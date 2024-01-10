Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Wednesday, January 10, 2024, a Hump Day (“Ngày bướu” in Vietnamese), and it’s National Bittersweet Chocolate Day. Aldi’s sells excellent but inexpensive Moser Roth dark chocolate at either 70% or 85% cocoa content. The chocolate is German, and you won’t be disappointed. Here’s their selection (I’ve added arrows for the dark stuff):

Here's a photo of Margaret Thatcher commemorating her with both a road ("Thatcher Drive") and a statue. I took this in November, 2019 in Port Stanley, the capital of the Falklands. They love Thatcher there because she was PM when the Brits defeated the Argentinians in the Falklands War of 1982.

*The federal trial accusing Trump of fomenting insurrection on January 6, 2021 has begun in Washington, D.C., and three appeals-court judges cast doubt on his claim that he’s immune from prosecution because what he did happened when he was still president.

Federal prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith have charged former president Donald Trump with four counts related to conspiring to obstruct the 2020 election results. Trump’s team has argued that the federal election obstruction case in D.C. should be dismissed, saying he was president at the time of the actions laid out in the indictment. His lawyers have also argued that prosecuting him would constitute double jeopardy, since he was already impeached and acquitted by Congress for his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The paper has four “takeaways from the hearing”, which I condense (their words):

1. The judges seemed skeptical that presidential immunity extends as far as Trump’s lawyers claim it does. Trump attorney D. John Sauer argued that presidential immunity means that a president cannot be prosecuted for any actions that fall under his presidential duties — unless the House first votes to impeach him and the Senate then convicts him. Judge Florence Y. Pan, an appointee of President Biden, asked Sauer if a president could be criminally prosecuted if he ordered SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political rival. Such a scenario — ordering the military to do something — would fall under presidential duties. But having a rival murderedwould also be a clear violation of the law. 2. The judges’ ruling could rely on their reading of the impeachment clause of the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers for both sides and the judges spent a chunk of oral arguments debating the Constitution’s impeachment clause. Under Trump attorneys’ reading of the clause, a president can only be criminally prosecuted once Congress has voted to both impeach and convict him. . . . Prosecutor James Pearce said he disagreed with Trump’s interpretation and warned there would be little accountability for a president who could only be prosecuted if the Senate first convicts him. That would violate the separation of powers, he said. 3. The judges questioned whether Trump’s actions around the Jan 6. attack on the U.S. Capitol qualified as his official presidential duties — and whether the appeals court should even decide this. Sauer said Trump’s actions around Jan. 6 — including meeting with the Justice Department and members of Congress about his belief that the election was stolen — were part of his presidential duties. . . . In a notable exchange, Judge Karen Henderson,an appointee of President George H.W. Bush, seemed skeptical of that claim, saying: “I think it’s paradoxical to say that his constitutional duty to take care [that] the laws be faithfully executed allows him to violate federal laws.” 4. Trump attended the hearing in person, suggesting he believes his criminal prosecutions could boost his presidential bid. Trump attended the hearing, sitting at the far right side of the appellate table. Trump was not required to be present, and defendants do not typically attend appeals arguments in their case. But his decision to attend the hearing instead of spending more time in Iowa ahead of the state’s caucuses is yet another suggestion that he plans on blending his criminal defense with his campaign messages.

This is going to the Supreme Court for sure! I have no idea what they’d do.

*Once again Anthony Blinken is telling Israel how to run their war. (Well, I suppose they have the right to weigh in since they’re supporting Israel and giving them weapons, but I think they’re sticking their nose a bit too far into the tent.) This is WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW, as they say:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on Israel to take greater steps to protect civilians, allow more aid into Gaza and work with moderate Palestinian leaders, saying regional countries would only invest in the reconstruction of Gaza if there is a “pathway to a Palestinian state.” He also said he was “crystal clear” that Palestinians must be able to return to their homes “as soon as conditions allow” and said the U.S. rejects any proposal for settling them outside the territory — something far-right members of Israel’s governing coalition have called for. He also dismissed a case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice accusing it of genocide, calling the allegations “meritless” and saying they distract from efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He said it was “particularly galling” as Hamas and other groups attacking Israel call for its annihilation.

