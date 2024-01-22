Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Monday January 22, 2024. It’s National Southern Food Day, and here’s a classic of the genre, the Meat and Three Plate. Can you identify the comestibles? The cup at the top surely contains sweet iced tea (“the table wine of the South”), and I’m sure the dessert at upper left is banana pudding, one of my favorites.
I will be flying back to Chicago in two days.
It’s Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day (there’s only one: “Where’s my food?”), National Hot Sauce Day, National Polka Dot Day, International Sweatpants Day, National Blonde Brownie Day, Roe vs. Wade Day (the case was decided on this day in 1973, and of course the decision was later rescinded), the Day of Unity of Ukraine (in Ukraine, of course), and Grandfather’s Day in Poland.
Da Nooz:
*The race for the Republican Presidential nomination is now down to two people since Ron DeSantis, acknowledging the inevitable, dropped out of the contest yesterday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida suspended his campaign for president on Sunday and endorsed the front-runner, Donald J. Trump, as the primary race in New Hampshire enters its final 48 hours.
The move cements the Republican contest as a two-person race between Mr. Trump and former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, a little less than a week after Mr. DeSantis’s devastating 30-percentage-point loss to Mr. Trump in Iowa.
“We just heard that Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the race,” Ms. Haley said upon arriving in Seabrook, N.H., for a campaign event. “It’s now one fella and one lady.” Mr. Trump did not immediately respond to the news.
Even before Mr. DeSantis made his announcement, Ms. Haley and Mr. Trump were locked in an increasingly intense and personal battle ahead of Tuesday’s vote in the Granite State.
Ms. Haley has repeatedly upbraided Mr. Trump this weekend for his relationships with “dictators” and Mr. Trump gave her fodder at a rally Saturday night when he praised Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary (“It’s nice to have a strong man running your country”) and repeated his argument that presidents should have “total immunity” from prosecution for anything they do in office. She also questioned Mr. Trump’s mental fitness after he confused her with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a rally on Friday and dismissed her as lacking “presidential timber.”
A snarky tweet:
Ron DeSantis should be forced to carry his Presidential campaign to term. pic.twitter.com/1mGXDgJaaQ
— Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 21, 2024
Haley has a snowball’s chance in hell of winning the nomination, and I don’t see that she can do much damage to Trump. His nomination is inevitable—so inevitable that Haley is reduced to appearing with Judge Judy. Her withdrawal inevitable, unless she wants to throw good money after bad.
*The NYT has a hyperbolic and one-sided interactive article called “America is under attack: Inside the anti-D.E.I. crusade“, an attempt to show that “antiwoke” attacks on D.E.I. (“diversity, equity, and inclusion”) are a right-wing conspiracy.” Even the title is slanted to that end.
Long before Claudine Gay resigned Harvard’s presidency this month under intense criticism of her academic record, her congressional testimony about campus antisemitism and her efforts to promote racial justice, conservative academics and politicians had begun making the case that the decades-long drive to increase racial diversity in America’s universities had corrupted higher education. Gathering strength from a backlash against Black Lives Matter, and fueled by criticism that doctrines such as critical race theory had made colleges engines of progressive indoctrination, the eradication of D.E.I. programs has become both a cause and a message suffusing the American right. In 2023, more than 20 states considered or approved new laws taking aim at D.E.I., even as polling has shown that diversity initiatives remain popular.
Thousands of documents obtained by The New York Times cast light on the playbook and the thinking underpinning one nexus of the anti-D.E.I. movement — the activists and intellectuals who helped shape Texas’ new law, along with measures in at least three other states. The material, which includes casual correspondence with like-minded allies around the country, also reveals unvarnished views on race, sexuality and gender roles. And despite the movement’s marked success in some Republican-dominated states, the documents chart the activists’ struggle to gain traction with broader swaths of voters and officials.
They’re citing efforts to eliminate DEI in one state—Texas, which is conservative and may well be motivated in part by bigotry—to tar the entire movement to get rid of the programs.
Centered at the Claremont Institute, a California-based think tank with close ties to the Trump movement and to Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, the group coalesced roughly three years ago around a sweeping ambition: to strike a killing blow against “the leftist social justice revolution” by eliminating “social justice education” from American schools.
