Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Sunday, the sabbath for goyishe cats, January 21, 2024, and National New England Clam Chowder Day. I am SO glad it’s not just “Clam Chowder Day,” for that would include an imposter, the odious tomato-based “Manhattan Clam Chowder.”
This is the real thing: ACCEPT NO SUBSTITUTES:
It’s also Squirrel Appreciation Day, National Granola Bar Day, World Religion Day, National Hugging Day, World Snow Day, Grandmother’s Day in Poland, and, in Canada, Lincoln Alexander Day (Canada). Lincoln Alexander is known as:
a Canadian lawyer and politician who became the first Black Canadian to be a member of Parliament in the House of Commons, a federal Cabinet Minister (as federal Minister of Labour), a Chair of the Worker’s Compensation Board of Ontario, and the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario from 1985 to 1991. Alexander was also a governor of the Canadian Unity Council.
Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 21 Wikipedia page.
Here’s Gal Gadot with a message in Hebrew to families of hostages still in captivity (there are English subtitles):
Da Nooz:
*The war widens as there were two separate airstrikes yesterday, one of which, coming from Iran-backed militia injured American troops in Western Iraq. The other, probably from Israel, killed five Iranian military advisors from the Revolutionary Guard in Syria.
At least two U.S. service members stationed in western Iraq were injured on Saturday when their air base came under heavy rocket and missile fire from Iran-backed militias, as the ripple effects of Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip continued to roil the Middle East.
Ever since Hamas, also an ally of Iran, charged into Israel and carried out terror attacks on Oct. 7, Israel has retaliated with an overwhelming and ferocious offensive, and groups sympathetic to Hamas’s cause have attacked Israeli and American targets.
A U.S. official cautioned that initial information was sketchy and that the number of injured could grow as damage reports from officers in Iraq are passed up the chain of command. A number of American military personnel were being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries. One Iraqi soldier was injured as well, said Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the military spokesman for Iraq’s prime minister, Mohammed Shia al Sudani.
And the attack in Syria:
The attack [in Iraq] occurred hours after a strike on a residential building in Damascus, according to the Syrian news agency SANA. The strike, which both Iran and Syria blamed on Israel, is one of many directed in recent weeks at increasingly aggressive Iranian-backed groups that Tehran has used to project power in the Middle East.
The Israeli military declined to comment on the strike.
Iranian President Ebraham Raisi condemned the airstrike and promised retaliation against Israel.
Iran identified five of the victims as Hojattollah Omidvar, Ali Aghazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi, Mohammad-Amin Samadi and Saeed Karimi, all members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. If confirmed, the incident would be one of Israel’s highest-profile strikes on Iranian assets abroad since the start of the Gaza war.
Omidvar was believed to be in charge of Iran’s program of ferrying of weapons between Syria and Iraq, said Firas Maksad, senior fellow at the Washington-based Middle East Institute think tank.
“We’re seeing that the battle fronts are becoming increasingly interconnected, which increases volatility in the region,” he said. “So the strikes could be related.”
And I haven’t even mentioned that Hezbollah is ramping up its attacks on northern Israel from Lebanon. The IDF has started striking back more strongly to the north. It’s going to be a rough year. . .
*The WaPo reports that Nikki Haley, so far the third-running Republican candidate for the Presidential nomination, has decided to play hardball, hoping desperately, I suspect, to secure the nomination. This won’t work, but it’s a game try:
Instead of targeting Pelosi by name, as he has in the past, Trump repeatedly referred to “Nikki Haley” during his remarks in Concord, N.H., ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.
“Do we really want to go into an election with two fellas that are going to be president in their 80s?” Haley said at a stop Saturday in Keene, N.H., referring to Trump and President Biden.
, . .Haley echoed those sentiments during an event here in Peterborough and again when speaking to reporters afterward, suggesting that there were other signs of Trump’s decline.
“You know, my parents are up in age, and I love them dearly,” she said when asked directly if Trump, 77, is mentally fit to be president. “But when you see them hit a certain age, there is a decline. That’s a fact, ask any doctor, there is a decline. And this is a situation where our country is very vulnerable right now.”
