the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem, Palestine continues to pay off the terrorists

I’ve talked several times about the Palestinian Authority’s “pay for slay” program (here, here, here, and here), in which Palestinians who commit terrorist acts against Israelis, whether or not they survive, are paid at a substantial rate, and paid so long as they’re in jail. If the killer dies, the money goes to the terrorists’ families. Further, those terrorists who eventually get out of jail are given good jobs by the Palestinian Authority.
This program, odious and reprehensible as it is, seems to be largely unknown (or ignored) by critics of Israel. Perhaps it’s ignored because it’s so much in conflict with the image of “poor downtrodden Palestinians”. After all, what would we think if, say, the Canadian government rewarded their citizens who crossed the border to kill Americans? The fact is that Palestinian authorities pay their citizens to murder Israelis, and that this cruel fact is largely ignored. How can Ben & Jerry, for example, refuse to let Jews sell their ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories while not boycotting a government that not only pays for murder, but deliberately fires rockets at civilians—a war crime.
I write about this again because the Left needs constant reminding of the double standards they apply to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, standards which are hypocritical. As someone called it, this is the “bigotry of low expectations”: different groups are held to different moral standards.
And I write about this again because today it’s been exactly twenty years since Palestinian terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad blew up the Sbarro pizza shop in Jerusalem (August 9, 2001), killing 15 people (five were members of a single family), and injuring 130. Here is a short video about the massacre, horrendous by any standard. (Click on “Watch on YouTube”).
Of course under the “Pay for Slay” program, the Palestinians reward living or dead terrorists who murder Israelis by giving them and their families money (and jobs if they survive and get out of jail). According to Palestinian Media Watch, this money has now added up to$1,183,257. Click on the screenshot:
An excerpt:
As a reward for carrying out the attack, each month the Palestinian Authority pays a total of US$8,006 (25,800 shekels) to the imprisoned terrorists and the families of the dead terrorists, who were involved in the attack.
By now, the PA has paid Abdullah Barghouti, the terrorist who built the bomb and is responsible for the murder of 67 people in various attacks, a cumulative sum of US$285,571 (921,500 shekels). Every month, the PA pays him a salary of US$2,255 (7,300 shekels). In addition, the PA has paid the family of the suicide bomber US$68,498 (221,400 shekels). Every month the PA continues to pay his family an allowance of US$432 (1,400 shekels). The minimum wage in the PA is 1,450 shekels/month (US$44).
Barghouti is serving 67 life-term sentences in an Israeli prison, but he and his family have gotten nearly $300,000 in blood money.
The monthly PA salary payments to the imprisoned terrorists are not just a whim. Rather, they are codified in the PA Law of Prisoners and Released Prisoners, No. 19 of 2004 and regulations promulgated pursuant to the law.
Thus, “Government Decision No. (23) for 2010 regarding a regulation of payment of a monthly salary to the prisoner” sets the salary scale the PA pays to imprisoned terrorists, including additional benefits for married terrorists, terrorists who have children, and terrorists who are residents or citizens of the State of Israel.
In addition to the issue of payments, section 4 of the Law of Prisoners stipulates that the PA will not sign a peace agreement “without the release of all prisoners”, including terrorists like Abdullah Barghouti and hundreds of other terrorists like him, who are responsible for killing thousands of people.
One of the terrorists who survived, but was caught, was Ahlam Tamimi, a 20 year old female student who escorted the explosive carrier to the restaurant. She got 16 life sentences but was released in 2011 in exchange for a kidnapped Israeli soldier. After the solder was in captivity for five years, a deal was brokered whereby he was traded for 1,027 Hamas and Palestinian prisoners by Israel. That’s always the way these negotiations go: a gazillion terrorists freed for one Israeli.
At any rate, Tamimi is quoted in Facebook:
In an interview which aired on Al-Aqsa TV on 12 July 2012 (as translated by MEMRI), Tamimi described the reaction of other Palestinians immediately after the bombing:
Afterwards, when I took the bus, the Palestinians around Damascus Gate [in Jerusalem] were all smiling. You could sense that everybody was happy. When I got on the bus, nobody knew that it was me who had led [the suicide bomber to the target]… I was feeling quite strange, because I had left [the bomber] ‘Izz Al-Din behind, but inside the bus, they were all congratulating one another. They didn’t even know one another, yet they were exchanging greetings…While I was sitting on the bus, the driver turned on the radio. But first, let me tell you about the gradual rise in the number of casualties. While I was on the bus and everybody was congratulating one another…
After hearing an initial report that “three people were killed” in the bombing, Tamimi stated:
I admit that I was a bit disappointed, because I had hoped for a larger toll. Yet when they said “three dead,” I said: ‘Allah be praised’…Two minutes later, they said on the radio that the number had increased to five. I wanted to hide my smile, but I just couldn’t. Allah be praised, it was great. As the number of dead kept increasing, the passengers were applauding.
Remember, these are civilians in a pizza parlor, and this is the kind of policy that the Left is implicitly supporting (or chooses to ignore) when it valorizes Palestine.
From the NYT: click on screenshot to read
Let me rephrase that: “We’re Ben & Jerry. Men of Ice Cream, Men of Hypocrisy.”
18 thoughts on “On the 20th anniversary of the suicide bombing of the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem, Palestine continues to pay off the terrorists”
I don’t see any disconnect or hypocrisy in one saying they advocate for peace and disavowing Israel’s pursuit of expansion by settlement in the occupied territories – a terrible policy from the beginning. Please explain.
