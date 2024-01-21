The Davis Farmers Market

One of the epicenters of life in Davis, California is the Farmer’s Market downtown, held every Wednesday and Friday. As it was rainy and miserable, and the market is largely covered, we got ourselves there to inspect the local foodstuffs. (Only locally grown or caught items are sold.)

Fust, two photos of the venue, the second a panorama:

Click (twice in succession) to enlarge:

It wasn’t exactly the food season, but here’s what was on offer:

Two old friends (biology professors), both buying the market’s famous cumin-laced Gouda cheese. If you are a biologist from Davis, you’ll recognize them.

Squashes: I hate ’em all except for pumpkin, and then only in pumpkin pie. I do like eggplant if it’s cooked properly, and I guess that counts as a squash.

Local almonds, fresh, crunchy, and tasty:

Meyer lemons, grown widely in Davis back yards (we have a tree):

I guess berries were in season, as they had four varieties. They ain’t cheap!

They offered us a gratis strawberry to taste, and it was fantastic, juicy and sweet. They don’t put the inferior ones at the bottom of the basket, an old and nefarious supermarket ploy:

Fresh bread:

. . . and several varieties of apples. These, called “Arkansas Black,” I’d never seen before, and they were quite dark. (The only apples I really like are Granny Smiths, which are tart, the way a good apple should be. Nowadays most commercial apples have all the flavor bred out of them, so they may be crispy but all you taste is sugar: