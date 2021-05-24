As I’ve tweeted and also indicated in today’s Hili Dialogue, Bob Dylan turns 80 today. Reader Joe McClain called my attention to a letter that the President of Ireland wrote Dylan in honor of the occasion. It speaks for itself, though I didn’t know that the Irish President was a poet. Here it is (click to enlarge):
5 thoughts on “A letter to Bob Dylan from the President of Ireland”
MiggleDee, as he’s affectionately known, is a poet of many decades and middling success – though extraordinarily eloquent in his speeches. That aside, he has long been a champion of the arts, of the underdog, of dialogue and fraternity – he’s held in high esteem and swept unopposed to a second term as President (a largely ceremonial role here in Ireland). A genuinely nice man.
When we were living in Galway in 2014, we used to see Michael D. walking around town occasionally. (President is more of a ceremonial post than the taoiseach (prime minister)). Good to see that he’s a fan of Bob.
Our president is indeed, a poet. And a philosopher. And a lifelong supporter of causes supporting the working class (as his reference to the Wordsworth poem indicates). He is also a huge Dylan fan. Dylan played a big festival here in 1984 – here is the great Michael D enjoying the great Bob D. https://twitter.com/newschambers/status/1396764694057209857