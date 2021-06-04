Spot the hen!

This one is pretty easy—so easy, in fact, that I won’t give the answer. It’s a photo of a single mallard hen resting under a tree in yesterday’s heat. I put it up just to demonstrate how cryptic these females are in a woodsy situation. The colorful drakes, of course, would stick out like a sore thumb: the price they pay (via predation risk) for being attractive to the hens. Clearly the risk of predation is outweighed by the “need” to attract a hen.

Click on the photo to enlarge it.