Here’s a short video in which Haley shows concern about Trump’s age:
Nope, I don’t want a President over 80, even Biden. Not only is there the chance of further mental decline, but if Biden dies, we’ll have Kamala Harris as President, and she’s not up to the job. Trump, of course, is already suffering from mental illness (in my view, narcissism and borderline personality disorder), and that, along with a gazillion other things, rules him out right now.
Haley is throwing a Haley Mary pass by calling attention to Trump’s, well, we’ll call it “inadequate mental acuity”, and she’s close to the mark, but Republicans don’t care. I’m not sure whether they want Trump blowing an artery or drooling in a wheelchair, but they’re not worried about it. They should be. So should Democrats for their own candidate, but I’m far less worried about Biden.
*Here we see an Israeli lawyer argue against the ridiculous claim by South Africa that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The YouTube notes are below, and Raguan’s list of questions at the end of this 12-minute presentation is dispositive.
Israeli Attorney Galit Raguan told the International Court of Justice on Friday that in its presentation, South Africa barely mentioned Hamas outside of its initial attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which started the ongoing hostilities. She said South Africa has also ignored Israel’s attempts to mitigate civilian harm in its ground offensive in Gaza by warning of attacks in advance, working with hospitals to provide assistance and urging evacuations in advance of operations. She accused Hamas of using hospitals and other civilian facilities to launch military operations and shelter fighters, and suggested the militant group sought civilian casualties to help sway opinion against Israel.
*The NYT, in an editorial-board editorial called, “When states try to take away Americans’ freedom of thought,” describes a positively McCarthyeque example of compelled speech by an American state.
. . . There are many ways to stifle a culture of openness; in recent years, both the far left and the far right have shown a willingness to win arguments by silencing the other side. But the threat that Americans should be most concerned about is any attempt by government to limit the freedom of individuals to express their views or to dictate what they say.
That is what happened when Nathan Thrall, a writer on Israeli-Palestinian issues, was invited by the University of Arkansas to speak on the subject last year, and an ideological barrier imposed by the state government prevented him from joining that debate. Mr. Thrall, like everyone else who enters a business relationship to an arm of the Arkansas government, was required by state law, as stipulated by the contract for his speaking fee, to sign a pledge that he would not boycott Israel. He refused to do so, calling the requirement “McCarthyist” and an affront to his free-speech rights.
This meant that he was unable to share his perspective, informed by years of experience writing about the relationship between Israelis and Palestinians, at a time when students have a desperate need to understand the causes and effects of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The campus has lost many other speakers for the same reason, and students say they are missing out on the chance to hear a variety of voices.
“As the conflict rages in the Middle East and we attempt to make sense of it, we find our ability to listen to and learn from multiple perspectives and foster an informed conversation radically curtailed by the university’s interpretation of the statute,” one group of students and teachers wrote in a petition to remove the pledge.
The Arkansas regulation is part of a disturbing trend by state governments to silence speakers on subjects including race, gender, slavery and American history. The measures they have imposed restrict both academic freedom — the freedom to explore ideas and pursue research independently, without interference by the state — and freedom of expression more broadly.
Americans may disagree about boycotts as a matter of policy. (This editorial board doesn’t support boycotting Israel.) But as an act of protest, support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement falls clearly within the realm of free expression protected by the First Amendment. Arkansas and more than two dozen other states have enacted laws that prohibit state contractors from engaging in a boycott. These laws are abridging the speech of those individuals, groups and companies, and so represent a violation of their constitutional rights. In 1982, the Supreme Court unanimously agreed that nonviolent political boycotts were protected speech and could not be prohibited by government officials.
Forcing somebody to agree with a stipulation like this is an arrant violation of the First Amendment, constituting compelled speech. Arkansas has no business doing this, and I hope someone takes it and similar states to federal courts to ditch this stupid provision.
*The AP’s ever-absorbing “oddities” section reports that some miscreant filled Chicago’s famous “rat hole” (a rat-shaped indentation in the street that probably represented where a rat or squirrel t was squashed), with a plaster-like substance. Fortunately, Chicagoans repaired the damage. FIrst, a photo of the rat hole as it was for years:
Had to make a pilgrimage to the Chicago Rat Hole pic.twitter.com/g4P44nvJ1f
— Gatorade Should Be Thicker. (@WinslowDumaine) January 6, 2024
Fortunately, Chicagoans united to rectify a crime like this:
In a city infamous for its gangster past, some culprit filled in a Northside Chicago neighborhood landmark affectionately called by residents the “rat hole.”
