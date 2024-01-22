Biology, wildlife, and food in Davis

The lazy days slip away in Davis, sadly veiled in sporadic rain and gray skies. However, all is not lost. For example, here’s a visit to my friend Phil’s lab in the Entomology Department of UC Davis, on the same floor where I spent three years as a postdoc in genetics.

Phil punches out paper tags to affix to his ant specimens:

A preserved ant is glued to the tag with special glue that has to be used immediately before it dries up:

The glued ants are then temporarily stored in boxes awaiting the collecting information:

The collecting information is put on other tags using offset printing on tiny labels. Here’s an example. The pencil shows how small the tags are:

This is a specimen of the world’s smallest ant, Carebara sp. nr. atoma, collected by Phil on a recent trip to New Guinea.

We measured it under the scope, which gives readouts in millimeters. Here’s the width of the head of the specimen above: 0.275 mm. It’s so small that it’s impossible to dissect the head, but inside is a brain that codes for a huge set of complex behaviors exhibited in all ants. This is amazing!

Body length: 0.76 mm.

To show you how small this ant is, here’s the specimen of Carebara next to a “regular size” ant also collected in New Guinea, Mesoponera sp. It’s about ten times as large as the tiny ant, which is just a speck on the paper:

These ants are so tiny you wouldn’t be able to see it: these are collected by sifting leaf litter or soil using a Winkler sack (see here).

Davis is the site of the University of California’s only veterinary school, and so they keep both large and small animals for teaching instruction. We visited the outdoor pens to see them.

Here I’m petting a friendly cow (photo by Phil Ward):

The cow stuck out its tongue at me:

They also had llamas. They spit on people when they feel threatened, so you don’t pet them.

This must be a fancy breed of goat. Look how high its eyes are placed:

There was also a tiny bearded goat. With its short legs, I wondered if it had a gene for dwarfism. (I know that at least one reader will be able to tell us about these goats in the comments.)

Davis also has a lovely duck pond near the administration building, so I was able to get my mallard fix. I do miss my ducks!

Here’s a drake with unusual markings and a lovely but very orange bill. I wonder if he’s a hybrid between a wild mallard and a domestic Pekin duck (the white ones):

Davis has an In-N-Out Burger store: part of a highly rated chain of burger stands found mainly on the West Coast, but also in a few other Western states. So of course we had to go there for dinner.

Our dinner: I had a Double Double, animal style, with fries and a Diet Coke. That was a big burger!

In-N-Out was one of the late Anthony Bourdain’s favorite restaurants. Here he extols it and then eats a Double Double, also Animal Style. (Readers can explain that in the comments.)

And recycling bins in Davis with a bit of humor: