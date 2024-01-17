Today we have photos by Friend of the Site Greg Mayer, who sent these in when the photo well was about to run dry. Greg’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. This is part 1 of 2.

Southern trees: what’s on them? One of the things you notice in heading south are the changes in the plants and animals you see. One of the most striking things you notice is the abundance of epiphytes– plants growing on plants– which are much commoner in the southern US than in the north. Epiphytes of all sorts, and often large ones– bromeliads, vines, strangler figs, etc.– are a typical characteristic of tropical forests, but there are a fair number in subtropical Florida. The following pictures are from Jacksonville, in northern Florida. Among the first “southern” things you notice, even while driving, is Spanish moss (Tillandsia usneoides, in the bromeliad family) dripping off of trees; while driving south I first noticed it in southern Georgia. Unfortunately, there were none where I walked around to take these photos! But there were other air plants– which is what Spanish moss is. Here’s one, another species of Tillandsia, in a lime tree (Citrus sp.).

Air plants have no roots, consisting instead of twisted leaves clinging to other plants and surfaces; they get water and nutrients from the air and the rain. They are not parasitical in the usual sense– they don’t “feed” upon their host– but they are what are known as “support parasites”: their host holds them up, and gets them exposed to sunlight. Some support parasites can be inimical to the host, weighing it down and intercepting sunlight and rain; a friend here in Florida told me that a lot of Spanish moss will kill a tree. Though the lime tree had no Spanish moss, it was not doing well, and epiphytes (mostly lichens) were abundant on the moribund parts of the tree; compare the left side, with leaves, vs. the nearly barren right side.

A live oak (Quercus sp., I think) with lots of epiphytes was also not doing well. Notice the few bunches of live leaves higher in the tree; the ground below it was covered with broken-off, epiphyte-encrusted, branches.

The most common epiphytes here are lichens. I won’t even venture an opinion on what species occur here, but there were differences in growth form indicating to me that several species were present. Here’s a wispy kind I found on branches.

Nearby on the same branches could be found a lichen with a more “structured” form, with “chimneys”.

Lichens also grew on trunks; this is the same live oak as shown above.

A common sight in Florida is a palm whose trunk is covered with ferns. The ferns on this one are modestly dense– I’ve seen much denser. I think the tree is one of the twelve native palms of Florida– perhaps cabbage palm. (IDs from readers on this or other plants would be appreciated!)

On this palm, moss is growing on the trunk, and we can see some epiphytic vines dangling.

Finally, neither trees nor epiphytes, and, in fact, not even plants, a couple of fungi on the lawn.