The Navajo Nation tries to prevent human ashes from being sent to the Moon

Here’s an example of how indigenous peoples, on the basis of their superstitions and religion, try to control modern technology or how it’s used and science. In this case, reported by CNN (click on screenshot below), a commercial enterprise is taking some small amounts of human remains (presumably ashes, though it’s not clear) to the Moon, in violation of no Earthly statute. But because this presumably pollutes the moon, sacred to the Navajos, the tribe would like it stopped. And the White House, which isn’t in charge of this mission (it’s a private commercial venture), is holding a meeting to deal with this vexing problem. (They are not, of course, on the side of the rocketeers).
The White House has convened a last-minute meeting to discuss a private mission to the moon — set to launch in days — after the largest group of Native Americans in the United States asked the administration to delay the flight because it will be carrying cremated human remains destined for a lunar burial.
If successful, the commercial mission scheduled to launch Monday — dubbed Peregrine Mission One — will be the first time an American-made spacecraft has landed on the lunar surface since the end of the Apollo program in 1972. But Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said that allowing the remains to touch down there would be an affront to many indigenous cultures, which revere the moon.
“The moon holds a sacred place in Navajo cosmology,” Nygren said in a Thursday statement. “The suggestion of transforming it into a resting place for human remains is deeply disturbing and unacceptable to our people and many other tribal nations.”
How can you respond to this except to say, “Sorry, too bad. Those aren’t even Navajo remains being sent to the Moon, and why should we cater to your superstition?”
And, in fact, and amazingly, that’s how the company responded (bolding here and below is mine):
The private companies providing these lunar burial services, Celestis and Elysium Space, are just two of several paying customers hitching a ride to the moon on Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology’s Peregrine lunar lander. The uncrewed spacecraft is expected to lift off on the inaugural flight of the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Celestis’ payload, called Tranquility Flight, includes 66 “memorial capsules” containing “cremated remains and DNA,”which will remain on the lunar surface “as a permanent tribute to the intrepid souls who never stopped reaching for the stars,” according to the company’s website.
“We are aware of the concerns expressed by Mr. Nygren, but do not find them substantive,” Celestis CEO Charles Chafer told CNN.
“We reject the assertion that our memorial spaceflight mission desecrates the moon,” Chafer said. “Just as permanent memorials for deceased are present all over planet Earth and not considered desecration, our memorial on the moon is handled with care and reverence, is a permanent monument that does not intentionally eject flight capsules on the moon. It is a touching and fitting celebration for our participants — the exact opposite of desecration, it is a celebration.”
But of course the Biden Administration has its knickers in a twist, as the Navajos are indigenous peoples and therefore sacred. And they’ve objected before, again without fruit:
This isn’t the first time Navajo Nation has expressed concerns about burials on the moon. In a December letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Nygren referred back to NASA’s Lunar Prospector mission, which in 1999 deliberately crashed a spacecraft into the moon carrying the remains of former astronaut Eugene Shoemaker.
“At the time, Navajo Nation President Albert Hale voiced our objections regarding this action. In response, NASA issued a formal apology and promised consultation with tribes before authorizing any further missions carrying human remains to the Moon,” Nygren said.
I didn’t know about Eugene Shoemaker, but the “remains,” described by Wikipedia, were some of his ashes:
On July 31, 1999, some of [Shoemaker’s] ashes were carried to the Moon by the Lunar Prospector space probe in a capsule designed by Carolyn Porco. Celestis, Inc. provided the service—at NASA’s request—commercially, making Shoemaker’s ashes the first private delivery to the lunar surface.
But NASA isn’t in charge of this mission; it’s described as “one customer among many paying to put technology and cargo on Astrobiotic’s lunar lander.” So NASA can grovel all it wants before the Navajos, but they lack authority. And believe me, NASA is groveling. For example, Joel Kearns, NASA’s deputy associate administrator for exploration, said this:
“American companies bringing equipment and cargo and payloads to the moon is a totally new industry — a nascent industry — where everyone is learning,” Kearns said. “We take concerns expressed from the Navajo Nation very, very seriously.”
That is virtue signaling of the first water. Would they take concerns about the Vatican if any of those ashes belonged to former Catholics? Again, Celestis brushed off the concerns about the sacredness of the Moon:
“No one, and no religion, owns the moon,” Celestis’ CEO told CNN. “If the beliefs of the world’s multitude of religions were considered, it’s quite likely that no missions would ever be approved. Simply put, we do not and never have let religious beliefs dictate humanity’s space efforts. There is not and should not be a religious test.”
But the Navajos deny below that they own the Moon. Of course, what they think they own is control of what gets sent to the Moon:
Ahasteen argues that Navajo Nation’s intent isn’t to claim the moon.
“We’re saying be respectful. We’re turning the moon into a graveyard and we’re turning it into a waste site,” Ahasteen said. “At what point are we going to stop and say we need to start protecting the moon as we do the Grand Canyon?”