The documents — grant proposals, budgets, draft reports and correspondence, obtained through public-records requests — show how the activists formed a loose network of think tanks, political groups and Republican operatives in at least a dozen states. They sought funding from a range of right-leaning philanthropies and family foundations, and from one of the largest individual donors to Republican campaigns in the country. They exchanged model legislation, published a slew of public reports and coordinated with other conservative advocacy groups in states like Alabama, Maine, Tennessee and Texas.
Opposition to DEI is couched as a covert form of bigotry. Opponents are even supposed to want the return of a patriarchy!
In public, some individuals and groups involved in the effort joined calls to protect diversity of thought and intellectual freedom, embracing the argument that D.E.I. efforts had made universities intolerant and narrow. They claimed to stand for meritocratic ideals and against ideologies that divided Americans. They argued that D.E.I. programs made Black and Hispanic students feel less welcome instead of more.
Yet even as they or their allies publicly advocated more academic freedom, some of those involved privately expressed their hope of purging liberal ideas, professors and programming wherever they could. They debated how carefully or quickly to reveal some of their true views — the belief that “a healthy society requires patriarchy,” for example, and their broader opposition to anti-discrimination laws — in essays and articles written for public consumption.
The entire tenor of this article is that critics of DEI are right-wing ideologues; and these opponents see DEI as “tools for advancing left-wing ideas about gender and race, or for stifling the free discussion of ideas.” Well, yes, DEI is used as an authoritarian tool to impose ways of thinking on colleges, so in that sense it does stifle the free discussion of ideas. But what the article neglects is that there are plenty of people on the not-extreme Left, or in the center, who oppose DEI for good reasons. It’s divisive, it discourages discussion and disagreement (the lifeblood of academics), it tries to police language and behavior, and it mistakenly imputes all differences in representation of groups to bigotry, leading it to misguided actions and accusations of racism. This article is a prime example of how the NYT puts an ideological slant on the news, and why I no longer subscribe. (I get it free through the library).
*According to the WaPo, the U.S. is preparing for a sustained military campaign against the Houthis, the terrorist group in Yemen that has been attacking international shipping in the Red Sea, though their aim is to disrupt Israeli shipping:
The Biden administration is crafting plans for a sustained military campaign targeting the Houthis in Yemen after 10 days of strikes failed to halt the group’s attacks on maritime commerce, stoking concern among some officials that an open-ended operation could derail the war-ravaged country’s fragile peace and pull Washington into another unpredictable Middle Eastern conflict.
The White House convened senior officials on Wednesday to discuss options for the way ahead in the administration’s evolving response to the Iranian-backed movement, which has vowed to continue attacking ships off the Arabian peninsula despite near-daily operations to destroy Houthi radars, missiles and drones. On Saturday, U.S. Central Command announced its latest strike, on an anti-ship missile that was prepared for launch.
The Houthis, one powerful faction in Yemen’s long-running civil war, have framed their campaign, which has included more than 30 missile and drone attacks on commercial and naval vessels since November, as a means of pressuring Israel,bolstering their standing amidwidespread regional opposition to the Jewish state.
Administration officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, described their strategy in Yemen as an effort to erode the Houthis’ high-level military capability enough to curtail their ability to target shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or, at a minimum, to provide a sufficient deterrent so that risk-averse shipping companies will resume sending vessels through the region’s waterways.
“We are clear-eyed about who the Houthis are, and their worldview,”a senior U.S. official said of the group, which the Biden administration designated this week as a terrorist organization. “So we’re not sure that they’re going to stop immediately, but we are certainly trying to degrade and destroy their capabilities.”
With respect to the first paragraph, what would the paper have America do—let the Houthis stop all shipping in the area? In the meantime, the Houthis are gaining support in America solely because their target is Israel. Many–especially young folk–see them as glamorous pirates.
*Try buying shaving cream or deodorant at your local drugstore these days. Unless you live in the middle of nowhere, the chances are that what you want will be locked behind glass, and you’ll have to scurry around to find someone to unlock it. Such is the result of rises in shoplifting and the reduced importance that the cops give to shoplifters.