Blinken said he had promises from four Arab nations and Turkey to help rebuild Gaza after the war. But those nations also want to see an end to the fighting in Gaza and concrete steps toward the eventual creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, something Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to allow. The U.S. and Israel also remain deeply divided over how Gaza will be run when — and if — its current Hamas rulers are defeated. American officials have called for the Palestinian Authority, which currently governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, to take the reins in Gaza. Israeli leaders have rejected that idea but have not put forward a concrete plan beyond saying they will maintain open-ended military control over the territory. The suggestion of a two-state solution is, for now, dead, for any Palestinian territory abutting on Egypt will foment continued terrorism, especially if run by the Palestinian Authority, which, like Hamas fosters terrorism. (They run the “pay for slay” program that rewards Palestinians for killing Jews.) And, of course, the abutting state will have a lot of people taught to hate Jews from the moment they start school. I swear, sometimes I think Blinken has no idea about what’s going on in Palestine or about the consequences of his suggestions. Anybody who thinks that a “Palestinian state alongside Israel” will bring peace is, quite frankly, delusional. October 7 ended that dream, and it will be at least two generations, when young Palestinians are taught to hate and kill Jews, before the dream is within grasp. For more, see reader David Anderson’s article in The Moderate Voice, “The suicidal stupidity of a “two state solution’.” And here’s Douglas Murray’s take on the situation; he calls the Blinken plan “a complete fantasy”. As always, Murray’s arguments make a lot of sense.

*One more article from the NYT whose title attracted me: “How to fix America’s immigration crisis,” by Stephen Rattner and Maureen White. The problem and the solution:

We have an underfunded immigration apparatus that is swaddled in bureaucracy, complicated beyond imagination, bound by decades-old international agreements, paralyzed by divisive politics and barely functional under the best of circumstances. Now we face the terrible consequences. In fiscal year 2023 alone (from October 2022 to September 2023), the United States had two and a half million “encounters” along its 2,000-mile border with Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. That is over two and a half times the number just four years ago, overwhelming the ability of governmental bodies — border patrol, immigration courts, human services agencies — to manage the flow.

Here’s their solution:

Broadly speaking, Democrats want more money to process the backlog while Republicans want to substantially narrow the grounds on which migrants would be permitted to remain in the United States (along with building more of the wall that Donald Trump has been urging). We need lots of the former and a bit of the latter. The Democratic push for more funding is correct. The country’s immediate need is to unclog the immigration court system that has allowed millions of asylum seekers to float around the country, unable to work for the first six months after entry and then potentially remain in limbo for years. During the 2023 fiscal year, just 670,000 cases were resolved in the courts. So, yes to money for more border agents, processing staff, asylum review officers and judges. But that’s not enough. We must reduce the flow to the border, which will require making immigrating into the U.S. by such means more difficult. As Republicans have long demanded and Democrats are coming to see as necessary, our obligation under international law to provide asylum need not create chaos. For starters, we should require asylum seekers to apply in Mexico or other countries, including their home countries, before they reach the U.S., reducing the incentive to travel here to gain entry during drawn-out proceedings. Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden have tried to accomplish this, but these changes have been mired in legal challenges and strained negotiations with Latin American countries. For this to succeed, the United States needs to work with Mexico to make conditions there safe for asylum seekers in waiting. Next, we need to tighten the asylum criteria. For example, we should make a greater distinction in the asylum process between those who followed established procedures and entered the country through an established port of entry and those who crossed along our border between ports of entry.

Tightening the asylum criteria, and ensuring that asylum is granted for people who fear persecution, not simply for those who come to America for jobs, is indeed “substantially narrow[ing] the grounds on which migrants would be permitted to remain in the United States,” because right now they’re treating economic gain the same way they treat genuine persecution. So all of this sounds like a good solution, but the distinction between legal and illegal immigration needs to be enforced, which is not happening. That is, we need a hybrid between the GOP and Democratic solutions, not “a little of the former and a lot of the latter.” Resolving cases quickly must mean applying the written law as it stands.

