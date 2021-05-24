Pence book deal opposed by Simon & Schuster employees, company tells protestors to get stuffed

There are three reasons for publishing companies to put out books by political or public figures who are widely disliked. The first is that these figures may have something to say that illuminates history or other areas, regardless of who they are. Mein Kampf is such an example, for it pretty much laid out the political agenda that Hitler later enacted.
Second, these books are often big sellers, bringing in profits that allow companies to publish substantial books that may not sell as well. Many companies are committed to publishing books that they know won’t turn a profit, because they’re proud of bringing out good work. One of these companies is my own publisher, Viking/Penguin/Random House.
And not least important is freedom of the press. People should be allowed access to books written by people who are widely hated. How else can we see what they really believe (or say they believe)? While rejection of a book by a publisher doesn’t violate the First Amendment, many publishers are deeply committed to free discussion, and enact that view by publishing books on a wide and diverse range of topics.
All of these reasons apply to Simon & Schuster’s decision to publish the two-voume memoirs of former VP Mike Pence. The reaction, which is more or less what you might expect, is described in this Wall Street Journal Article (click on screenshot).
I mentioned this in April, but there’s more now.
Of course there was an immediate petition, signed by over 200 members of the staff (14% of the total) along with 3,500 other outraged people, all demanding that the memoir deal be canceled. An earlier WSJ article gave some content of the petition:
The petition accused Mr. Pence of advocating for policies that were racist, sexist and discriminatory toward LGBT people, among other criticisms of his tenure as a public official. The petition also calls on Simon & Schuster to cut off a distribution relationship with Post Hill Press, a publisher of conservative books as well as business and pop culture titles.
And this article adds a bit more:
Publishing the book, some staffers said at the session, would be a betrayal of the company’s promises to oppose bigotry and make minority employees feel safe.
It is the familiar argument that publishing memoirs like this makes employees feel “unsafe” that make me think those employees are, well, lying. It is surely, at least in large part, pretend harm and pretend “unsafeness.” Seriously, can you imagine any employee coming to work the day after Pence’s memoirs come out, crying and shaking at their desks? Unsafe? Unsafe how, exactly.
There’s a bit more.
It said Mr. Pence advocated for policies that were racist, sexist and discriminatory, and that publishing the book would be “legitimizing bigotry.”
No, because publication of a book by a reputable press does not equate to endorsement of what’s in the book (and at any rate this book will be fact-checked).
To the credit of the company, its CEO, Jonathan Karp, pushed back and refused to cancel the deal:
In an interview, Mr. Karp said he respects that some employees have a moral objection to the memoir deal, but that the company is committed to publishing a broad range of views. “We don’t want to be a niche publisher,” he said. “The former vice president who got 74 million votes is representative of a broad range of people.”
He said Mr. Pence’s role in one of the most tumultuous periods of U.S. history will make for compelling reading. More broadly, he said, the publisher can treat its employees with respect and also publish authors with views they find anathema. “Those two realities don’t have to be in conflict,” he said.
And that is true, but the protesting chowderheads seem to be oblivious to the point. What they want, pure and simple, is censorship: they want NOBODY to publish Pence’s memoirs because they supposedly “legitimize” his views. This is what I mean when I call such people the Authoritarian Left.
Thank Ceiling Cat for publishers like Karp who have principles (and of course there’s also a bottom line to consider), and who refuse to cave in to employees on the specious grounds that a publisher tacitly agrees with the content of all the books it publishes. I have news for you: most publishers want quality books and books that sell, and aren’t trying to propagandize the public.
h/t: Ginger K.
9 thoughts on “Pence book deal opposed by Simon & Schuster employees, company tells protestors to get stuffed”
Two volume book! That will be handy to boost the sitting height of dining chair for my grandchildren; hopefully their diapers will leak.
Two volumes makes complete sense. You have Lord of the Bling, then The Two Prowlers, but no Return of the Bling.
Gotta admit, I’m curious about the experience breakdown of the signers. Was it mostly folks with < 5 year's experience? More? Leadership vs. middle management vs. workers? And how does it break down by job function – editors vs. typesetters or what have you? Heck I don't even know what sort of categories to put up for that last question, but I'm still curious as to how it breaks down by job function.
I hadn’t heard he was writing his memoirs. I wonder whether these cover his entire career, or just the Vice-Presidency? And whether they signal the end of his political ambitions? If they are at all honest, they could be very interesting.
Ideally it will concentrate on all the private dinners he had with female companions, though not one he might have missed when Drumpf sent his murderers into Congress to string him up.
Yeah, well, and if frogs had wings …
Pence has been a big BSer since his days as a talk-radio jock before his first congressional campaign. And he hasn’t spent the last five years exactly cloaking himself in a mantle of fortitude by speaking truth to sociopathy. His simpering obsequiousness has been a national embarrassment.
Even now, he (and his brother, who currently occupies his old Indiana congressional seat) won’t speak out in favor of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Trump supporters’ Jan. 6th attack on the US Capitol, even though those Trump supporters were calling for Pence’s lynching, and brought a noose in tow.
Still, more power to Simon & Schuster for sticking to its guns to publish his memoirs, as insipid and inconsequential as they are likely to prove themselves to be.
Too many Americans — both left and right — are giving up on the underlying principles of a liberal democracy. Those are that we accept our fellow citizens as fellow citizens, and agree to settle our differences by voting, not by mob rule or by trying to prevent different opinions being voiced. Too many seem to think that voting for the wrong side places you beyond the pale, such that you are no longer welcome as part of the nation.
> Unsafe? Unsafe how, exactly.
I would like this question to be asked of every person who makes this kind of faux claim to victimhood. I doubt any of them could answer it clearly or convincingly.
The answer would be simple: unsafe from having to encounter beliefs which pose a threat to my beliefs.