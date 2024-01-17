Wednesday: Hili dialogue

January 17, 2024 • 3:29 am

Welcome to a Hump Day (“Ngày bướu” in Vietnamese): Wednesday, January 17, 2024. This will be a curtailed post, as PCC(E) is travelling.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 17 Wikipedia page.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is a wise cat:

Hili: I have a feeling that the world has gone crazy.
A: Is it visible from your place as well? 

In Polish:

Hili: Mam wrażenie, że świat zwariował.
Ja: Z twojego miejsca też to widać?