This problem is particularly bad on the West Coast, notably in Portland, Oregon (in which ACAB) and in San Francisco. But we have it in Chicago, too, and it’s a pain in the tuchas. The Wall Street Journal now reports that three big retailers, failing to curb shoplifting, have simply pulled up stakes and fled Portland.
Target, Nike, and REI all complained about crime in Portland privately before announcing plans to close stores in the city in 2023.
The closures followed months—and in some cases years—of negotiations between company officials and the city over getting additional police patrols near their locations, improving response times and removing homeless encampments, according to emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Ultimately the companies said the city didn’t provide enough support and they decided to shutter those locations, emails show.
The correspondence illustrates the behind-the-scenes tensions between the public and private sectors over how to address retail crime. Retailers boost the city’s economy, but limited resources hinder local leaders’ ability to satisfy the demands of each company. Oregon’s largest city has struggled with a rise in violent crimes, homelessness and a decline in its population.
. . .Nike temporarily shut down its Portland factory store in August 2022, without noting issues related to retail crime. It announced this past September that the location wouldn’t reopen, months after privately lobbying the city to boost the police presence near the store.
REI last April said that it would close its city store in February 2024 when the lease expires. The outdoor-gear retailer said the store in 2022 had the highest number of thefts in two decades and that it lost confidence in its ability to serve customers there.
Target in September said it would close three Portland stores by late October, adding that levels of theft and organized retail crime harmed staff and customers’ safety. The retailer said it only closes stores after taking “meaningful steps to invest in the guest experience and improve business performance.”
Many retail chains instruct store employees not to confront shoplifters. Some don’t report every incident to police and others prohibit employees from testifying in court if a suspect is prosecuted.
“That’s a recipe for absolute inaction,” said Portland’s safety director Stephanie Howard, adding that not having cooperating witnesses has resulted in fewer prosecutions of retail crime.
REI leaves Portland? Portland is one of the iconic homes for this outdoor-equipment operation!
Over a decade ago I visited Portand for the Evolution meeting, and spent some time there. Later I spent more time visiting Peter Boghassian and lecturing to his classes. On these visits I loved the city and thought, “Hey, this would be a good place to live.” Now you couldn’t drag me there with a team of mules. It is now a City of the Homeless, and they can’t or won’t do anything to solve the problem.
*Right-wing box of rocks Representative Lauren Boebert changed Colorado districts because she was facing stiff competition in next November’s election.. But the new district may not help her much.
Fleeing a tough reelection bid in the district where she lives, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is moving from the mountains to the plains, in the hopes of finding conservative pastures green enough to salvage her place in Congress.
To win, she’ll have to convince a new swath of voters that her brand of white-hot, far-right political activism — built on divisive one-liners and partisan ferocity in the U.S. House — is more needed in Washington than the home-grown Republicans she now faces in the primary.
While Boebert’s new district voted for President Donald Trump by a nearly 20 percentage point margin in 2020, more than double the margin in her old district, and some Republican voters are already admirers, others are greeting her with hands-on-hips skepticism.
“She feels she is a better candidate than the ones that we have,” said Robin Varhelman, seated behind a desk at the cattle auction she owns in Brush. “She’s gonna have to explain to people why.”
Well, how about the fact that she likes to have fun: vaping and canoodling in a movie theater while taking flash photos (and disturbing the patrons)? See the video below. (The really salacious parts, where she and her date groped each other’s bodies, aren’t shown.)
After Boebert eked out a victory by just 546 votes in 2022, her home district moved from Republican-leaning to a toss-up for 2024 — threatening the GOP’s already threadbare control of the U.S. House.
The narrow margin in Congress leaves both major parties fighting fiercely for every available seat in 2024. Boebert’s move to the new district, where she’ll have to take on at least nine other Republicans for her party’s nomination, probably gives the GOP a better chance to win both.
That’s part of her reason for switching, she said in a phone interview, but she gave another reason for jumping into a race that’s already considered safely Republican: “There is need for my voice in Congress.”
Only if you want a moron representing you!
Though Boebert might be escaping tough electoral odds, voters in the new district hold tight to the traditional values borne from that history — the same values that Boebert stepped on in the groping episode at a musical production of “Beetlejuice” in Denver.
That embarrassment was memorable enough to transcend district lines.
