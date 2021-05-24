McWhorter’s book is done and in press: he calls it “the most pro-black book” he’s ever written

As John McWhorter just announced on his website (click on screenshot), his book on anti-racism as a religion enacted by “The Elect” is in press. Click on the screenshot to read:
Here’s part of McWhorter’s announcement:
[The] manuscript will be released as a book by Portfolio (also a Penguin Random House imprint) in October. It will be published under a new title: Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America.
I should mention that the often sharp and insightful subscriber comments, as well as the brilliant editorial counsel of Bria Sandford at Portfolio, have already made Woke Racism significantly different from the The Elect excerpts. Woke Racism will express what the Substack excerpts did and then some. It will still analyze Third-Wave Antiracism as a religion. It will still make legions of black people see me as a race traitor. It will still make legions of white people see me as a tragically deluded white supremacist with brown skin who merits dismissal and ostracization.
And amidst all of that, it will still represent what I consider the most pro-black book I have ever written.
But this does mean that from now on, my Substack “newsletter” will be exactly that. I am glad many of you have enjoyed my posts here beyond the The Elect excepts, and they will continue, at the rate of once or twice (and I hope, more often, twice) a week. I have loved communicating to you as well as the feedback I get. Let’s keep this going.
Only: get “The Elect” as a real book, Woke Racism, around Halloween. Here, get my take on things as they happen, unfiltered.
I’ve read the excerpts so far, and am sure it’ll do fantastically well, bought by people on the fence, anti-racists who want to see what they’re up against, and, of course, bigots themselves, who will see in McWhorter not his genuine attempt to forge true equality between groups, but a denigration of African-Americans.
5 thoughts on “McWhorter’s book is done and in press: he calls it “the most pro-black book” he’s ever written”
I’ll be keeping an eye out for its publication over on this side of the Atlantic.
Pre-ordered on Kindle. (Oct ’21 in the USA)
Excellent. I just followed suit. A peri-birthday present for myself. 🙂
I’m pre-ordering a hard copy right now. And I hope John McWhorter lives and writes forever and makes a billion dollars from tens of millions of people buying this book. (We can all dream, right?!)
I’m reading his new book “Nine Nasty Words” now, even as I sit here.