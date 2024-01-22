Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Monday January 22, 2024. It’s National Southern Food Day, and here’s a classic of the genre, the Meat and Three Plate. Can you identify the comestibles? The cup at the top surely contains sweet iced tea (“the table wine of the South”), and I’m sure the dessert at upper left is banana pudding, one of my favorites.

I will be flying back to Chicago in two days.

It’s Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day (there’s only one: “Where’s my food?”), National Hot Sauce Day, National Polka Dot Day, International Sweatpants Day, National Blonde Brownie Day, Roe vs. Wade Day (the case was decided on this day in 1973, and of course the decision was later rescinded), the Day of Unity of Ukraine (in Ukraine, of course), and Grandfather’s Day in Poland.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 22 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The race for the Republican Presidential nomination is now down to two people since Ron DeSantis, acknowledging the inevitable, dropped out of the contest yesterday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida suspended his campaign for president on Sunday and endorsed the front-runner, Donald J. Trump, as the primary race in New Hampshire enters its final 48 hours. The move cements the Republican contest as a two-person race between Mr. Trump and former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, a little less than a week after Mr. DeSantis’s devastating 30-percentage-point loss to Mr. Trump in Iowa. “We just heard that Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the race,” Ms. Haley said upon arriving in Seabrook, N.H., for a campaign event. “It’s now one fella and one lady.” Mr. Trump did not immediately respond to the news. Even before Mr. DeSantis made his announcement, Ms. Haley and Mr. Trump were locked in an increasingly intense and personal battle ahead of Tuesday’s vote in the Granite State. Ms. Haley has repeatedly upbraided Mr. Trump this weekend for his relationships with “dictators” and Mr. Trump gave her fodder at a rally Saturday night when he praised Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary (“It’s nice to have a strong man running your country”) and repeated his argument that presidents should have “total immunity” from prosecution for anything they do in office. She also questioned Mr. Trump’s mental fitness after he confused her with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a rally on Friday and dismissed her as lacking “presidential timber.”

A snarky tweet:

Ron DeSantis should be forced to carry his Presidential campaign to term. pic.twitter.com/1mGXDgJaaQ — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 21, 2024

Haley has a snowball’s chance in hell of winning the nomination, and I don’t see that she can do much damage to Trump. His nomination is inevitable—so inevitable that Haley is reduced to appearing with Judge Judy. Her withdrawal inevitable, unless she wants to throw good money after bad.

*The NYT has a hyperbolic and one-sided interactive article called “America is under attack: Inside the anti-D.E.I. crusade“, an attempt to show that “antiwoke” attacks on D.E.I. (“diversity, equity, and inclusion”) are a right-wing conspiracy.” Even the title is slanted to that end.

Long before Claudine Gay resigned Harvard’s presidency this month under intense criticism of her academic record, her congressional testimony about campus antisemitism and her efforts to promote racial justice, conservative academics and politicians had begun making the case that the decades-long drive to increase racial diversity in America’s universities had corrupted higher education. Gathering strength from a backlash against Black Lives Matter, and fueled by criticism that doctrines such as critical race theory had made colleges engines of progressive indoctrination, the eradication of D.E.I. programs has become both a cause and a message suffusing the American right. In 2023, more than 20 states considered or approved new laws taking aim at D.E.I., even as polling has shown that diversity initiatives remain popular. Thousands of documents obtained by The New York Times cast light on the playbook and the thinking underpinning one nexus of the anti-D.E.I. movement — the activists and intellectuals who helped shape Texas’ new law, along with measures in at least three other states. The material, which includes casual correspondence with like-minded allies around the country, also reveals unvarnished views on race, sexuality and gender roles. And despite the movement’s marked success in some Republican-dominated states, the documents chart the activists’ struggle to gain traction with broader swaths of voters and officials.

They’re citing efforts to eliminate DEI in one state—Texas, which is conservative and may well be motivated in part by bigotry—to tar the entire movement to get rid of the programs.