See above.
******
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata explains Hili’s words:
Andrzej has plenty of things on his desk. Mountains of paper. Bits and pieces. Both I and Jola (who cleans our rooms) complain about it. Often some of it lands on the floor. Hili just discovered some small pieces of paper full with what Andrzej has scribbled on them.
Hili comments;
Hili: I discovered something interesting.A: What?Hili: Your notes under your desk.
Hili: Odkryłam ciekawą rzecz.Ja: Jaką?Hili: Twoje notatki głęboko pod biurkiem.
And a photo of Szaron in the snow:
*******************
From Alison. I love this meme:
And from Amanda (I suspect blue whales have larger babies):
Finally, from Thomas, a Dave Coverly Speed Bump cartoon:
From Masih; another example of how worthless the UN is:
The Islamic Republic of Iran will take the Presidency of United Nations Conference on Disarmament on March 18th. This is outrageous!
The regime that’s sent arms to Putin in Russia’s war against Ukraine, planned the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and provided missiles to Yemen’s… pic.twitter.com/J9ykloTtKm
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 19, 2024
Just as misguided!:
Breaking: Collegiate Water Polo Association @CWPAClubs releases pathway for men into women’s water polo
'Transgender athletes who identify as female are eligible to compete in both the Co-ed League and the Women’s League.' https://t.co/862kNoHH6B pic.twitter.com/fUxkNKXNec
— ICONS (@icons_women) January 20, 2024
From David; reports from IDF soldiers coming out of Gaza (the tweet is long if you expand it):
After 70+ days the soldiers are coming out of GAZA: Here's what they saw..
They have gone house to house for over 2 months and are now rotating out for the 1st time back into Israel – they are saying don't believe this fake news about the innocence of GAZA. It's not innocent.
— Ron M. (@Jewtastic) January 17, 2024
Before Karen Carpenter became a lead singer, she played the drums, and she was good!
A drum solo by an 18-year-old Karen Carpenter in 1968 pic.twitter.com/VZEuMmHkdW
— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 20, 2024
A heartwarmer from Malcolm; a paralyzed cat is taught to walk:
She successfully guided a cat that was paralyzed to walk pic.twitter.com/LvTdkYV590
— Animal memes online (@catshouldnt) January 17, 2024
From the Auschwitz Memorial, a five-year-old girl gassed upon arrival.
22 January 1938 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Vera Matteman, was born in Amsterdam.
In September 1943 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after selection. pic.twitter.com/CV1QZD3Y5b
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 22, 2024
Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, Matthew says that the Tweeter swears this is true. Read the text and then enlarge to watch the short video:
Parcel delivery firm DPD have replaced their customer service chat with an AI robot thing. It’s utterly useless at answering any queries, and when asked, it happily produced a poem about how terrible they are as a company. It also swore at me. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vjWlrIP3wn
— Ashley Beauchamp (@ashbeauchamp) January 18, 2024
Matthew’s only comment on this tweets was: “!”
Love the fact that this Japanese vending machine of anatomically-correct toy insects includes a pubic louse. https://t.co/1MAaBNqvR1
— Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) January 18, 2024
27 thoughts on “Monday: Hili dialogue”
Looks like stew beef, collard greens, candied yams (sweet potatoes), mashed potatoes and gravy.
Pulled pork would be more southern than beef. But then, mashed potatoes with gravy isn’t a typical pork side (and it also isn’t particularly special to the south, either), so I dunno.
I live in the south and, in my opinion, a more classically ‘southren’ meal would be: pulled pork on a bun with a side of corn on the cob, fries and/or biscuits, and a scoop of cole slaw. Also, boiled peanuts for snacks. You can’t have enough of them.
And YES to sweetened ice tea. There is no more refreshing drink in the world in the hot hot summertime. Words cannot express how much I love it.
On this day:
1506 – The first contingent of 150 Swiss Guards arrives at the Vatican.
1689 – The Convention Parliament convenes to determine whether James II and VII, the last Roman Catholic monarch of England, Ireland and Scotland, had vacated the thrones of England and Ireland when he fled to France in 1688.
1879 – The Battle of Rorke’s Drift, also during the Anglo-Zulu War and just some 15 km (9.3 mi) away from Isandlwana, results in a British victory.
