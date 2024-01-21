Though I didn’t bring my wildlife-photo folder to California, John Avise kept his record going by seemailingnding me another batch of bird photos from South Africa. And so we shall have a wildlife post today (though I count the warthog post yesterday as wildlife).
This if the fourth in John’s series of South African birds. His narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
South Africa Birds, Part 4
My seminar trip to South Africa in 2007 took me to many parts of the country: Cape Town, Durban, Grahamstown, Pretoria, Potchefstrom, Johannesberg, Kruger National Park, and elsewhere. This week’s post is Part 4 of a mini-series on birds that I photographed during that trip. It shows another dozen or so species from that marvelous avian-rich part of the world.
Chinspot Batis (Batis molitor), female:
Common Ostrich (Struthio camelus) male:
Common Ostrich female:
European Stonechat (Saxicola rubicola) male:
Crested Barbet (Trachyphonus vaillantii):
Crested Francolin (Ortygornis sephaena):
Crowned Cormorant (Microcarbo coronatus):
Crowned Hornbill (Tockus alboterminatus):
Crowned lapwing (Vanellus coronatus):
Egyptian Goose (Alopochen aegyptiaca):
Fairy Flycatcher (Stenostira scita):
Fiscal Flycatcher (Sigelus silens), male:
Fiscal Flycatcher, female:
Fiscal Shrike (Lanius collaris), male:
Fiscal Shrike, female:
4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Wonderful! I love all the beak shapes. The male Fiscal Shrike has such a tiny beak for his size. There are some gorgeous birds in your wonderful photos!
Thanks as always for another lovely set. The Crested Barbet is a pretty little bird.
Yes, should be the mascot, hair stylist, and name of a punk-rock band (if it isn’t already)
Cool birds! Thank so. And yes, Ozymandias the warthog IS wildlife. Those were great pictures of an interesting animal.