The indentation in the pavement on West Roscoe Street resembles the outline of a rat, claws tail and all. It was reported Friday on social media that the “rat hole” had been filled with a substance resembling white plaster.
Transportation and Streets and Sanitation officials told the Chicago Tribune that the city was not behind the fill-in — which one day may find itself part of Windy City tongue-in-cheek lore like Al Capone’s vault and a coil of bronze faux feces on a fountain intended to remind people to pick up their dog poop.
Neighbors gathered Friday afternoon using a brush and water to scrub the shallow hole in the sidewalk clean, restoring it to its “ratfull” place among the city’s iconic — if not strange — attractions.
Tributes, including plastic flowers, a prayer candle, small toys, a pack of cigarettes and coins adorn what may have been the final resting place of “Lil Stucky” or “Chimley,” names given by some in the neighborhood to the creature that once lay there spreadeagled.
“Overall, people just appreciate that our wonderful block is getting attention — even if it’s to look at a rat hole,” Jeff VanDam told the Chicago Sun-Times for a story Friday. “It’s a small, quirky feature of a neighborhood where we get used to it, we care about it, and we want to protect it.”
. . . People living nearby said the imprint had been there for nearly two decades and was made by a squirrel, according to Dumaine.
It’s now been bedecked as a memorial to the poor creature:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej are planning a cozy evening:
Hili: Do we have any plans for the evening?A: I’m going to read a book.Hili: I will read together with you.
Hili: Czy mamy jakieś plany na wieczór?Ja: Będę czytał książkę.Hili: To ja też będę z tobą czyta
And a picture of Baby Kulka:
*******************
From Divy, a cat bank robber (catoon by Scott Metzger):
From Jon, who explains (be sure to enlarge the photo, and I’ve attached one more):
There is a pretty cool photo of a crescent Earth taken from the Astrobotic “Peregrine” lunar lander spacecraft, which was successfully launched ten days ago on a brand new “Vulcan” rocket made by United Launch Alliance (ULA).See attached photo and 3 screenshots of postings by Astrobotic. (The “dot” near the crescent Earth is unexplained, but it’s probably a dust mote on the spacecraft’s camera lens, or possibly some floating detritus or a frozen bit of fuel near the spacecraft.)
Update #21 for Peregrine Mission One pic.twitter.com/jWoABdo23J
— Astrobotic (@astrobotic) January 18, 2024
Crescent Earth:
Masih on what it’s like to live in a burqa:
This is me and and my guest on my show both feeling suffocated for covering our hair and face only for a short time. WHY? Try it yourself to understand how it feels to be FORCED to wear hijab and burqa for decades.
Recently, Taliban arrested Women of Afghanistan for the crime of… pic.twitter.com/Qev9EOKcAk
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 14, 2024
From Jay:
Kitty in the middle wants to play..🐈🐾🏐😅 pic.twitter.com/wRDHnRoWep
— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 19, 2024
This from the country where crying “Gas the Jews” is perfectly legal!
NSW Police arrest a Sydney man for waving an Israel flag near a pro-Palestine rally and charge him with breach of the peace. Extraordinarily unfair censorship considering hundreds of Israeli civilians were just murdered in a brutal terror attack. He can’t protest? pic.twitter.com/oRQgNRpG2X
— Drew Pavlou 柏乐志 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🇨🇾 (@DrewPavlou) October 9, 2023
From Malcolm; Every turnstile needs one of these:
Isn’t this the #Cats movie people actually wanted instead? pic.twitter.com/1DFqQ6inqP
— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) January 3, 2024
Big Brother in Canada: DEI (or “EDI,” as they call it) is embedded in every faculty meeting, whether they like it or not.
The tyranny of DEI: A dean at the University of Alberta explains that they “embedded” DEI into “every faculty meeting” because most people didn’t want to attend DEI trainings. pic.twitter.com/rjugY1hezG
— Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) January 19, 2024
From the Auschwitz Memorial: a Polish woman murdered in the camp in her early twenties.