Here’s my explanation, which is not rocket science. Ben & Jerry’s boycott Israel for occupation, which is controversial about whether it’s a violation of international law. But they don’t mention, criticize, or boycott Palestine for doing things which are far more odious: suborning killing of civilians and children, and paying the killers.
Like most of the Left, Ben & Jerry have double standards, letting an odious and muder-suborning regime off the hook.
But B&J is NOT boycotting Israel. They clearly state that that they do not endorse the BDS movement and that sales in Israel will continue. Unless one believes the OPT is part of Israel, I do not see how this can be construed as a boycott of Israel.
Ok, ok, this is picayune. They are boycotting the sale of their ice cream to Jewish (not Palestinian) stores in the West Bank.
Everybody seems to be avoiding the main point of the post, which is that Palestine is engaged in an odious program of paying terrorists.
“… Israel’s pursuit of expansion by settlement in the occupied territories…”
Expansion ? The West Bank is within the original 1948 borders of Israel. It was illegally annexed through a war of aggression by Jordan, who then ethnically cleansed the area of all Jews. The very organization you use as an authority for the term “occupied territories” – the UN – does not recognize the aggressor’s sovereignty of territory taken by any war of aggression. The land should, under the policies that the UN uses everywhere else in the world, belong rightfully to Israel just as it does by actual International law.
So, there is no “expansion” going on – what is happening is the lawful and just repatriation of ethnically-cleansed people on liberated land, land that belongs to them under International law since 1948.
NO. The West Bank is NOT within the original 1948 borders of Israel. Of course the West Bank (more precisely, Area C) is occupied: it is outside the official borders of the State of Israel, it is controlled by Israel but it doesn’t belong to Israel under any law, both Israeli and international. Jerry’s position concerning the double standards, with which I completely agree, doesn’t need to be supported by lies.
The only decision which is binding according to the international law is the decision from San Remo about East Palestine going to Jordan (then Transjordan) as a state for Palestinian Arabs, and West Palestine (from the Jordan River to Mediterranean Sea) as a Jewish State. The UN resolution with the proposal to divide West Palestine was rejected by the Arabs. As it was only advisory (resolutions by the UN General Assembly are not binding) it was null and void as soon as one side refused to accept it.
Jordan illegally attacked the Jewish State and occupied (later annexed) the territory it renamed “West Bank”. In the peace treaty between Jordan and Israel, Jordan renounced all claims to the “West Bank”. There is a big Arab population on this territory and they have claims to it (but they were not – as an organized entity – part of either the war or subsequent peace treaty). While the territory was under Jordanian occupation, the PLO renounced all clams to the West Bank stating explicitly in its Charter that the territory is Jordanian. So the territory is disputed, not occupied. By signing the Oslo Accords, Palestinians agreed to Israel’s administration of Area C. This makes claims that this territory is “occupied” even less reasonable. Israel is administering a disputed territory and the day Palestinians agree to negotiate peace with Israelis this territory may be divided, go to Israel or go to the Palestinians, depending on negotiations between the parties.
Disgusting – the celebratory quotes from Ahlam Tamimi say it all. Ben & Jerry’s should be ashamed.
I don’t quite see how B&J’s editorial is related to Tamimi or the horrific Sbarro bombing.
See above. It’s about hyprocrisy of condemning one regime and ignoring horrible deeds done by the one you support.
It seems to me that B&J have picked sides in a highly controversial and disputed area for the purposes of corporate virtue signalling, without acknowledging the egregious crimes committed by the one they have chosen to back.
As to why the Occupied Territories were occupied in the first place, Nasser announced that the Straits of Tiran would be closed to Israeli vessels, despite a prior international agreement that they wouldn’t be and in the face of Israeli warnings that such a move would lead to war. He then ejected the United Nations’ peacekeepers and sent the Egyptian military to the Israeli border. Exactly who started the Six-Day War is argued about, but it seems pretty clear that Israel was provoked and that the 1967 conflict was inevitable. If an ice cream company wants to wade into such a complex situation it should take a much more nuanced approach.
Just to add one detail concerning Jordan. While (with plenty of ill-will) one can discuss who started it: Egypt and Syria or Israel, when it comes to Jordan (illegal occupier Judea and Samaria which Jordan renamed “West Bank”) there is no ambiguity. Israel begged the Jordanian king not to take part in the war, but when Egyptian propaganda trumpeted that the Arabs were winning, King Hussain didn’t want to be left without spoils, and do gave the order to open artillery fire on Jerusalem. Israel had no choice but to fight against Jordanians at the same time as against Egypt and Syria. But in this case the first shots came from Jordan.
sub.
It’s possible that some defenders of the Palestinians don’t know about this bounty, but I think some do, and that they think it’s great. The extremely left applauds violence against its enemies. It does know, in most cases, that it looks bad to the fellow travelers.
Sadly all this ever does is hurt people who are just trying to urn a living. The Palestinians employed in those B&J’s will now not have a way to earn a living. Thanks for making it worse B&J…if you wanted to support Palestinians, maybe you could have offered something to them.
The headline is a bit weird, as you can‘t literally pay suicide bombers after their attack. The family of the suicide bombers are probably not themselves “terrorists”. I do understand what you mean, which becomes clear in the body text.
There were several people involved in the bombing but only one person with a suicide vest.
I think it’s more ‘known and ignored’ than ‘unknown.’ But I could be wrong.
Reminds me of British privateers – individuals given permission by the government to hunt and capture Spanish ships. Unfortunately the thing that stopped privateering wasn’t the Brits getting more moral, what stopped it was a treaty with Spain. Which means there’s not much hope the Palestinians will stop, and appealing to morality or their better nature probably won’t do it. It’ll most likely only stop when the broader conflict is resolved.