1890 – The United Mine Workers of America is founded in Columbus, Ohio
1905 – Bloody Sunday in Saint Petersburg, beginning of the 1905 revolution.
1915 – Over 600 people are killed in Guadalajara, Mexico, when a train plunges off the tracks into a deep canyon.
1917 – American entry into World War I: President Woodrow Wilson of the still-neutral United States calls for “peace without victory” in Europe. [Pretty much what many want in Gaza right now…]
1924 – Ramsay MacDonald becomes the first Labour Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
1927 – Teddy Wakelam gives the first live radio commentary of a football match, between Arsenal F.C. and Sheffield United at Highbury.
1946 – Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, forerunner of the Central Intelligence Agency.
1957 – The New York City “Mad Bomber”, George P. Metesky, is arrested in Waterbury, Connecticut and charged with planting more than 30 bombs.
1957 – Israel withdraws from the Sinai Peninsula.
1963 – The Élysée Treaty of cooperation between France and West Germany is signed by Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer.
1968 – Apollo 5 lifts off carrying the first Lunar module into space. [Those Apollo missions were carried out at an incredible pace!]
1970 – The Boeing 747, the world’s first “jumbo jet”, enters commercial service for launch customer Pan American Airways with its maiden voyage from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to London Heathrow Airport.
1973 – The Supreme Court of the United States delivers its decisions in Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, legalizing elective abortion in all fifty states. [Gone now, of course. Looks like the Dems are going to use the issue in Biden’s presidential election campaign.]
1973 – The crew of Apollo 17 addresses a joint session of Congress after the completion of the final Apollo Moon landing mission.
1984 – The Apple Macintosh, the first consumer computer to popularize the computer mouse and the graphical user interface, is introduced during a Super Bowl XVIII television commercial.
1992 – Space Shuttle program: The space shuttle Discovery launches on STS-42 carrying Dr. Roberta Bondar, who becomes the first Canadian woman and the first neurologist in space.
1995 – Israeli–Palestinian conflict: Beit Lid suicide bombing: In central Israel, near Netanya, two Gazans blow themselves up at a military transit point, killing 19 Israeli soldiers.
1998 – Space Shuttle program: space shuttle Endeavour launches on STS-89 to dock with the Russian space station Mir.
1999 – Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons are burned alive by radical Hindus while sleeping in their car in Eastern India.
2006 – Evo Morales is inaugurated as President of Bolivia, becoming the country’s first indigenous president.
2009 – U.S. President Barack Obama signs an executive order to close the Guantanamo Bay detention camp; congressional opposition will prevent it being implemented.
Births:
1552 – Walter Raleigh, English poet, soldier, courtier, and explorer (d. 1618).
1561 – Francis Bacon, English philosopher and politician, Attorney General for England and Wales (d. 1626).
1573 – John Donne, English poet and cleric in the Church of England, wrote the Holy Sonnets (d. 1631).
1788 – Lord Byron, English poet and playwright (d. 1824).
1849 – August Strindberg, Swedish novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1912).
1858 – Beatrice Webb, English sociologist and economist (d. 1943).
1867 – Gisela Januszewska, Jewish-Austrian physician (d. 1943).
1875 – D. W. Griffith, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1948).
1887 – Helen Hoyt, American poet and author (d. 1972).
1891 – Antonio Gramsci, Italian philosopher and politician (d. 1937).
1898 – Sergei Eisenstein, Russian director and screenwriter (d. 1948).
1904 – George Balanchine, Georgian-American dancer, choreographer, and director, co-founded the New York City Ballet (d. 1983).
1908 – Lev Landau, Azerbaijani-Russian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968).
1909 – U Thant, Burmese educator and diplomat, 3rd United Nations Secretary-General (d. 1974).
1920 – Alf Ramsey, English footballer and coach (d. 1999). [First and only manager of an England football team to win the World Cup.]
1931 – Sam Cooke, American singer-songwriter (d. 1964).
1940 – John Hurt, English actor (d. 2017).
1946 – Malcolm McLaren, English singer-songwriter and manager (d. 2010).
1949 – Steve Perry, American singer-songwriter and producer.
