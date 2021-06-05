Thanks to those who sent in photos. If you haven’t done so recently, please email me your good photos. Thanks!

Today’s photos are of microscopic views of plants, and macroscopic views of oak galls, all by reader Bryan Lepore, whose captions and IDs are indented. Click the photos to enlarge them. (Note that we have a photo of a fall oak gall by Bryan from August of last year.)

Though I’d like to see you stand on your head, I will nonetheless offer some photos for wildlife. There are two microscopy photos of plants from the garden. The leaves were simply shoved under the slide clips of a low-cost student microscope – it was maybe $30 on Amazon. I was surprised the method worked at all. An iPhone 6 was then used to capture the photos. I particularly like this sort of low-cost naive approach – remarkably good results with modern-simplistic equipment. I will try to find out the plant name and get back to you, but might not be soon. One of the microscopy specimens is a green leaf from Kalmia latifolia

The other photos are galls from an oak tree in the spring of 2021 in the Northern hemisphere in the Northeast. While trying to figure out what these galls were all about, a nifty green beetle appeared, so I include as a bonus – but she was not from the gall. I learned about galls having posted a purple one last fall that was on the ground. It seems the galls are Oak Apple Wasp galls according to a site at The Ohio State University. … they turn brown in the fall and, to me, have been more recognizable at that time for some reason.