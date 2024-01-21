Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Sunday, the sabbath for goyishe cats, January 21, 2024, and National New England Clam Chowder Day. I am SO glad it’s not just “Clam Chowder Day,” for that would include an imposter, the odious tomato-based “Manhattan Clam Chowder.”

This is the real thing: ACCEPT NO SUBSTITUTES:

It’s also Squirrel Appreciation Day, National Granola Bar Day, World Religion Day, National Hugging Day, World Snow Day, Grandmother’s Day in Poland, and, in Canada, Lincoln Alexander Day (Canada). Lincoln Alexander is known as:

a Canadian lawyer and politician who became the first Black Canadian to be a member of Parliament in the House of Commons, a federal Cabinet Minister (as federal Minister of Labour), a Chair of the Worker’s Compensation Board of Ontario, and the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario from 1985 to 1991. Alexander was also a governor of the Canadian Unity Council.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 21 Wikipedia page.

Here’s Gal Gadot with a message in Hebrew to families of hostages still in captivity (there are English subtitles):

Da Nooz:

*The war widens as there were two separate airstrikes yesterday, one of which, coming from Iran-backed militia injured American troops in Western Iraq. The other, probably from Israel, killed five Iranian military advisors from the Revolutionary Guard in Syria.

At least two U.S. service members stationed in western Iraq were injured on Saturday when their air base came under heavy rocket and missile fire from Iran-backed militias, as the ripple effects of Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip continued to roil the Middle East. Ever since Hamas, also an ally of Iran, charged into Israel and carried out terror attacks on Oct. 7, Israel has retaliated with an overwhelming and ferocious offensive, and groups sympathetic to Hamas’s cause have attacked Israeli and American targets. A U.S. official cautioned that initial information was sketchy and that the number of injured could grow as damage reports from officers in Iraq are passed up the chain of command. A number of American military personnel were being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries. One Iraqi soldier was injured as well, said Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the military spokesman for Iraq’s prime minister, Mohammed Shia al Sudani.

And the attack in Syria:

The attack [in Iraq] occurred hours after a strike on a residential building in Damascus, according to the Syrian news agency SANA. The strike, which both Iran and Syria blamed on Israel, is one of many directed in recent weeks at increasingly aggressive Iranian-backed groups that Tehran has used to project power in the Middle East. The Israeli military declined to comment on the strike. Iranian President Ebraham Raisi condemned the airstrike and promised retaliation against Israel. Iran identified five of the victims as Hojattollah Omidvar, Ali Aghazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi, Mohammad-Amin Samadi and Saeed Karimi, all members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. If confirmed, the incident would be one of Israel’s highest-profile strikes on Iranian assets abroad since the start of the Gaza war. Omidvar was believed to be in charge of Iran’s program of ferrying of weapons between Syria and Iraq, said Firas Maksad, senior fellow at the Washington-based Middle East Institute think tank. “We’re seeing that the battle fronts are becoming increasingly interconnected, which increases volatility in the region,” he said. “So the strikes could be related.”

And I haven’t even mentioned that Hezbollah is ramping up its attacks on northern Israel from Lebanon. The IDF has started striking back more strongly to the north. It’s going to be a rough year. . .

*The WaPo reports that Nikki Haley, so far the third-running Republican candidate for the Presidential nomination, has decided to play hardball, hoping desperately, I suspect, to secure the nomination. This won’t work, but it’s a game try:

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley on Saturday aggressively questioned former president Donald Trump’s mental fitness, seizing on a flub at a rally in which Trump repeatedly called Nancy Pelosi by Haley’s name when attacking the former House speaker. Trump’s mix-up Friday night came as he repeated unsubstantiated claims that he made a “recommendation for troops” to be brought in to quell the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol while Pelosi was derelict in her duties as speaker when it came to keeping the complex safe. Instead of targeting Pelosi by name, as he has in the past, Trump repeatedly referred to “Nikki Haley” during his remarks in Concord, N.H., ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. “Do we really want to go into an election with two fellas that are going to be president in their 80s?” Haley said at a stop Saturday in Keene, N.H., referring to Trump and President Biden. , . .Haley echoed those sentiments during an event here in Peterborough and again when speaking to reporters afterward, suggesting that there were other signs of Trump’s decline. “You know, my parents are up in age, and I love them dearly,” she said when asked directly if Trump, 77, is mentally fit to be president. “But when you see them hit a certain age, there is a decline. That’s a fact, ask any doctor, there is a decline. And this is a situation where our country is very vulnerable right now.”

Here’s a short video in which Haley shows concern about Trump’s age:

Nope, I don’t want a President over 80, even Biden. Not only is there the chance of further mental decline, but if Biden dies, we’ll have Kamala Harris as President, and she’s not up to the job. Trump, of course, is already suffering from mental illness (in my view, narcissism and borderline personality disorder), and that, along with a gazillion other things, rules him out right now.

Haley is throwing a Haley Mary pass by calling attention to Trump’s, well, we’ll call it “inadequate mental acuity”, and she’s close to the mark, but Republicans don’t care. I’m not sure whether they want Trump blowing an artery or drooling in a wheelchair, but they’re not worried about it. They should be. So should Democrats for their own candidate, but I’m far less worried about Biden.

*Here we see an Israeli lawyer argue against the ridiculous claim by South Africa that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The YouTube notes are below, and Raguan’s list of questions at the end of this 12-minute presentation is dispositive.