21 January 1919 | A Polish Jewish woman, Jadwiga Lichtensztajn, was born in Sosnowiec.
She was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/gD9nNsDOaa
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 21, 2024
From Matthew: The Roadrunner Roolz. #7 andf #8 are the most important:
‘The 9 Rules For All Roadrunner And Wile E. Coyote Interactions’ –
a fascinating & fantastic guide by animation director and creator Chuck Jones for all the animators working on the Cartoon. pic.twitter.com/jJZgDdkqWK
— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) January 20, 2024
I didn’t make it, either. Heaven is going to be pretty empty:
That explains everything pic.twitter.com/6mzCYrwDpN
— The UnVirgin Mary 🤬 (@TheUnvirgin) January 19, 2024
8 thoughts on “Sunday: Hili dialogue”
On this day:
1789 – The first American novel, The Power of Sympathy or the Triumph of Nature Founded in Truth by William Hill Brown, is printed in Boston.
1793 – After being found guilty of treason by the French National Convention, Louis XVI of France is executed by guillotine.
1861 – American Civil War starts, and Jefferson Davis resigns from the United States Senate.
1908 – New York City passes the Sullivan Ordinance, making it illegal for women to smoke in public, only to have the measure vetoed by the mayor.
1911 – The first Monte Carlo Rally takes place.
1925 – Albania declares itself a republic. [King Zog I served as the head of state for a seven-year term, which is weird for a republic.]
1931 – Sir Isaac Isaacs is sworn in as the first Australian-born Governor-General of Australia.
1942 – The Jewish resistance organization, Fareynikte Partizaner Organizatsye, based in the Vilna Ghetto was established.
1943 – As part of Operation Animals, British SOE saboteurs destroy the railway bridge over the Asopos River, and guerrillas of the Greek People’s Liberation Army ambush and destroy a German convoy at the Battle of Sarantaporos.
1950 – American lawyer and government official Alger Hiss is convicted of perjury.
1954 – The first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, is launched in Groton, Connecticut by Mamie Eisenhower, the First Lady of the United States.
1960 – Little Joe 1B, a Mercury spacecraft, lifts off from Wallops Island, Virginia with Miss Sam, a female rhesus monkey on board.
1968 – Vietnam War, Battle of Khe Sanh: One of the most publicized and controversial battles of the war begins.
1968 – A B-52 bomber crashes near Thule Air Base, contaminating the area after its nuclear payload ruptures. One of the four bombs remains unaccounted for after the cleanup operation is complete.
1976 – Commercial service of Concorde begins with the London-Bahrain and Paris-Rio routes.
1981 – Production of the DeLorean sports car begins in Dunmurry, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.
1997 – The U.S. House of Representatives votes 395–28 to reprimand Newt Gingrich for ethics violations, making him the first Speaker of the House to be so disciplined. [That kind of consensus is unimaginable now.]
2004 – NASA’s MER-A (the Mars Rover Spirit) ceases communication with mission control. The problem lies in the management of its flash memory and is fixed remotely from Earth on February 6.
2009 – Israel withdraws from the Gaza Strip, officially ending a three-week war it had with Hamas. However, intermittent fire by both sides continues in the weeks to follow.
2017 – Over 400 cities across America and 160+ countries worldwide participate in a large-scale women’s march, on Donald Trump’s first full day as President of the United States.
Births:
1714 – Anna Morandi Manzolini, Spanish anatomist (d. 1774). [Today’s Woman of the Day, see next post below.]
1788 – William Henry Smyth, Royal Navy officer, hydrographer, astronomer and numismatist (d. 1865). [Noted for his involvement in the early history of a number of learned societies, for his hydrographic charts, for his astronomical work, and for a wide range of publications and translations.]
1815 – Horace Wells, American dentist (d. 1848). [Pioneered the use of anesthesia in dentistry, specifically the use of nitrous oxide (or laughing gas).]
1824 – Stonewall Jackson, American general (d. 1863).
1840 – Sophia Jex-Blake, English physician and feminist (d. 1912). [Led the campaign to secure women access to a university education, was the first practising female doctor in Scotland, and was involved in founding two medical schools for women, in London and Edinburgh, at a time when no other medical schools were training women.]
1845 – Harriet Backer, Norwegian painter (d. 1932).
1865 – Heinrich Albers-Schonberg, German gynecologist and radiologist (d. 1921).
1869 – Grigori Rasputin, Russian mystic (d. 1916).
1889 – Edith Tolkien, wife and muse of J. R. R. Tolkien (d. 1971).
