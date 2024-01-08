The Navajo Nation tries to prevent human ashes from being sent to the Moon

Here’s an example of how indigenous peoples, on the basis of their superstitions and religion, try to control modern technology or how it’s used and science. In this case, reported by CNN (click on screenshot below), a commercial enterprise is taking some small amounts of human remains (presumably ashes, though it’s not clear) to the Moon, in violation of no Earthly statute. But because this presumably pollutes the moon, sacred to the Navajos, the tribe would like it stopped. And the White House, which isn’t in charge of this mission (it’s a private commercial venture), is holding a meeting to deal with this vexing problem. (They are not, of course, on the side of the rocketeers).

Click to read:

An excerpt:

The White House has convened a last-minute meeting to discuss a private mission to the moon — set to launch in days — after the largest group of Native Americans in the United States asked the administration to delay the flight because it will be carrying cremated human remains destined for a lunar burial. If successful, the commercial mission scheduled to launch Monday — dubbed Peregrine Mission One — will be the first time an American-made spacecraft has landed on the lunar surface since the end of the Apollo program in 1972. But Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said that allowing the remains to touch down there would be an affront to many indigenous cultures, which revere the moon. “The moon holds a sacred place in Navajo cosmology,” Nygren said in a Thursday statement. “The suggestion of transforming it into a resting place for human remains is deeply disturbing and unacceptable to our people and many other tribal nations.”

How can you respond to this except to say, “Sorry, too bad. Those aren’t even Navajo remains being sent to the Moon, and why should we cater to your superstition?”

And, in fact, and amazingly, that’s how the company responded (bolding here and below is mine):

The private companies providing these lunar burial services, Celestis and Elysium Space, are just two of several paying customers hitching a ride to the moon on Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology’s Peregrine lunar lander. The uncrewed spacecraft is expected to lift off on the inaugural flight of the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Celestis’ payload, called Tranquility Flight, includes 66 “memorial capsules” containing “cremated remains and DNA,”which will remain on the lunar surface “as a permanent tribute to the intrepid souls who never stopped reaching for the stars,” according to the company’s website. “We are aware of the concerns expressed by Mr. Nygren, but do not find them substantive,” Celestis CEO Charles Chafer told CNN. “We reject the assertion that our memorial spaceflight mission desecrates the moon,” Chafer said. “Just as permanent memorials for deceased are present all over planet Earth and not considered desecration, our memorial on the moon is handled with care and reverence, is a permanent monument that does not intentionally eject flight capsules on the moon. It is a touching and fitting celebration for our participants — the exact opposite of desecration, it is a celebration.”

But of course the Biden Administration has its knickers in a twist, as the Navajos are indigenous peoples and therefore sacred. And they’ve objected before, again without fruit:

This isn’t the first time Navajo Nation has expressed concerns about burials on the moon. In a December letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Nygren referred back to NASA’s Lunar Prospector mission, which in 1999 deliberately crashed a spacecraft into the moon carrying the remains of former astronaut Eugene Shoemaker. “At the time, Navajo Nation President Albert Hale voiced our objections regarding this action. In response, NASA issued a formal apology and promised consultation with tribes before authorizing any further missions carrying human remains to the Moon,” Nygren said.

I didn’t know about Eugene Shoemaker, but the “remains,” described by Wikipedia, were some of his ashes:

On July 31, 1999, some of [Shoemaker’s] ashes were carried to the Moon by the Lunar Prospector space probe in a capsule designed by Carolyn Porco. Celestis, Inc. provided the service—at NASA’s request—commercially, making Shoemaker’s ashes the first private delivery to the lunar surface.

But NASA isn’t in charge of this mission; it’s described as “one customer among many paying to put technology and cargo on Astrobiotic’s lunar lander.” So NASA can grovel all it wants before the Navajos, but they lack authority. And believe me, NASA is groveling. For example, Joel Kearns, NASA’s deputy associate administrator for exploration, said this:

“American companies bringing equipment and cargo and payloads to the moon is a totally new industry — a nascent industry — where everyone is learning,” Kearns said. “We take concerns expressed from the Navajo Nation very, very seriously.”

That is virtue signaling of the first water. Would they take concerns about the Vatican if any of those ashes belonged to former Catholics? Again, Celestis brushed off the concerns about the sacredness of the Moon:

“No one, and no religion, owns the moon,” Celestis’ CEO told CNN. “If the beliefs of the world’s multitude of religions were considered, it’s quite likely that no missions would ever be approved. Simply put, we do not and never have let religious beliefs dictate humanity’s space efforts. There is not and should not be a religious test.”

But the Navajos deny below that they own the Moon. Of course, what they think they own is control of what gets sent to the Moon:

Ahasteen argues that Navajo Nation’s intent isn’t to claim the moon. “We’re saying be respectful. We’re turning the moon into a graveyard and we’re turning it into a waste site,” Ahasteen said. “At what point are we going to stop and say we need to start protecting the moon as we do the Grand Canyon?”

The last point is the only one worth considering: what kind of stuff are we allowed to dump on the Moon? But whatever concerns enter into such a discussion, religion should not be one of them. Worry about ecology, spying, polluting a not-fully-explored planet, yes, of course. But do not stifle technology in the name of nonexistent gods or “sacredness”. For religion worships fictions, but science tells us what is real about the world. Yes, I “respect” people’s desire and ability to practice their own religion, but they don’t have the right to foist their faith on others. And that’s what the Navajos are doing when trying to prevent ashes from being sent to the Moon.

It’s especially pernicious to use religion to try to block scientific knowledge. Mauna Kea, a mountain on Hawaii’s Big Island, is perhaps the best place in the world to place telescopes, as it’s high and clear, but the indigenous Hawaiians have for years tried to block, with some success, the placement of scopes on the mountain. Your opinion may differ, but mine is that the mountain isn’t really sacred, and if it doesn’t formally belong to the native people but to the government or state, science should take precedence over sacredness, particularly in a such a great site for science like Mauna Kea. After all, they’re not proposing to put a telescope on the spire of Notre Dame!

Here’s a photo I took of Mauna Kea with its telescopes in 2019: