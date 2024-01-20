Bill Maher has a new rule, which is his

Here’s an eight-minute clip from Bill Maher in which he touts a new rule: 2024 is supposed to be “The Year of Sanity”.

Maher gives several examples of pervasive insanity, the most prominent being the likely reelection of Trump as President. He also mentions tolerance of shoplifting, pro-Palestinian activists, admiration for the Houthis, frantic rumors that Taylor Swift is gay, claims that men can get pregnant, recent laws preventing abortion of fetuses that won’t live, and sundry other insane things.

After hearing all this, I decided that Maher is right: we need a Year of Sanity. Will we get one? I’m not holding my breath.

h/t: Mary