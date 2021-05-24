A letter to Bob Dylan from the President of Ireland

May 24, 2021 • 2:00 pm

As I’ve tweeted and also indicated in today’s Hili Dialogue, Bob Dylan turns 80 today.  Reader Joe McClain called my attention to a letter that the President of Ireland wrote Dylan in honor of the occasion. It speaks for itself, though I didn’t know that the Irish President was a poet. Here it is (click to enlarge):

 

5 thoughts on “A letter to Bob Dylan from the President of Ireland

  2. MiggleDee, as he’s affectionately known, is a poet of many decades and middling success – though extraordinarily eloquent in his speeches. That aside, he has long been a champion of the arts, of the underdog, of dialogue and fraternity – he’s held in high esteem and swept unopposed to a second term as President (a largely ceremonial role here in Ireland). A genuinely nice man.

    Reply

  3. When we were living in Galway in 2014, we used to see Michael D. walking around town occasionally. (President is more of a ceremonial post than the taoiseach (prime minister)). Good to see that he’s a fan of Bob.

    Reply

Leave a Reply