I get email

This email, which arrived this morning, is a real corker. I have redacted the name of the writer. Nothing else, including spelling and grammar, has been changed.
Here you go:
Foremost thank you for your time and patience. It’s a lot to take in but hope I can help you in a the smallest way possible.
Hi Jerry A Coyne I have read threw Why Evolution Is True for 3 years now. I came up with the conclusion , if we Did came from a species of apes , Do does species of apes come from a entirely diffirent species of apes ancestors . Why because the ape was not a chimpanzee or gorila ,etc
7 billion years is a long time giving for evolution to take place where we are here in the present moment. So evolution is very true in math.
DNA will only be diffident through he’s off spring from (DNA research the DNA change through the parents health condition good choices or bad choices health choices,)
Evolution takes place In both the mother and the father but did Darwin’s child plants ever create a new species of plants without a cross breathing without another species of plant.
I’ll stop there by
NAME REDACTED
Despite my arduous effort in a hard-to-brain situation, I find it impossible to make out what the writer is asking. It’s certain that there is a chain of primate ancestry in our history, and that different moieties of the primate lineage would be given different species names. I guess the guy (assuming we have a male) does realize that we are not descended from modern gorillas or chimps.
As far as the 7 billion years, well, Earth is only 4.5 billion years old, and evolution probably started around 3.5 billion years ago with the last universal common ancestor (LUCA). I don’t know what he means by saying “evolution is very true in math”.
I love the fact that DNA is “diffident”, which it more or less is, but of course that’s not what he means.
The rest is a mystery; evolution occurs in populations, not individuals, and although I don’t think Darwin created new species of plants, biologists have: by making auto- and allopolyploids.
At any rate, this is just one example of the mishigas that regularly tumbles into my inbox. Did the writer “help me in the smallest way possible”? I’m sorry, but NO.
45 thoughts on “I get email”
Our host has more patience (and better manners) than I would in similar circumstances! What a baffling correspondent.
I shall be generous and hope he means the odds are in favour of evolution.
This looks more like an AI that is trying to get you to respond, possibly so they can validate your email.
Clearly not a native English speaker.
Or the deepest red county in the deepest red state. Reminds me of a famous interview of, I think Miss South Carolina, for Miss America many years ago.
I was thinking the same.
I disagree: lots of phrasal verbs. (I’m not a native English speaker)
It’s gibberish in English. That’s a pretty strong indication the person is not a native English speaker. It’s an incompetent trying to sound important with random big words.
Phrasal verbs are very hard to learn. “Take in, “came up”, “read through”, I’m pretty sure he/she is monolingual.
It’s possible they are either so poor in reading or writing that they write gibberish. I noted that it is a “strong indication”. It reads like one of those Chinese user manuals for a consumer product that was translated literally (by a computer?) — except this is even worse in some ways.
In any case: Incompetent in English.
Is English his first language?
The best you could do for someone like this is to say, your questions are too complicated to take on in email and then suggest some education courses in biology starting with the basics – you know, botany one and two. Biology one and two.
Try and find out what he or she is smoking or ingesting. I want to stay away from that alternate reality.
There’s an idea for a book title: The Diffident Gene. Or ‘The Diffident DNA’. Or just ‘Diffident DNA’.
I think this is the key:
So the optimist in me says: this person wants to know about documented examples of plant speciation which don’t include hybrid speciation.
The pessimist in me says: this person is a creationist asking a rhetorical question, and believes that while evolution can produce variants and hybrids, it cannot produce “a new species” outside of hybrid speciation.
Fortunately the response in both cases is the same: can the biologist contributors or posters provide some examples of documented speciation examples which don’t include hybridization?
Yes agree: creationist rhetorical questions. But with voice-to-text errors layered on top.
keen interpretation. I think the writer is trying hard, but doesn’t necessarily have the vocabulary or understanding of some foundational concepts to ask coherent questions. I think generosity on the part of the listener is key here. I would not outright dismiss this person, but a few suggestions for some really good reading material could point them in the right direction.
Did you pick up “corker” during your time in Boston? I picked it up and added it to my idiolect from some Boston buddies and my Boston-bred in-laws. It’s a wicked-good word.
Of course, the way they pronounced it, it came out more like “cawkah.”
“unanswerable fact or argument,” 1837, slang, something that “settles” a debate, discussion, conflict, etc.; hence “something astonishing” (1880s). Probably an agent noun from cork (v.) on the notion is of putting a cork in a bottle as an act of finality.