1953 – Winfried Berkemeier, German footballer and manager.
1957 – Rita Chatterton, American professional wrestling referee.
1957 – Francis Wheen, English journalist and author.
1959 – Linda Blair, American actress.
1960 – Michael Hutchence, Australian singer-songwriter (d. 1997).
1964 – Nigel Benn, English-Australian boxer.
1965 – Diane Lane, American actress.
1974 – Joseph Muscat, Maltese journalist and politician, 13th Prime Minister of Malta. [On 1 December 2019, under pressure from the 2019 street protests calling for his resignation in relation to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Muscat announced his resignation, and stepped down on 13 January 2020.]
Death, only, renders hope futile. (Edgar Rice Burroughs):
1170 – Wang Chongyang, Chinese Daoist and co-founder of the Quanzhen School (b. 1113).
1767 – Johann Gottlob Lehmann, German meteorologist and geologist (b. 1719).
1779 – Jeremiah Dixon, English surveyor and astronomer (b. 1733).
1779 – Claudius Smith, American guerrilla leader (b. 1736).
1900 – David Edward Hughes, Welsh-American physicist, co-invented the microphone (b. 1831).
1901 – Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom (b. 1819).
1906 – George Holyoake, English secularist, co-operator and newspaper editor (b. 1817).
1925 – Fanny Bullock Workman, American geographer and mountain climber (b. 1859).
1945 – Else Lasker-Schüler, German poet and playwright (b. 1869).
1951 – Harald Bohr, Danish mathematician and footballer (b. 1887). [After receiving his doctorate in 1910, Bohr became an eminent mathematician, founding the field of almost periodic functions. His brother was the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Niels Bohr. He was on the Denmark national football team for the 1908 Summer Olympics, where he won a silver medal.]
1971 – Harry Frank Guggenheim, American businessman and publisher, co-founded Newsday (b. 1890)
1973 – Lyndon B. Johnson, American lieutenant and politician, 36th President of the United States (b. 1908).
1994 – Telly Savalas, American actor (b. 1922). [It was the anniversary of his birth just yesterday.]
2008 – Heath Ledger, Australian actor and director (b. 1979).
2010 – Jean Simmons, English-American actress (b. 1929).
2018 – Ursula K. Le Guin, American sci-fi and fantasy novelist (b. 1929).
2022 – Thích Nhất Hạnh, Vietnamese Thiền Buddhist monk, peace activist, and founder of the Plum Village Tradition (b. 1926).
Woman of the Day
[Text from the excellent The Attagirls X/Twitter account]
Katie Mulcahey of New York City who was arrested on this day in 1908 by one of New York’s finest for striking a match against the stone wall of a building in the Bowery District and lighting her cigarette. Let me explain.
New York City had passed the Sullivan Ordinance the day before, making it illegal for women to smoke in public. Not men, just women. It was named for New York City Alderman Timothy Sullivan, known as Little Tim, who strongly believed that any woman who smoked cigarettes in public was wholly immoral and had a loose character. In a fine example of sisterly unsolidarity, the Women’s Christian Temperance Union were among those who urged lawmakers to address the issue of all those hordes of loose women smoking in public places. Little Tim admitted he had never actually seen a woman smoking on the streets of New York but made it quite plain he would lose all respect for her if he did.
The Ordinance was passed unanimously. However, its wording was quite elastic; restaurant, shop and hotel owners were told they had to forbid women from smoking in their establishments too. It wasn’t universally popular, especially with business owners. In fact it was ridiculed in the newspapers and many hospitality venues made it clear that women who smoked were welcome.
None of that was known to our Katie. The day after the ordinance passed, she struck a match and lit her cigarette. A police officer arrested her, saying, “Madam, you mustn’t. What would Alderman Sullivan say?”
Katie Mulcahey was the wrong woman to pick a fight with. Hauled before the judge, she tartly told him, “I’ve got as much right to smoke as you have. I never heard of this new law and I don’t want to hear about it. No man shall dictate to me.”
The judge fined her $5, about £130 in today’s sterling. Katie’s reaction was exactly as you might expect. She refused to pay. She was arrested again and held overnight in the cells. Women’s groups, newspapers and indeed most of New York sided with her. Women took to the streets, held rallies and convened public discussions demanding the same rights as men, including the right to vote and the right to smoke a cigarette wherever they wanted.
