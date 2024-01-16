Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the Cruelest Day: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, and by the time you read this I’ll be heading to California for eight days or so. Foodwise, it’s National Hot and Spicy Food Day, giving me a hankering for Szechuan cuisine. Here’s my favorite: mapo dofu:

*Tuesday update: As expected, Trump won a big victory in Iowa yesterday Get used to it; the GOP loves the maniac. But what wasn’t expected is that Ron DeSantis finished second and Nikki Haley third, although the polls showed her leading DeSantis.

The race for the Republican presidential nomination has come into sharper focus the morning after former President Donald J. Trump’s decisive victory in the Iowa caucuses. Mr. Trump presented himself as the party’s inevitable nominee. Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, relieved by a second-place finish, declared his campaign resuscitated. And Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, who came in third, linked Mr. Trump and President Biden as the aging symbols of an older generation whose time had passed. The new contours of this once-muddled contest emerged as the campaign moved from Iowa to New Hampshire. Wasting no time, Mr. Trump, Mr. DeSantis and Ms. Haley all have high-profile events planned in New Hampshire Tuesday night, kicking off what promises to be a brisk, one-week campaign leading to the first-in-the-nation primary next Tuesday. Mr. Trump flew out with a burst of momentum as he moved into a state that is potentially more competitive for him than Iowa. And he escaped Iowa without a clear challenger for his opponents to rally around. . . .Iowa quickly claimed one candidate: Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy entrepreneur, suspended his campaign for president and endorsed Mr. Trump after his weak showing on Tuesday night.

From Batya Ungar-Sargon at The Free Press:

According to MSNBC’s early entrance polls, Trump won voters without a college degree by 65 percent, to Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s 17 percent and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley’s scant 8 percent. Trump won college grads, too, but by a much slimmer margin—just 35 percent caucused for Trump. Haley, meanwhile, got nearly as many—33 percent, with DeSantis trailing at 23 percent. The AP had a similar breakdown.

It’s going to be a long year. Ceiling Cat bless America!

*Donald Trump is subject to yet another trial brought by E. Jean Carroll, a woman he sexually abused in 1995 or 1996. Trump had already been found liable in a civil suit last May, with a total of $5 million awarded to Carroll for both the assault and punitive damages for defamatory remarks Trump made in 2022. Now he’s being sued a second time for remarks he made in 2019:

A Manhattan jury will be asked a narrow question this week: How much money must former President Donald J. Trump pay the writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after she accused him of raping her? Ms. Carroll’s chance encounter decades ago at the Bergdorf Goodman department store, in which she said Mr. Trump shoved her against a dressing room wall, pulled down her tights and forced himself on her, was already the focus of a trial last year. A jury in May awarded Ms. Carroll just over $2 million for the assault and nearly $3 million for defamation over Mr. Trump’s remark in October 2022 calling her claim “a complete con job.” The trial starting Tuesday focuses on separate statements by Mr. Trump in June 2019, directly after Ms. Carroll disclosed her allegation in New York magazine. At the time, Mr. Trump called her claim “totally false,” saying that he had never met Ms. Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, and that she invented a story to sell a book. Now, Mr. Trump says he wants to attend and testify at Ms. Carroll’s trial, something he didn’t do in the earlier case. That’s sparked a bitter dispute between lawyers for Ms. Carroll, 80, and Mr. Trump, 77, over what the former president could say if he took the stand, and whether he would stray beyond strict boundaries the judge has set. The judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, has ruled that given the jury’s findings in the first trial, Mr. Trump cannot now contest Ms. Carroll’s version of events — as he frequently does in public statements.

What, then, can he say, other than deny he made defamatory remarks? In fact, given that he still contests Carroll’s statement in public, I don’t think he’s even capable of shutting up about it in court, and then he’ll be in big trouble. The AP reports that the lawyer who won the $5 million in the first case “urged a judge Friday to take strong measures to ensure the former president doesn’t ‘sow chaos’ when a new jury considers next week if he owes even more in damages.” But sowing chaos is exactly what Trump’s good at!

*A former Israeli hostage who was held by Hamas for two months before release has spoken out about the physical and mental abuse she endured, abuse that surely still holds for the many women still in captivity.

As soon as Hamas gunmen abducted Agam Goldstein-Almog, 17, from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Oct. 7, they worked to dismantle her identity. They shuffled her between subterranean tunnels, abandoned apartments and a school that doubled as a rocket launching site, she said, covering her in a headscarf and a long dress and commanding her to look at the ground. She said they ordered her to recite Islamic prayers and renamed her Salsabil, the natural springs of paradise mentioned in the Quran. They allowed her to shower five times in 51 days, she said. “They took me, what remained of my family and it felt like, ‘That’s it, now we are living in Gaza,’” she told The Washington Post. “And that’s why it felt like it would be forever.” Agam said she was forbidden from crying. She was not to mourn her father and older sister, 20-year-old Yam, shot dead by militants in their family home. Sometimes the captors shouted at her, she remembered, other times they tried to win her sympathy with looted creams and perfumes. With guns cocked, Agam said they warned her family — especially her 9- and 11-year-old brothers — against making noise. If Israel found out where they were hiding, she remembers the kidnappers saying, the military would kill them all. It was one of countless lies they told to assert “absolute control,” Agam realized after she was freed in late November — during a temporary humanitarian pause that involved the release of more than 100 hostages from Hamas captivity. In her first interview with international media, Agam described the terror and confusion she endured over nearly two months as a hostage inside Gaza, held with her mother, Chen, and two brothers, Tal and Gal. Speaking from Shfayim, a kibbutz in central Israel that has transformed into a way station for hundreds of her displaced neighbors, she recounted the extreme exhaustion, the oppressive stench of the tunnels, the relentless psychological torture. She turned the conversation again and again to the 136 hostages still believed to be held captive in Gaza. The Red Cross has not been allowed to visit them. The youngest, Kfir Bibas, turns 1 this week. The Post could not independently confirm Agam’s account, but it is consistent with those of other former hostages. There are details she still can’t share, Agam said, to protect those left behind. She thinks of them constantly. She is trying to be their voice: “There’s nothing else I can do.” . . .Agam did not say whether she was sexually abused. She was released on Nov. 26. “They suddenly charged in and told us to be ready at 9 a.m.,” she recalled. “And they told the other girls, who weren’t going home, maybe tomorrow — inshallah — God willing, tomorrow, tomorrow.” It was another lie. They are among 19 women still held in Gaza.

