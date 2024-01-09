Today’s post, and perhaps one of the last, comes from reader Graham Parton of New Zealand. His captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photo by clicking on them.

Kia ora- I’m an immigrant to NZ since 2009 and exploring a fair amount of the country have taken snaps of various wild life – I’m not a wildlife photographer so these are mainly with a Canon M50 with 55-200mm lens. First up is a weta [a cricket in the suborder Ensifera] on my wife’s arm—she is braver than I—taken from a day out to the Maud Island wildlife sanctuary in the Marlbourough Sounds:

This a New Zealand fur seal (Arctocephalus forsteri) on Wharariki Beach in Golden Bay. Despite being hunted nearly to extinction, fur seals are increasing in numbers across NZ and this little pup was in a nursery pool at low tide on the beach with others:

The kiwi (Apteryx sp.) is the eponymous signature bird of NZ and this one was photographed in red light foraging on a beach near Stewart Island – where mustelid predators have not migrated – although rats have come ashore/jumped off ships. Originally in red light, it’s been grey-scaled.

This is a juvenile kea (Nestor notabilis) – a mischievous and inquisitive and intelligent alpine parrot. This particular youngster took a liking to my pack when I was walking the Kepler track near Mount Luxmore:

Wekas (Gallirallus australis) are ubiquitous around many camp sites and tracks around the South Island – mainly on the look out for tidbits of food but they are not above invading tents and running off with footwear – or your chocolate rations:

Here’s duck photographed at Lake Rotoiti in the Nelson Lakes area of the S Island – I have no idea what species but suspect it’s an imported species! [JAC: It’s a mandarin duck, Aix galericulata, and is indeed imported.]

Here’s the South Island Robin (Petroica australis); this little guy was spotted in forest on the way to Milford Sound in Fjordland.

Cats are often considered a hazard for our native wildlife but our experience is that they are a mixed blessing – here is Squeak with a dead weasel he’s killed and brought home. Until the day comes when all mustelids are exterminated, it’s likely that cats will still have a niche role in NZ helping keep the population of rodents and mustelids in check:

Finally, a warning sign with a little class – letting people know about the little blue penguins (Eudyptula minor) that might nest near the Boat Shed Restaurant on Wakefield Quay in Nelson, NZ: