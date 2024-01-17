The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “tragic,” came with the caption, “It’s okay, they had muesli for breakfast.”
I’m not sure about this one, save that the boys leave their McDonald’s cups and french-fry package on the bench after they leave. Is that the licensed immoral behavior?
Perhaps readers can explain. . .
3 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ fries”
Littering is the immoral act that they don’t recognize in themselves. (It isn’t The Artist’s greatest work, IMO.)
The email had the Wikipedia entry :
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Self-licensing
An excerpt:
“Washington Post staff writer Michael Rosenwald described the following everyday examples of self-licensing behavior:
“We drink Diet Coke – with Quarter Pounders and fries at McDonald’s. We go to the gym – and ride the elevator to the second floor. We install tankless water heaters – then take longer showers. We drive SUVs to see Al Gore’s speeches on global warming.”[13]
[end excerpt]
… this is particularly troubling, as:
Demoralization is the first stage of Ideological Subversion (paraphrase, Yuri Bezmenov).
So perhaps the comic is not so strongly focused as usual because it hit upon a deep connection to, well, everything, and everything can’t be satirized at once.