Centered at the Claremont Institute, a California-based think tank with close ties to the Trump movement and to Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, the group coalesced roughly three years ago around a sweeping ambition: to strike a killing blow against “the leftist social justice revolution” by eliminating “social justice education” from American schools. The documents — grant proposals, budgets, draft reports and correspondence, obtained through public-records requests — show how the activists formed a loose network of think tanks, political groups and Republican operatives in at least a dozen states. They sought funding from a range of right-leaning philanthropies and family foundations, and from one of the largest individual donors to Republican campaigns in the country. They exchanged model legislation, published a slew of public reports and coordinated with other conservative advocacy groups in states like Alabama, Maine, Tennessee and Texas.

Opposition to DEI is couched as a covert form of bigotry. Opponents are even supposed to want the return of a patriarchy!

In public, some individuals and groups involved in the effort joined calls to protect diversity of thought and intellectual freedom, embracing the argument that D.E.I. efforts had made universities intolerant and narrow. They claimed to stand for meritocratic ideals and against ideologies that divided Americans. They argued that D.E.I. programs made Black and Hispanic students feel less welcome instead of more. Yet even as they or their allies publicly advocated more academic freedom, some of those involved privately expressed their hope of purging liberal ideas, professors and programming wherever they could. They debated how carefully or quickly to reveal some of their true views — the belief that “a healthy society requires patriarchy,” for example, and their broader opposition to anti-discrimination laws — in essays and articles written for public consumption.

The entire tenor of this article is that critics of DEI are right-wing ideologues; and these opponents see DEI as “tools for advancing left-wing ideas about gender and race, or for stifling the free discussion of ideas.” Well, yes, DEI is used as an authoritarian tool to impose ways of thinking on colleges, so in that sense it does stifle the free discussion of ideas. But what the article neglects is that there are plenty of people on the not-extreme Left, or in the center, who oppose DEI for good reasons. It’s divisive, it discourages discussion and disagreement (the lifeblood of academics), it tries to police language and behavior, and it mistakenly imputes all differences in representation of groups to bigotry, leading it to misguided actions and accusations of racism. This article is a prime example of how the NYT puts an ideological slant on the news, and why I no longer subscribe. (I get it free through the library).

*According to the WaPo, the U.S. is preparing for a sustained military campaign against the Houthis, the terrorist group in Yemen that has been attacking international shipping in the Red Sea, though their aim is to disrupt Israeli shipping:

The Biden administration is crafting plans for a sustained military campaign targeting the Houthis in Yemen after 10 days of strikes failed to halt the group’s attacks on maritime commerce, stoking concern among some officials that an open-ended operation could derail the war-ravaged country’s fragile peace and pull Washington into another unpredictable Middle Eastern conflict. The White House convened senior officials on Wednesday to discuss options for the way ahead in the administration’s evolving response to the Iranian-backed movement, which has vowed to continue attacking ships off the Arabian peninsula despite near-daily operations to destroy Houthi radars, missiles and drones. On Saturday, U.S. Central Command announced its latest strike, on an anti-ship missile that was prepared for launch. The Houthis, one powerful faction in Yemen’s long-running civil war, have framed their campaign, which has included more than 30 missile and drone attacks on commercial and naval vessels since November, as a means of pressuring Israel,bolstering their standing amidwidespread regional opposition to the Jewish state. Administration officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, described their strategy in Yemen as an effort to erode the Houthis’ high-level military capability enough to curtail their ability to target shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or, at a minimum, to provide a sufficient deterrent so that risk-averse shipping companies will resume sending vessels through the region’s waterways. “We are clear-eyed about who the Houthis are, and their worldview,”a senior U.S. official said of the group, which the Biden administration designated this week as a terrorist organization. “So we’re not sure that they’re going to stop immediately, but we are certainly trying to degrade and destroy their capabilities.”

