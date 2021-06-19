I’ve maintained many times, and still believe it, that rock music is not only most horrible, but reached its apogee in the Sixties and has been going downhill at an accelerating rate ever since. One of the reasons for the acceleration is the use of Auto-Tune: a program that can be used to change the note a singer sings and make it conform absolutely to the predetermined pitch. Increasingly, songs and instrumental notes are used to achieve this kind of “perfection”, which if overused (as it nearly always is these days), can make a song sound inhuman and robotic. It’s become a substitute for being able to sing properly. As the narrator notes in the video below, it’s enabled substandard singers to become rock/pop singers, since even pretty bad singers can sing on key when their voices are electronically adjusted.
Here’s a 14½-minute video by musician/engineer/producer/audio expert, etc. Rick Beato not only showing how Auto-Tune works to change recorded notes, but also how it homogenizes and ruins much of modern rock music. He hastens to add that he’s not opposed to the occasional use of Auto-Tuning to fix individual notes, but that most of the top ten tunes on music sites like Spotify are heavily autotuned. You know what this sounds like: a robotic, monotonic voice.
Beato’s thesis, with which I agree, is that the imperfections of the human voice are what makes non-autotuned music appealing. If notes are sung badly wrong, the way to fix it is not to electronically adjust the voices, but, says Beato, do it the old fashioned way: do enough takes until you get it right.
15 thoughts on “The death of pop and rock via Auto-Tune”
I’m a recording engineer and I, too, endorse this message.
And sure, do enough takes to get it right, but before you do that, how about take voice lessons and practice, practice, practice!
One thing he said at the beginning jumped out at me — his bands can maybe get through five songs in five or six days. Hey, in classical music we make a whole 75-minute CD in three days, four days tops! That’s because classical musicians are professionally trained, and if they’re still at it by the time they’re ready to record, that’s because they’re good. Not like these pop music wankers.
Notice, by the way, that on most of the examples he played, not only were the vocals digitized into little pitch-perfect, soulless boxes, all of the instruments were computers also. All you need to record today’s pop hits are an iPad and a microphone, since all the instruments are made out of digital sample libraries.
I appear in this photo alongside some highly edumacated and practiced musicians — who made a great CD in three days.
Not only do I endorse our host’s message, I endorse your comment, too, Peter. I’ll add my comment as a semi-retired classical singer who jobbed many recording sessions in my youth. Not only had we taking lessons and practiced, we had honed our skills so that we were excellent sight readers who could be counted on to maximize the producer’s time. We prided ourselves in doing the least amount of takes needed to satisfy the engineer and producer, even to the point of getting it done in one take. BTW, I’ve been a subscriber to Beato’s channel for several years. He upholds high musical standards, has a solid theoretical foundation, and admires classical music in addition to pop. He’s a big fan of Martha Argerich.
My wife and I were both commenting just a couple days ago that we were fortunate to have grown up (as teenagers) in the 60s … the greatest music era, in our humble opinion. We were watching videos of The Association, The Turtles, CSN, Linda Ronstadt, Everly Brothers, and others singing live … no autotune. I was born 11/30/1949 which as I recall is within a month of when our fearless leader, PCC, was born.
You are precisely one month older than I. How fortunate we are that the music of our formative years happened to be the very best rock ever!
Jerry to be fair, I would say this happened mostly after the mid 1980s. All downhill from there with exception to some bands and singers. I know singers who refuse to use Auto-Tune. Today it’s all over and that not the only problem with music. Indie rock bands are okay, but Pop music is just awful. lol
I didn’t say that Auto-Tune was wholly responsible for the death of rock; it’s just a co-morbidity!
To be fair Jerry, I think this really began mid 1980s. Auto-Tune in rock. Pop. Yes. I know singers who would never use Auto-Tune and I’ve seen a lot of gigs over the years. It’s been all downhill since the mid 1980s with exception to some bands. But Pop music outside the indie alt rock circuit has more problems than just Auto-Tune.
Heck, it was the tendency to start a note a half-tone off and slide into a the proper pitch — a technique he picked up from jazz instrumentalists — that helped give Frank Sinatra his signature sound.
Rick Beato is always interesting – he’s probably a little more open-minded about some aspects of modern music than I am, which can also be instructive. When it comes to the ubiquitous overuse of autotune I think we’re all on the same page, though!
Interestingly to me, he really likes the Grunge bands.
It’s really a bigger problem than just auto-tune. The songwriting is auto-tuned as well. There is good music out there though. It’s just pop music that sucks. Rick Beato is great.
XM’s Underground Garage, Ch 21. (Favorite listening hours, M-F 7 Central to 10.) The best rock and soul of all time, PLUS the best of NOW.
It restored my faith in RnR.