*The Alaska Airlines plane whose “plugged” emergency exit blew open, has caused a grounding of all Boeing 737 Max jets, and loose bolts were found in of “door plugs” of some of them (only United and Alaska Airlines uses that plane). That’s old news now, and lots of UA and AA flights have been canceled but there’s new news as well: the decompression incident caused the cockpit doors to open. And that’s a problem:

After an emergency exit-sized hole opened in the side of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at 16,000 feet, a separate chaotic episode erupted when the cockpit door mysteriously flew open. That meant the pilots were subjected to the deafening wind and noise from the back of the plane—and also made the cockpit accessible to anyone inclined to try to force their way in. What the flight crew didn’t know at the time, federal investigators said Monday, was that it was supposed to happen that way. Boeing BA -1.41% decrease; red down pointing triangle had designed the cockpit door to open during a rapid decompression incident, they said. The company just hadn’t said so in the manual. Even veteran aviation-safety experts and former regulators said they weren’t aware of this design feature. Some said it appears to expose a security flaw that now must be addressed. “There was a lot of energy put into getting those doors secured so they only open from the pilots’ side,” said Ray White, a former regional director of the Transportation Security Administration. “To find out that they blow out in an emergency, boy that is a vulnerability.”

Boeing is going to correct the manual, but not necessarily the feature, which is supposed to be there, for, as the article says, “An exception was developed where in very rare cases of extreme and rapid depressurization of either the cockpit or cabin, the cockpit door would open to allow enough air to flow between the two areas of the aircraft.”

And that’s reasonable, but the pilots didn’t know it! The worry, of course, is that if people know about this, they may try to force the plugged door open as a way to get into the cockpit to hijack a plane. The solution to that is to ensure that those blocked emergency exits are sealed as tight as a drum, and that no emergency exit can be opened unless the plane is on the ground. I think the latter is already true, but I’m not sure.

EXPLODING TOILET: a quickie from the AP’s “Oddities” section, but OY!:

A customer has filed a negligence lawsuit against Dunkin’, claiming he was injured by an exploding toilet at one of the coffee chain’s locations in central Florida. Paul Kerouac is seeking more than $100,000 in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court in Orlando, claiming he suffered “severe and long term injuries” following the explosion of a toilet in the men’s room of a Dunkin’ location in Winter Park, Florida, a year ago. After the explosion left Kerouac covered in human feces, urine and debris, he walked out of the men’s room seeking help from workers and the store’s manager, according to the lawsuit. An employee told him that they were aware of the “problem with the toilet” since there had been previous incidents, the lawsuit says, without diving into further details about the explosion.

I think that’s worth at least a million bucks in damages!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is looking at a new can of cat food (one of her favorite brands) that has a cat picture on it.

Hili: This intrigues me. A: What? Hili: This little tin with a picture of a cat.

And a picture of Baby Kulka:

From Stephen:

From Stash Krod: a Far Side cartoon telling you what really happened in Gettysburg:

From the Absurd Sign Project 2.0. Would you eat this?

From Masih, an Iranian singer Mehdi Yarrahi, whose arrest is also explained on his Wikipedia page. 2.5 years in prison for singing about women showing their hair. . . . .

Take off your scarf, straighten your hair."

– a line from a song by Mehdi Yarahi, the famous Iranian singer, in support of Iranian women. Now, he faces 2.5 years in jail. Numerous singers, artists, and athletes are being imprisoned these days, yet they stand united for one… pic.twitter.com/DUV11OM4vY — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 9, 2024

From Simon, who says “Drosophila have nothing on these”:

"I'm not saying you're not interesting i'm saying you are not a good model organism" pic.twitter.com/ebUVQChz2o — Oded Rechavi 💔 (@OdedRechavi) January 8, 2024

From Barry. The poor duck thinks it killed the capybara!

The duck looks so worried.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/e0212ZfKtv — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 8, 2024

From Simon, the latest New Yorker cover, which doesn’t pull any punches:

I think about people looking at this cover 70 years from now and thinking either 1) I’m glad they stopped him or 2) Why didn’t they stop him https://t.co/jWcej7LgaN — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 9, 2024

From Malcolm. Every subway turnstile should have a cat to get petted or, in some cases, to catch miscreants:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a 17-year-old Czech Jewish girl becomes another victim of the camp:

10 January 1926 | A Czech Jewish girl, Henriette Fischlová, was born in Prague. She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt ghetto on 26 January 1943. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/XtRWRGViGl — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 10, 2024

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. Fortunately, this paper has been withdrawn:

Back in June I posted about a bizarre paper saying that "sorcery" and "evil eye" can cause birth defects. It's just been retracted https://t.co/kURIyrg2A7 @RetractionWatch But… pic.twitter.com/v6ezVMIJsk — Neuroskeptic 🇺🇦 (@Neuro_Skeptic) January 6, 2024

This was a real biography about a real woman.

A stunning tribute to the patron saint of urinary tract infections 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/stMGb9OLTm — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 4, 2024