With respect to the first paragraph, what would the paper have America do—let the Houthis stop all shipping in the area? In the meantime, the Houthis are gaining support in America solely because their target is Israel. Many–especially young folk–see them as glamorous pirates.

*Try buying shaving cream or deodorant at your local drugstore these days. Unless you live in the middle of nowhere, the chances are that what you want will be locked behind glass, and you’ll have to scurry around to find someone to unlock it. Such is the result of rises in shoplifting and the reduced importance that the cops give to shoplifters.

This problem is particularly bad on the West Coast, notably in Portland, Oregon (in which ACAB) and in San Francisco. But we have it in Chicago, too, and it’s a pain in the tuchas. The Wall Street Journal now reports that three big retailers, failing to curb shoplifting, have simply pulled up stakes and fled Portland.

Target, Nike, and REI all complained about crime in Portland privately before announcing plans to close stores in the city in 2023. The closures followed months—and in some cases years—of negotiations between company officials and the city over getting additional police patrols near their locations, improving response times and removing homeless encampments, according to emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Ultimately the companies said the city didn’t provide enough support and they decided to shutter those locations, emails show. The correspondence illustrates the behind-the-scenes tensions between the public and private sectors over how to address retail crime. Retailers boost the city’s economy, but limited resources hinder local leaders’ ability to satisfy the demands of each company. Oregon’s largest city has struggled with a rise in violent crimes, homelessness and a decline in its population. . . .Nike temporarily shut down its Portland factory store in August 2022, without noting issues related to retail crime. It announced this past September that the location wouldn’t reopen, months after privately lobbying the city to boost the police presence near the store. REI last April said that it would close its city store in February 2024 when the lease expires. The outdoor-gear retailer said the store in 2022 had the highest number of thefts in two decades and that it lost confidence in its ability to serve customers there. Target in September said it would close three Portland stores by late October, adding that levels of theft and organized retail crime harmed staff and customers’ safety. The retailer said it only closes stores after taking “meaningful steps to invest in the guest experience and improve business performance.” Many retail chains instruct store employees not to confront shoplifters. Some don’t report every incident to police and others prohibit employees from testifying in court if a suspect is prosecuted. “That’s a recipe for absolute inaction,” said Portland’s safety director Stephanie Howard, adding that not having cooperating witnesses has resulted in fewer prosecutions of retail crime.

REI leaves Portland? Portland is one of the iconic homes for this outdoor-equipment operation!

Over a decade ago I visited Portand for the Evolution meeting, and spent some time there. Later I spent more time visiting Peter Boghassian and lecturing to his classes. On these visits I loved the city and thought, “Hey, this would be a good place to live.” Now you couldn’t drag me there with a team of mules. It is now a City of the Homeless, and they can’t or won’t do anything to solve the problem.

*Right-wing box of rocks Representative Lauren Boebert changed Colorado districts because she was facing stiff competition in next November’s election.. But the new district may not help her much.

Fleeing a tough reelection bid in the district where she lives, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is moving from the mountains to the plains, in the hopes of finding conservative pastures green enough to salvage her place in Congress. To win, she’ll have to convince a new swath of voters that her brand of white-hot, far-right political activism — built on divisive one-liners and partisan ferocity in the U.S. House — is more needed in Washington than the home-grown Republicans she now faces in the primary. While Boebert’s new district voted for President Donald Trump by a nearly 20 percentage point margin in 2020, more than double the margin in her old district, and some Republican voters are already admirers, others are greeting her with hands-on-hips skepticism. “She feels she is a better candidate than the ones that we have,” said Robin Varhelman, seated behind a desk at the cattle auction she owns in Brush. “She’s gonna have to explain to people why.”

Well, how about the fact that she likes to have fun: vaping and canoodling in a movie theater while taking flash photos (and disturbing the patrons)? See the video below. (The really salacious parts, where she and her date groped each other’s bodies, aren’t shown.)

But wait! There’s more!