Lawyers reviewed the wording of the Sullivan Ordinance and found it toothless – there was no provision for a fine or indeed any punishment at all for public smoking – which neatly demonstrates the irresponsibility of trying to ban something without planning for the consequences. Today’s politicians might care to take note.
Katie was released the next day without a blemish on her record. She was the first and only person to be arrested for breaking the law. Two weeks later, the mayor of New York City vetoed the ordnance and it was struck from the statute books.
Ironically, the law was probably good for women, just unfair 🙂
Jez, Thanks for noting regarding 1968 “those Apollo missions were carried out at an incredible pace”. The U.S. political and engineering commitment to the Apollo Program was truly incredible. The full effort consisted of six (6) separate (sub) programs, each a huge and expensive engineering challenge itself, that needed to be executed in parallel and sequenced for the successful final landing of humans on the moon. Viz. 1. Project Mercury just to get men into Earth orbit; 2. Project Gemini to get two men in orbit and rendezvous with another vehicle in orbit; 3. Apollo itself landing men on the moon AND very importantly returning them safely to Earth; all interfaced with a string of unmanned enabling missions: 4. Project Ranger to navigate to, take photos of, and “simply” hit the moon; 5. Project Lunar Orbiter to establish a low altitude orbit of moon, understand moon’s gravitational parameters, and take high resolution photos of possible Apollo landing zones; 6. Project Surveyor to soft land, take high resolution pictures, and understand soil mechanics on moon’s surface. The pace took its toll on people too with many careers redirected, workdays extended, and generally NASA and its contractors living on a wartime-like schedule. The dry, wry humor among my NASA colleagues in the nineties regarding talk of a return to the moon was that it took us ten years in the 1960’s and it will take thirty years today…now that’s progress!
I remember the first time I flew on a 747, in August 1972. I’d flown from home (New Zealand) to Los Angeles in a DC-8, with two stops needed on the way (Fiji and Honolulu); then flew to New York on a 747. It was absolutely massive! and two decks, with a curved staircase! (not that I got to go upstairs). Such was life before cheap flights.
Theft at an REI?! That’s like theft from a church. Who would do such a thing? I first went to a physical REI store in Berkley the week that that store opened in the 70’s to gear up for a hike in the Sierras. While I had mail ordered from the Seattle store, I had never been in a physical store like this with such great staff and stock. Blasphemy, I say. (And this from a committed atheist)
REI is not actually leaving Portland, they just moved out of their downtown store and into a suburban location. Also, the “shoplifting is out of control” argument has been seen as an excuse to close low-performing stores. See:
https://popular.info/p/the-truth-about-shoplifting-in-san?utm_source=%2Fsearch%2Fretail%2520theft&utm_medium=reader2
I also enjoyed my first encounters with REI. Now I can’t afford a lot of what they stock. My perception is that they prefer an upscale clientele. (One might argue that that’s what outdoor gear is about, these days.) I wouldn’t steal, though. I still will go into an REI to look around, see what’s on sale or not easily found elsewhere.
“But what the article neglects is that there are plenty of people on the not-extreme Left, or in the center, who oppose DEI for good reasons. It’s divisive, it discourages discussion and disagreement (the lifeblood of academics), it tries to police language and behavior, and it mistakenly imputes all differences in representation of groups to bigotry, leading it to misguided actions and accusations of racism. ”
[ breathes fresh air ]
To find the traps of Dialectical Political Warfare, it helps to remember :
The issue is never the issue — the issue is only The Revolution.
[ Ouroboros ]
“As above, so below”
(The principle of Hermetic alchemy)
I suspect it’s a grand rightwing psy-op, intended to drive left-leaning people rightward.
I think it’s just Hermetic alchemy :
The image of the correct way the world is supposed to be is inside “man” (in archaic terms), and “the point is to change it” (Marx).
It goes back centuries, to Hegel, some Rousseau … and then some long way to ancient Egyptian manuscripts …
Right-wingers tend to be goddies, so the image of the world is outside of “man”.
And yes, I gather this from James Lindsay’s expositions.
