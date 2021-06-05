Caturday felid trifecta: Cats sleeping oddly; elephant cats; cats of brutalism; and lagniappe

https://www.boredpanda.com/funny-cat-logic-beds/

From Bored Panda, we have cats sleeping weirdly. Click on the screenshot to see all the photos. I’ve put up a small selection of my favorites (the main lesson is that cats spurn fancy beds in favor of boxes):

***************

From EatLiver.com we have (click on screenshot):

A few examples. Hairless cats make the best elephants:

***************

An Instagram site called “Cats_of_brutalism” shows what moggies would look like were they the size of Godzilla. Each photo also identifies the location. Here are a few of many entries:

****************

. . . and Lagniappe: Small but obstreperous cat steals a Great Dane’s bed:

h/t: Gregory, Reese