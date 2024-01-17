Reader Muffy sent in this photo showing the tracks of animal that she disturbed while cross-country skiing. Your job is to guess the type of animal AND the species. Muffy will reveal it it the comments towards the end of the day, so put up your guesses now:
January 17, 2024 • 11:30 am
26 thoughts on “Name the animal”
Homo sapiens
Some sort of Pinniped humping along
That would be a surprising encounter on a cross-country skiing route!
Snow owl catching a mouse and then taking off?
I think this is likely
Definitely a bird struggling to take flight!
It’s very strange but I guess, like BT above, that they’re wing-beat marks from… a bird. (I am unable to be more specific.)
muskrat = name is Fred
‘Tis a bird
I have little doubt
But the type
I can’t figure out
Burma Shave
Penguin?
Ooo Barred Owl, Strix varia.
Final answer.
Snow hippo. Definitely. e.g. https://www.pinterest.com/pin/574560864934854270/
seal tracks
Owl. I don’t know the species so I’ll say Snowy Owl.
I’m going with a hawk flapping its wings, perhaps after catching or attempting to catch a small prey animal.
My runner up guess is a stegosaurus searching for his missing thagomizer.
With most of the others about a bird taking off.
My best guess is musk ox.
Ruffed grouse?
No idea, but the “bird taking off” theory above sounds plausible.
Giant caterpillar?
A yeti. You can see where the yeti started to sprint when it saw Muffy. This should be reported to the authorities because it is a rare find.
Most definitely a Snuffleupagus!
Snow goose (Anser caerulescens) taking off maybe?
A unicycle made with the tire from a medium sized tractor…
A walking rib cage.