Regarding the theft issue…there is not much discussion about the fact that these crimes are disproportionately caused by young black men and women.
This could be due to the effects of poverty, which also disproportionately affects black people. But I suspect that it is more complicated than that, because poverty does not always indicate a rise in crime or a propensity to break the law.
For some reason, it has become more acceptable within certain sub-segments of the black community to steal from stores with impunity, such that this behavior is so prevalent that it is impossible to control.
My two cents….the complete breakdown within many communities of color of stable, two parent families is a huge contributor to this. There are/were far too many children growing up in families with only one parent (usually the mother), and subsequently an environment that failed to provide adequate guidance and socialization.
Add far left “defund the police” activism and woke anti-white politics to the mix and you’ve got a recipe for a complete breakdown of basic social norms around shoplifting and stealing…in fact these ideologies might even encourage such activities as a form of quasi-reparations.
My sister lives just outside Portland OR and is in complete denial about the theft issue and won’t accept that it’s becoming such a problem.
Haley is now freed from distraction. Good!
Since I’m an ‘Aryan’ atheist who is identifying as Jewish for the duration, it might also be accurate to say:
The More You Hate Jews, the More Jews There Are!
I didn’t think she had a realistic chance as long as Trump was there. My guess is that she has a different reason to persist.
There’s a non-zero chance that Trump could implode (either physically or legally, or metaphorically) before the election, thereby leaving Haley a pathway to victory. We’ll see. My guess is that she’ll stay in through the South Carolina primary and, when she loses her own state big time, she’ll bow out.
I guess I live in the middle of nowhere, because retail theft is not an issue. In actuality, it’s an issue in cities with progressive, Democratic administrations that have failed to treat this as a criminal problem.
“Try buying shaving cream or deodorant at your local drugstore these days. Unless you live in the middle of nowhere, the chances are that what you want will be locked behind glass . . .”
Living in the middle of nowhere has its advantages.
I think DeSantis was wrong to drop out now. He should have stuck in through several primaries. There is still a chance that Trump will somehow be prevented from being the Republican candidate, and DeSantis would be in a better position at the Convention if he has more delegates.
The paralyzed cat video is amazing! (Yes. I read every part of every post and I look at most of the videos. Sometimes the X videos don’t play without opening X.)
Iran,” disarmament” the UN is seriously broken and a bad joke. Disassemble the UN now that would be a good idea.
Theft is rising to the top of the divisive debates. It’s been chosen by “progressive” news outlets. From where I sit, the radio (if it’s tuned to NPR-which it almost never is), tells me it’s a myth been created by the “right wing”. However, I witness it daily. I scan particular stores before entering because it’s not safe to be between the thieves and the exit. Walgreens, Target, Fry’s and Home Depot, are favorites. Forget about the convenience stores…I won’t even pump gas there.
Jeff(#5) says it’s “disproportionately caused by young black men and women”. I don’t know where he lives but in Tucson it’s a very white problem… A fentanyl problem. Our stores are being shut down and boarded up at a dizzying pace.
Tucson used to be a sleepy little town perfect for outdoors folks like me but it has attracted an unsavory element due to what was a very low cost of living. That and our overly welcoming and plentiful services for the homeless. I grieve for my city daily and am planning on leaving it.
(Our proximity to the border and the drugs that flow across it are a given)
“Jeff(#5) says it’s “disproportionately caused by young black men and women”.
I live near NYC and work there. Here, the shoplifters are disproportionately young and black…I’ve witnessed some incredibly brazen instances myself (literally a few kids walking in with plastic garbage bags and filling them with clothes, and then walking out with no resistance from the store). I suspect the same on the other coast. However, that doesn’t mean that in other areas the demographics can’t be different.
Either way, it’s a societal breakdown, and a strange inability (or lack of willingness) of local governments to do something about the problem. One would think that local governments would want to protect these businesses, as they provide employment for their citizens and substantial tax revenue. Hard to see how a community can survive without a healthy business climate, but perhaps these local leaders know better.
None of the people I’ve known who have been kidnapped at assault rifle-point have ever considered pirates to be in the slightest bit glamorous. The Somalis certainly didn’t strike me as being glamorous when they were operating around my work site in Tanzania.