We went to the grocery store, and, lo and behold, I found this. Look at that apartheid settler-colonialist candy! I didn’t buy it since I adhere to the BDS (Boycott and Divestment of Sweets) policy.
As I said, the more the world comes down on Israel due to anti-Semitism, hatred of the Israeli government, and general distaste for Jews, the more Zionist I get, though of course I’ll never accept the superstitions of Judaism. It’s hard to remember that there was a time—not that long ago—when Israel barely crossed my mind.
16 thoughts on “Zionist candy in Davis!”
Great pic
I love the subtitle: “A Chewish Tradition.” 🤣
Woody Allen as Alvie Singer in Annie Hall on anti-semitism everywhere: “I said did you eat or what?” He said “no, didjew? Not did you but didjew?”
Dear Jerry,
i want to thank you for all the work you do and tell you, how much I agree with most of your ideas and especially your comments on the topic of Israel.
Gee, thanks!
Those lollies look tasty, but your BDS policy is the only sensible one.
Keep up the great work Prof 🙂
I love that! Maybe they sell it on the internet.
And, me too. When I was in college I could barely spell Israel. Now it’s on my mind every day. Israel must survive. It’s the only place in the world that I can count on to take me in. (No, it’s not all about me, but I do think about it as a place of welcome, despite my atheism.)
Bless your Zionist though non-religious heart, Professor.
I have a similar cardiac system.
Great marketing!
But having seen your Paris pics I’m a bit skeptical of your BDS policy. Maybe over there it means Bons Desserts a Savourer.
Thank you for your incisive and enlightening war coverage, and posts celebrating Judaism. I spend a good chunk of the day reading and your analysis is unparalleled. Additionally, your journey embracing your heritage resonates with many while enriching our collective spirit.
Anti-Semites mocked the Jews since the end of World War II for not defending themselves. Today they call them monsters for defending their homeland.
Jerry,
My wife says that you are supposed to buy the candy and provide it to colleagues at work. I would have never learned these niceties if she weren’t around!
[What? I still don’t practice them?]
Please ignore the background noise.
There are two Chewish Deli outlets in Alexandria, Virginia:
https://chewishdeli.com
Ha, love the new definition of BDS (there was an article in today’s Washington Post about BDS getting more followers on social media).
Great photo Professor! I don’t think I’d have the willpower to boycott those sweets.
Great name. I’ve become quite Zionist myself of late (of the non-Jewish variety).
Somewhere in the Mel Brooks canon (I can’t remember where), there is this comment to a old-English character just revealed as a Druid: “Funny, you don’t look Druish”.
Like our esteemed host, I grow steadily more Zionist with each new slander against
Israel. Moreover, I begin to wonder about the conventional Liberal position whenever such individuals cry for an Israeli ceasefire— after decades of treating incessant, and flagrantly aggressive artillery barrages against Israel, from both Hamas and PIJ in the south and the Lebanese Hizballah in the north, as if they were just an unfortunate natural phenomenon.