Israeli Attorney Galit Raguan told the International Court of Justice on Friday that in its presentation, South Africa barely mentioned Hamas outside of its initial attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which started the ongoing hostilities. She said South Africa has also ignored Israel’s attempts to mitigate civilian harm in its ground offensive in Gaza by warning of attacks in advance, working with hospitals to provide assistance and urging evacuations in advance of operations. She accused Hamas of using hospitals and other civilian facilities to launch military operations and shelter fighters, and suggested the militant group sought civilian casualties to help sway opinion against Israel.

*The NYT, in an editorial-board editorial called, “When states try to take away Americans’ freedom of thought,” describes a positively McCarthyeque example of compelled speech by an American state.

. . . There are many ways to stifle a culture of openness; in recent years, both the far left and the far right have shown a willingness to win arguments by silencing the other side. But the threat that Americans should be most concerned about is any attempt by government to limit the freedom of individuals to express their views or to dictate what they say. That is what happened when Nathan Thrall, a writer on Israeli-Palestinian issues, was invited by the University of Arkansas to speak on the subject last year, and an ideological barrier imposed by the state government prevented him from joining that debate. Mr. Thrall, like everyone else who enters a business relationship to an arm of the Arkansas government, was required by state law, as stipulated by the contract for his speaking fee, to sign a pledge that he would not boycott Israel. He refused to do so, calling the requirement “McCarthyist” and an affront to his free-speech rights. This meant that he was unable to share his perspective, informed by years of experience writing about the relationship between Israelis and Palestinians, at a time when students have a desperate need to understand the causes and effects of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The campus has lost many other speakers for the same reason, and students say they are missing out on the chance to hear a variety of voices. “As the conflict rages in the Middle East and we attempt to make sense of it, we find our ability to listen to and learn from multiple perspectives and foster an informed conversation radically curtailed by the university’s interpretation of the statute,” one group of students and teachers wrote in a petition to remove the pledge. The Arkansas regulation is part of a disturbing trend by state governments to silence speakers on subjects including race, gender, slavery and American history. The measures they have imposed restrict both academic freedom — the freedom to explore ideas and pursue research independently, without interference by the state — and freedom of expression more broadly. Americans may disagree about boycotts as a matter of policy. (This editorial board doesn’t support boycotting Israel.) But as an act of protest, support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement falls clearly within the realm of free expression protected by the First Amendment. Arkansas and more than two dozen other states have enacted laws that prohibit state contractors from engaging in a boycott. These laws are abridging the speech of those individuals, groups and companies, and so represent a violation of their constitutional rights. In 1982, the Supreme Court unanimously agreed that nonviolent political boycotts were protected speech and could not be prohibited by government officials.

Forcing somebody to agree with a stipulation like this is an arrant violation of the First Amendment, constituting compelled speech. Arkansas has no business doing this, and I hope someone takes it and similar states to federal courts to ditch this stupid provision.

*The AP’s ever-absorbing “oddities” section reports that some miscreant filled Chicago’s famous “rat hole” (a rat-shaped indentation in the street that probably represented where a rat or squirrel t was squashed), with a plaster-like substance. Fortunately, Chicagoans repaired the damage. FIrst, a photo of the rat hole as it was for years:

Had to make a pilgrimage to the Chicago Rat Hole pic.twitter.com/g4P44nvJ1f — Gatorade Should Be Thicker. (@WinslowDumaine) January 6, 2024

Fortunately, Chicagoans united to rectify a crime like this:

In a city infamous for its gangster past, some culprit filled in a Northside Chicago neighborhood landmark affectionately called by residents the “rat hole.” The indentation in the pavement on West Roscoe Street resembles the outline of a rat, claws tail and all. It was reported Friday on social media that the “rat hole” had been filled with a substance resembling white plaster. Transportation and Streets and Sanitation officials told the Chicago Tribune that the city was not behind the fill-in — which one day may find itself part of Windy City tongue-in-cheek lore like Al Capone’s vault and a coil of bronze faux feces on a fountain intended to remind people to pick up their dog poop. Neighbors gathered Friday afternoon using a brush and water to scrub the shallow hole in the sidewalk clean, restoring it to its “ratfull” place among the city’s iconic — if not strange — attractions. Tributes, including plastic flowers, a prayer candle, small toys, a pack of cigarettes and coins adorn what may have been the final resting place of “Lil Stucky” or “Chimley,” names given by some in the neighborhood to the creature that once lay there spreadeagled. “Overall, people just appreciate that our wonderful block is getting attention — even if it’s to look at a rat hole,” Jeff VanDam told the Chicago Sun-Times for a story Friday. “It’s a small, quirky feature of a neighborhood where we get used to it, we care about it, and we want to protect it.” . . . People living nearby said the imprint had been there for nearly two decades and was made by a squirrel, according to Dumaine.

It’s now been bedecked as a memorial to the poor creature:

Masih on what it's like to live in a burqa:

This is me and and my guest on my show both feeling suffocated for covering our hair and face only for a short time. WHY? Try it yourself to understand how it feels to be FORCED to wear hijab and burqa for decades. Recently, Taliban arrested Women of Afghanistan for the crime of…

This from the country where crying "Gas the Jews" is perfectly legal!

NSW Police arrest a Sydney man for waving an Israel flag near a pro-Palestine rally and charge him with breach of the peace. Extraordinarily unfair censorship considering hundreds of Israeli civilians were just murdered in a brutal terror attack. He can't protest?

Big Brother in Canada: DEI (or "EDI," as they call it) is embedded in every faculty meeting, whether they like it or not.

The tyranny of DEI: A dean at the University of Alberta explains that they "embedded" DEI into "every faculty meeting" because most people didn't want to attend DEI trainings.

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a Polish woman murdered in the camp in her early twenties.

21 January 1919 | A Polish Jewish woman, Jadwiga Lichtensztajn, was born in Sosnowiec. She was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive.

