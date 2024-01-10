Thanks to the half-dozen readers who responded to my call for photos; our tank is now somewhat replenished and I can keep this going for a while. But please think of this site if you have good wildlife photos.

Today’s photos come from Jim Blilie of Washington State, but were taken by his son Jamie. Jim’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge Jamie’s photos by clicking on them.

Jamie is now a freshman at Washington State University (WSU) at Pullman Washington. He is thriving there. We love WSU. It’s very welcoming and is focused on student success. Jamie is studying engineering. Some of these photos were taken during backpacking trips he has taken to Idaho through the WSU Outdoor Recreation Center, a wonderful service WSU provides. Jamie is the wildlife photographer of the family, though has become a good landscape photographer as well. Jamie did not identify this bird, photo taken a few feet from our house in Klickitat County, Washington; but I think it is a Western Kingbird (Tyrannus verticalis). Any help with a positive ID would be welcome:

Bumblebee, species uncertain. Taken on the trail to Lookout Mountain, Oregon, east of Mt. Hood:

Red-breasted nuthatch (Sitta canadensis) and an unknown species of flying ant, taken on Lookout Mountain, Oregon, east of Mt. Hood:

A similar looking rodent: Based on his location in the mountains of the Idaho panhandle, I think this is a Red-tailed Chipmunk (Tamias ruficaudus), although the eponymous part is not visible in the photo. Jamie took this photo on one of his backpacking trips in northern Idaho:

Also taken on one of his backpacking trips to Idaho (Selkirk Range, close to Upper Priest Lake): A very small brown spider (note the size of the adjacent moss). We were unsuccessful in identifying this spider:

A Steller’s Jay (Cyanocitta stelleri), taken on our place. We love the beautiful blue and black plumage of these jays. These are very common here in winter. In summer they seem to move to higher elevations (we are at 2000 feet (610m) above sea level) and then the Scrub Jays (Aphelocoma californica) move in for the summer. The Steller’s Jays can make a pretty good mimic call of the Red-tailed Hawk’s scream (Buteo jamaicensis):

My favorite of the bunch: A coyote (Canis latrans) in a snowstorm, taken from our back deck. The coyote was perhaps 100 yards away:

A beetle at 5600 feet (1707m) elevation in Oregon, taken on the Flag Point Lookout Tower. Also unable to identify this beetle:

A Cyanide Millipede (Harpaphe haydeniana). This millipede can exude hydrogen cyanide gas as a defense! The photo was taken on the hike to the former fire lookout site, Sleeping Beauty, Skamania County, Washington. This is a favorite hike (though unrelentingly steep) because of the very good views of Mount Adams from the top:

Finally, a ringer: Jamie and me on top of Lookout Mountain with Mount Hood behind, just a day or so before he headed off to university:

Equipment: Nikon D5600 (1.5 crop factor)

Nikkor AF-P DX 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 G VR lens

Nikkor AF-P DX 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 G ED lens

Sigma 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 DG OS HSM lens

Canon PowerShot SX530