There’s more, and it’s as bad as you expect. One issue that Israel is preparing for is what to do if any hostages released in the future were impregnated by terrorists. Israel does have a very liberal abortion policy, allowing the procedure right up to the moment of birth.

Here’s a new video by Bari Weiss on the issue (and others, such as pig noises). I’ve lost a lot of respect for Briahna Joy Gray (see 20:54):

*The Houthis are making good on their vow to reliate for U.S. strikes on their assets in Yemen, but their retaliation yesterday was pretty lame.

Fresh attacks targeted American ships in the Middle East, days after the U.S. led a round of strikes meant to blunt the capability of Houthi rebels to hit ships transiting the Red Sea. A Houthi missile struck the Gibraltar Eagle, a U.S. bulk carrier, off the coast of Yemen without causing injury or significant damage on Monday, said the U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East. The Houthis later claimed responsibility for the attack. Eagle Bulk Shipping , the ship’s U.S. owner, didn’t respond to a request for comment. , the ship’s U.S. owner, didn’t respond to a request for comment. The Houthi actions, initially directed against Israeli-linked vessels, have rattled global markets, upended international shipping routes and become increasingly indiscriminate. The rebels have attacked everything from boxships to tankers moving sanctioned Russian oil as the global shipping nexus complicates their ability to identify specific targets. They vowed again Monday to continue their campaign against U.S. and international targets in the region in response to Israel’s actions in Gaza. “Anyone attempting to hinder us from doing so will fail,” a Houthi official said Monday.

*The Iowa Caucus was yesterday, with voters in that “key” state set to choose a Republican nominee for President. The contest will probably be decided by the time you read this (and of course Trump will win), for I’m writing this on Monday evening, but the question remains: why does it matter? The AP discusses “what you need to know”:

Iowa appears to be a battle for second place given Trump’s dominance. The real question is whether either of the two Republicans who lead the pack of very distant also-rans can make it a two-person race in the long run. To do that, they probably need to at least come out of Iowa with a silver medal. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis once talked of winning the state, but he’s lowered expectations to simply having a good showing. With his campaign apparatus in turmoil and funds drying up, he needs a strong finish in a state where its movement conservatives would normally be his natural audience. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s technocratic and consensus-building pitch doesn’t seem tailor-made for Iowa, but the caucuses come just as she gained increased attention and financial support. Her strongest state may be the next one up, New Hampshire, and a second-place finish in Iowa could put her in a strong position as attention shifts to New England. Rarely has so much ridden on a second-place finish in the first nominating state. . . .One of the more unexpected side plots in the 2024 Republican primary has been Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old pharmaceutical entrepreneur who wrote a book called “Woke, Inc.” and then decided to run for president. His aggressive, social media-driven approach initially attracted some curiosity from Republican voters but seemed to turn many off after he attacked rivals during the debates. Ramaswamy’s hard-charging style may not exactly be “Iowa nice,” but neither is Trump’s and he’s far ahead. Ramaswamy has been all over Iowa, hitting the campaign milestone of visiting all 99 counties in the state not once, but twice. It’s not clear what Ramaswamy is competing for — he goes out of his way not to criticize Trump, but flames all other candidates in a potential audition for the frontrunner’s administration. Iowa will help determine whether he has a reason to keep running his quixotic campaign.

I doubt that Trump will nominate the second-place finisher to be his Vice-President, as he doesn’t want anybody that popular to be his second in command. So what, really, is riding on this second-place finish. And “a potential audition for Trump’s administration?” I wouldn’t count on it.

*The lawsuit against the University of California’s DEI requirements has been dismissed, but only because of lack of standing.

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit that challenged the University of California system’s requirement that applicants for faculty positions must file diversity statements. The court, which issued the ruling on Friday, did not rule on the merits, but said that the plaintiff lacked standing to sue because he never actually applied for the open faculty position that he singled out in his suit.

That would be John Haltigan, a psychology professor from Toronto who never even applied for the job, but constructed a faux diversity statement that he thought would sink his application. As I wrote earlier, he wasn’t hurt because he didn’t apply, so it’s no surprise that he didn’t have standing. More:

In his lawsuit, John Haltigan, who has a Ph.D. in developmental psychology, said he would have applied to a position at U.C. Santa Cruz, but that the D.E.I. statement made his application futile, since he is “committed to colorblindness and viewpoint diversity.” The lawsuit contended that the requirement acts as a “functional loyalty oath,” violating his rights under the First Amendment. The Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian group that filed the lawsuit for Dr. Haltigan, did not make him available for an interview. But in a February post on Substack, he wrote that D.E.I. statements have become “a political litmus test” that has eroded diversity of thought in academia. “Public trust in our universities has been severely diminished as a consequence,” he wrote in the post.

The rules need to be challenged by somebody with standing, that is, somebody who was actually damaged by the DEI policy. Haltigan couldn’t claim that because he wasn’t denied the job since he didn’t apply for it. The real test case has yet to be brought.

If you want to read from the judge’s decision, see this post at The Volokh Conspiracy.