After Boebert eked out a victory by just 546 votes in 2022, her home district moved from Republican-leaning to a toss-up for 2024 — threatening the GOP’s already threadbare control of the U.S. House. The narrow margin in Congress leaves both major parties fighting fiercely for every available seat in 2024. Boebert’s move to the new district, where she’ll have to take on at least nine other Republicans for her party’s nomination, probably gives the GOP a better chance to win both. That’s part of her reason for switching, she said in a phone interview, but she gave another reason for jumping into a race that’s already considered safely Republican: “There is need for my voice in Congress.”

Only if you want a moron representing you!

Though Boebert might be escaping tough electoral odds, voters in the new district hold tight to the traditional values borne from that history — the same values that Boebert stepped on in the groping episode at a musical production of “Beetlejuice” in Denver. That embarrassment was memorable enough to transcend district lines.

See above.

******

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata explains Hili’s words:

Andrzej has plenty of things on his desk. Mountains of paper. Bits and pieces. Both I and Jola (who cleans our rooms) complain about it. Often some of it lands on the floor. Hili just discovered some small pieces of paper full with what Andrzej has scribbled on them.

Hili comments;

Hili: I discovered something interesting. A: What? Hili: Your notes under your desk.

In Polish:

Hili: Odkryłam ciekawą rzecz. Ja: Jaką? Hili: Twoje notatki głęboko pod biurkiem.

And a photo of Szaron in the snow:

*******************

From Alison. I love this meme:

And from Amanda (I suspect blue whales have larger babies):

Finally, from Thomas, a Dave Coverly Speed Bump cartoon:

From Masih; another example of how worthless the UN is:

The Islamic Republic of Iran will take the Presidency of United Nations Conference on Disarmament on March 18th. This is outrageous!

The regime that’s sent arms to Putin in Russia’s war against Ukraine, planned the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and provided missiles to Yemen’s… pic.twitter.com/J9ykloTtKm — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 19, 2024

Just as misguided!:

Breaking: Collegiate Water Polo Association @CWPAClubs releases pathway for men into women’s water polo 'Transgender athletes who identify as female are eligible to compete in both the Co-ed League and the Women’s League.' https://t.co/862kNoHH6B pic.twitter.com/fUxkNKXNec — ICONS (@icons_women) January 20, 2024

From David; reports from IDF soldiers coming out of Gaza (the tweet is long if you expand it):

After 70+ days the soldiers are coming out of GAZA: Here's what they saw.. They have gone house to house for over 2 months and are now rotating out for the 1st time back into Israel – they are saying don't believe this fake news about the innocence of GAZA. It's not innocent. -… pic.twitter.com/7sC4WncUAa — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) January 17, 2024

Before Karen Carpenter became a lead singer, she played the drums, and she was good!

A drum solo by an 18-year-old Karen Carpenter in 1968 pic.twitter.com/VZEuMmHkdW — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 20, 2024

A heartwarmer from Malcolm; a paralyzed cat is taught to walk:

She successfully guided a cat that was paralyzed to walk pic.twitter.com/LvTdkYV590 — Animal memes online (@catshouldnt) January 17, 2024

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a five-year-old girl gassed upon arrival.

22 January 1938 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Vera Matteman, was born in Amsterdam. In September 1943 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after selection. pic.twitter.com/CV1QZD3Y5b — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 22, 2024

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, Matthew says that the Tweeter swears this is true. Read the text and then enlarge to watch the short video:

Parcel delivery firm DPD have replaced their customer service chat with an AI robot thing. It’s utterly useless at answering any queries, and when asked, it happily produced a poem about how terrible they are as a company. It also swore at me. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vjWlrIP3wn — Ashley Beauchamp (@ashbeauchamp) January 18, 2024

Matthew’s only comment on this tweets was: “!”

Love the fact that this Japanese vending machine of anatomically-correct toy insects includes a pubic louse. https://t.co/1MAaBNqvR1 — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) January 18, 2024