1899 – John Bodkin Adams, British general practitioner and convict (d. 1983). [Convicted fraudster, and suspected serial killer. Between 1946 and 1956, 163 of his patients died while in comas, which was deemed to be worthy of investigation. In addition, 132 out of 310 patients had left Adams money or items in their wills.]
1905 – Karl Wallenda, German-American acrobat and tightrope walker, founded The Flying Wallendas (d. 1978).
1910 – Rosa Kellner, German athlete (d. 1984).
1916 – Zypora Spaisman, Polish midwife; American and Yiddish-language actress; producer of the Yiddish stage (d. 2002).
1924 – Shafiga Akhundova, Azerbaijani Composer, first professional female author of an opera in the East (d. 2013).
1922 – Telly Savalas, American actor (d. 1994).
1924 – Benny Hill, English actor, singer, and screenwriter (d. 1992). [ “Yakety Sax” will now be my earworm of the day.]
1926 – Steve Reeves, American bodybuilder and actor (d. 2000).
1940 – Jack Nicklaus, American golfer and sportscaster.
1941 – Plácido Domingo, Spanish tenor and conductor.
1941 – Richie Havens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013). [Best known for being the opening act at Woodstock.]
1942 – Edwin Starr, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003). [Altogether now, “War! HUH! What is it good for?” – second earworm of the day and it’s only 10.30 a.m.]
1945 – Martin Shaw, English actor and producer.
1950 – Billy Ocean, Trinidadian-English singer-songwriter.
1955 – Jeff Koons, American painter and sculptor.
1956 – Geena Davis, American actress and producer.
1972 – Cat Power, American singer, musician and actress. [Included for her wonderful name. Sadly, she was born Charlyn Marie Marshall and took her stage name from the name of her first band.]
1974 – Kim Dotcom, German-Finnish Internet entrepreneur and political activist.
1976 – Emma Bunton, English singer. [Baby Spice – the Spice Girls are going to be the first all-female band to appear on British postage stamps.]
2007 – Luke Littler, English darts player. [Made the news recently when he became the youngest ever player to reach the finals of the the PDC World Darts Championship final, aged 16 years. It turns out that Stephen Fry is a big darts fan – who knew?!]
The death clock is ticking slowly in our breast, and each drop of blood measures its time, and our life is a lingering fever. (Georg Buchner):
1670 – Claude Duval, French highwayman (b. 1643).
1814 – Jacques-Henri Bernardin de Saint-Pierre, French botanist and author (b. 1737).
1924 – Vladimir Lenin, Russian lawyer and politician (b. 1870).
1932 – Lytton Strachey, English writer and critic (b. 1880). [Founding member of the Bloomsbury Group and author of Eminent Victorians, he established a new form of biography in which psychological insight and sympathy are combined with irreverence and wit.]
1937 – Marie Prevost, Canadian-American actress and singer (b. 1896).
1950 – George Orwell, British novelist, essayist, and critic (b. 1903).
1959 – Cecil B. DeMille, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1881).
1959 – Frances Gertrude McGill, pioneering Canadian forensic pathologist (b. 1882).
1967 – Ann Sheridan, American actress (b. 1915).
1983 – Lamar Williams, American bass player (b. 1949).
1984 – Jackie Wilson, American singer (b. 1934).
1998 – Jack Lord, American actor, director, and producer (b. 1920).
2002 – Peggy Lee, American singer (b. 1920).
2013 – Michael Winner, English director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1935).
2019 – Emiliano Sala, Argentine footballer (b. 1990).
2020 – Terry Jones, Welsh actor, director, and screenwriter (b. 1942).
Woman of the Day:
[Text from Wikipedia]
Anna Morandi Manzolini (born on this day in 1714, died 9 July 1774) was an internationally known anatomist and anatomical wax modeller, and was lecturer of anatomical design at the University of Bologna.
Morandi was born in 1714 in Bologna, Italy. She was raised in a traditional home where marriage, children, and a domestic lifestyle were natural choices for women. Women were expected to be wives, raise their children and essentially tend to their husbands needs and wants. This wasn’t the case for Anna Morandi. She became a wife and had children, but instead of tending to her husband, she worked side by side with him. In 1736, Morandi married her childhood sweetheart, Giovanni Manzolini, a professor of anatomy at the University of Bologna. She was 20, and he was 24 years old. After five years of marriage, she became the mother of six children.
