Though I didn’t bring my wildlife-photo folder to California, John Avise kept his record going by seemailingnding me another batch of bird photos from South Africa. And so we shall have a wildlife post today (though I count the warthog post yesterday as wildlife).

This if the fourth in John’s series of South African birds. His narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

South Africa Birds, Part 4 My seminar trip to South Africa in 2007 took me to many parts of the country: Cape Town, Durban, Grahamstown, Pretoria, Potchefstrom, Johannesberg, Kruger National Park, and elsewhere. This week’s post is Part 4 of a mini-series on birds that I photographed during that trip. It shows another dozen or so species from that marvelous avian-rich part of the world. Chinspot Batis (Batis molitor), female:

Common Ostrich female:

Fiscal Flycatcher, female:

Fiscal Shrike, female: