In my “find the duck” photo of yesterday (below), I asked readers to find the mallard hen. It turns out that there was not just one, but FOUR, as astute readers discovered. Here’s the original photo and the four mallard hens, all circled.
Four—count them, four—hens! (Click on the photo to enlarge; one was in the water.) They’re pretty cryptic, no?
3 thoughts on “How many ducks were there?”
Excellent! I think there could be another, mostly hidden behind the tree trunk on the right.
They are indeed well hidden. I just want to clear up something that’s been troubling me for a while: Is there a hen behind the tree, partially hidden? Or is that something else? I am just not sure.
Ah! Well played, sir – well played.