Giovanni Manzolini opened a studio in their home for Anna to practice her work. The studio was not only for art but became an anatomy “school” and laboratory for them both. The couple worked together dissecting bodies and learning from them. Between Giovanni’s expertise in human anatomy and Anna’s artistic abilities, they were able to recreate such incredible pieces by remodeling human anatomy through sculpture. They taught an abundance of medical students because they had access to many body parts and cadavers. Giovanni and Anna quickly became well known around, not only in Bologna but Italy as a whole being that by the early 1750s, the couple had been recognized locally and internationally.
When Morandi’s husband became ill with tuberculosis, she received special permission to lecture in his place.
In the year 1755, her husband passed away, leaving both her and her two surviving children without reliable support. As a result, she had to place one child, Guiseppe, in an orphanage. She received tempting job offerings from other universities, but she preferred to remain in her native city, Bologna. After appealing to the pope and passing a strenuous examination by the Bolognese Senate, Manzolini was granted a small annual amount of 300 liras for support. Additionally, she received a post at the University of Bologna as an anatomical demonstrator with access to cadavers from the Bologna hospital. She was appointed Lecturer in Anatomy in her own name by the Institute of Bologna in 1756.
Tourists, especially medical practitioners, from all over the world came to see her work. Morandi’s collection of wax models was known throughout Europe as Supellex Manzoliniana, and was eagerly sought after to aid in the study of anatomy. Her work became the archetype of such models as the Vassourie collection and the creations of Dr. Auzoux made from papier mache, which were the forerunners of those used in today’s schools and colleges. A collection of her models was acquired by the Medical Institute of Bologna and is housed at the Institute of Science in Bologna. Her wax self-portrait showing her dissecting a human brain was placed from 1776 in the anatomy museum of the Institute of Sciences in Palazzo Poggi alongside her wax bust of her husband. They were returned to the Poggi in 2000.
Morandi died in Bologna in 1774, at the age of 60.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anna_Morandi_Manzolini
Anti-BDS laws such as Arkansas have been tested several times on First Amendment grounds without success — BDS advocacy is not covered and what is covered counts as conduct rather than speech.
I love “CTRL-SALT-DELETE”.
Every winter in Scotland there is a naming of the lorries that plow, salt, and grit the roads. Here are some of my favourites:
Sir Salter Scott
Licence to Chill
Basil Salty
I Want to Break Freeze
For Your Ice Only
Veruca Salt
Sled Zeppelin
Ready, Spready Go!
Gritallica
Gritty Gritty Bang Bang
I think this may have escaped attention here. NY midwife gives out homeopathic nuggets instead of vaccinating kids that needed them, after NY abolished religious exemptions.
The rat hole is a charming bit of street art if you ask me. The shape is a bit too well formed to be an authentic animal print. But it’s worth preserving nonetheless.
The rat hole is all over the news! It’s a bit of comic relief we can all use. It sure looks like the outline of a rat, but is it? A dead rat wouldn’t eat into the asphalt—unless, of course, it ate something caustic that spread throughout its body. Gasoline maybe. Science needs to come to the rescue and explain this anomaly.
The arrest of the man in Sydney for carrying an Israeli flag is appalling.
And so is the DEI lady from the University of Alberta appalling as well. She speaks in such a calm and friendly voice that one might be led to think that her message is something we should all get behind. If you listen carefully, however, she tells us how the University in fact positions DEI apparatchiks in faculty meetings so as to intimidate them into compliance. Very nice.
And the rest of the new, as usual, is bad.
The EDI conditions on Canadian university campuses are so bad. These are the first two lines from the abstract for a biology department’s *research* seminar tomorrow:
“Western-trained scientists increasingly recognize how ecological research can and often does reproduce the imperial and colonial roots of the discipline. At the same time, the assumptions inherent in ecology may prime scientists, especially those of settler descent, to neglect the social contexts of their research, making them particularly susceptible to inadvertently perpetuating racist and colonial norms.”
There is much more including an unintentionally hilarious positionality statement for the speaker (a 30-something postdoc from the Washington DC suburbs who is going to tell a roomful of new Canadian immigrant scientists that they are settler colonial racists).