I always thought it derived from the city of Cork in the Republic of Ireland which had a braw conceit of itself and thought it rather than Dublin should be the capital of the Republic. Ask any random collection of Corkers in the streets of their city and to a man, or woman, they’ll tell you that. Obviously there must be many Corkers in Boston, that most Irish of US cities.
FWIW, they were all Boston-Irish — the buddies and the in-laws alike.
Sure and it is Kilkenny that should be the capital of Ireland, as it was in the days of the Irish Catholic Confederation. Faraoir agus alack, the demon Oliver Cromwell and his Model Army sacked Drogheda and Wexford and then laid siege to Kilkenny, ending its capital status. Earlier on, wasn’t Athlone the capital for Brian Boru when he was High King?
On behalf of King Cormace mac Airt High King of Tara, 2nd C, I raise you Kells.
From reading old books as a kid:
“Topping!” replied Motty, blithely and with abandon. “I say, you know, that fellow of yours–Jeeves, you know–is a corker. I had a most frightful headache when I woke up, and he brought me a sort of rummy dark drink, and it put me right again at once. Said it was his own invention. I must see more of that lad. He seems to me distinctly one of the ones!”
You referencing our Paul Topping?😹
Is there any other?
There are a few other Toppings around. By coincidence, the chancellor of my university, USC, was a Topping while I attended. There are even a couple of others with the name Paul Topping. One is a golf pro somewhere and another does soil engineering as far as I can tell. Perhaps they’re the same person, but that would make him a real corker.
I don’t mind being called a corker. 😉 It fits somehow.
The finality of putting a cork in a bottle or a barrel after filling it seems the likely origin.
I’ve known “corker” for as long as I can remember but I was brought up by English parents and never lived in Boston. Google tags it with “British, informal, old-fashioned”.
Jimmy Anderson bowls corkers.
This may be someone with a genuine question who used a translation program and just does not know how incomprehensible their text is to anybody else.
I think you may be right. Translate programmes have improved a lot over the years. This email looks like something Babel Fish might have produced twenty lis years ago.
Agreed, it is not very clear what he/she tries to convey, to put it mildly. I doubt it is a question of what his/her native language is (the spelling is awful though), so much as that he/she makes a lot of silent assumptions and/or reasonings or arguments that are left unspoken. As is now, it is basically impossible to make sense of it.
But I commend you for trying.
I would just tell Marjorie Taylor Greene to stop emailing you…
Good idea but it didn’t mention the Holocaust so it’s probably not her.
Speaking of Marjorie T G..
https://youtu.be/jQ8ldD9wKmY
The first bit can be interpreted as saying that the common ancestor with apes that we are descended from would have been a different species from today’s extant apes since 7 million (not “billion”) years is a long time. In which case it’s a fairly sensible thing to say.
If it takes longer to work out what a question is asking than it would to work out the answer, it’s probably not worth doing either.
I think the first question is supposed to be along the lines: are all present-day apes, as well as humans, descended from the same (ape-like) common ancestor? The answer is ‘some of them’, but the question is not altogether stupid. I also guess that 7 billion is a misprint for 7 million, which is roughly the time since the LCA of humans and chimps was living. The question about plants must be along the lines that others have suggested.
Jebus! I thought I was having a brain bleed…
Jerry, I encourage you to be kind. I have read of your stress over ducks, so I feel you have some kindness in you. To me several things are obvious in this email. English is not the person’s first language. I suggest that you encourage the author to write a list and look up the meanings of the words in your book. He (we both assume this person is male) should also be encouraged to take courses in biology and genetics. I feel the person is also having cognitive dissonance with precepts he has developed from his environment. You could point him in the direction of others that write about evolutionary genetics. You can also tell he is trying to grow intellectually. I would encourage him to reread your book and provide him a list of other books that can help him grow. Obviously he is a bit of a lazy thinker and hopes you will use the magic word and bring him to an understanding of your book.
My response to such a letter would be to inform the writer that their English ability is not as good as they think it is. They should rewrite it in their native language and then get someone to translate or pass it through Google Translate.
This guy is a truely dedicated reader! Three years and no sign of learning anything coherent about evolution.
I would guess he has only been reading the WEIT website and has not read the book. It also looks like he is describing evolution as resembling the ideas of Lamark or Lysenko.
“DNA will only be diffident through he’s off spring from (DNA research the DNA change through the parents health condition good choices or bad choices health choices,)
Evolution takes place In both the mother and the father but did Darwin’s child plants ever create a new species of plants without a cross breathing without another species of plant.”
Note in particular the phrasing within the parentheses.
If possible whoever sent the email should read Why Evolution Is True, the book. English does not appear to be primary or native language of the writer.