The last point is the only one worth considering: what kind of stuff are we allowed to dump on the Moon? But whatever concerns enter into such a discussion, religion should not be one of them. Worry about ecology, spying, polluting a not-fully-explored planet, yes, of course. But do not stifle technology in the name of nonexistent gods or “sacredness”. For religion worships fictions, but science tells us what is real about the world. Yes, I “respect” people’s desire and ability to practice their own religion, but they don’t have the right to foist their faith on others. And that’s what the Navajos are doing when trying to prevent ashes from being sent to the Moon.
It’s especially pernicious to use religion to try to block scientific knowledge. Mauna Kea, a mountain on Hawaii’s Big Island, is perhaps the best place in the world to place telescopes, as it’s high and clear, but the indigenous Hawaiians have for years tried to block, with some success, the placement of scopes on the mountain. Your opinion may differ, but mine is that the mountain isn’t really sacred, and if it doesn’t formally belong to the native people but to the government or state, science should take precedence over sacredness, particularly in a such a great site for science like Mauna Kea. After all, they’re not proposing to put a telescope on the spire of Notre Dame!
Here’s a photo I took of Mauna Kea with its telescopes in 2019:
Celestis’ CEO Chafer speaks plainly. I like him. 😀
Yes, I’ll bet he surprised the Navajo guy, used to being grovelled to. You’re going to have to do more of that if you want to mine lithium from Nevada.
I confess to considerable sympathy for the Navajo position here. That is, I don’t think that ashes (or anything) should be put on the moon except for a good reason. Earth orbit and beyond Earth is currently a free-for-all, but I don’t think it should be. We (collectively) should regulate it for the benefit of all (likely we will at some point, it’s only a matter of when).
I agree with Jerry that the Navajo religion is not a good reason for a veto, but then the desire of some to have their ashes on the moon carries no weight with me either, and nor does the desire for dosh of the Celestis CEO. If a company wanted to scatter ashes of its clients in (say) Antarctica, I hope it would be instantly disallowed (and it likely would be).
It would be. And I’d like the Moon kept as pristine as possible, so that’s why I said the Navajos had one good point. But their main point is that the moon is sacred, and that’s not a good reason for doing ANYTHING.
OK, in that case we agree. Just to add, there’s very little natural decay processes on the moon. Anything put there will last for tens of millions of years unless some other human goes there to remove it. Even footprints from the Apollo astronauts could last for millions of years (very slow change from micrometeorites being the main ablation mechanism).
That’s fair. If the moon was regulated for the benefit of all, and the regulations could create something like Arlington National Cemetery on the moon, the Navajo would still object. I guess that’s the problem with their *religious* objection.
An objection to leaving trash and debris from crashing Shoemaker’s ashes onto the moon (or leaving Apollo poop as Robert notes @ 3) also makes sense. But that’s not the problem the Navajo are raising. And they have their own problems much closer to home.
https://www.nhonews.com/news/2021/may/04/talking-trash-series-focus-illegal-trash-dumping-n/
What about mining metals from the asteroids (or from the moon) if that should ever become necessary and cost-effective for the green revolution?
Agree that the first task is to reject the religious objection. But do you think there would ever be global unanimity about leaving the solar system pristine if there was a good humanistic reason for chipping away at pieces of it or depositing nuclear waste on it. Presumably the costs of getting more than a few grams of ashes to the moon, or bringing more than a few grams of dust back, makes this a practical non-issue, but many Europeans probably thought settlement of the Americas would never be practical, either. Good thing the regulatory spirit hadn’t replaced Right of Conquest back then.
I added an “… except for a good reason” qualifier, so if we collectively decide to mine the moon then ok. It’s a free-for-all with no regulation at all that I dislike.
Excellent comment.
In addition to your remarks, I find the whole idea of putting ashes on the moon to be utterly silly.
There are bags of human poop on the moon, left by the Apollo astronauts to shed weight before ascent. Did the Navajo complain that that was desecrating the moon?
I doubt they even knew about it. It certainly wasn’t something Walter Cronkite mentioned.
if I was addressing these nattering nitwits & their religious anxieties I’d say, “I’m sorry you feel this way,” and ignore them afterwards.
In a way, even I regard the moon as “sacred”. I bet lots of people feel that way.
But everyone knows that wouldn’t matter — unless identifying intersectionally with some obvious (i.e. racially categorized and therefore by application of the correct racism) group that has the correct definition “sacred” (again, knowable only by application of the correct racism) — almost as a means to claim ownership of the moon.
And yes – what’s the deal with a business delivering random sh17 to the moon? The hell.
Sort of like a business springing up to bring tin from Cornwall to the bronzemakers in the Levantine, or spices by camel to Venice. Or to fly mail. Seller + buyer = good or service.
Indigenous peoples around the world have learned a few magic words to get what they want or make certain claims, and “sacred” is the most affective.
I am sorry for that situation, but I see no way that the moon will not be further desecrated. There is already old equipment up there and even human poop (I didn’t know that!). Its desecrated already. Like we have desecrated the earth in innumerable ways. So this effort is nothing more than an attempt to get the U.S. and a corporation to dance to their tune since in no way does it prevent desecration.
If some other space-faring country gets the same idea about sending human ashes to the moon (like China and India), you can bet that they won’t even discuss it with the Navajo.
Just another religion trying to impose their dogma on everyone else.
As I’ve mentioned before, I offer the University of Washington the opportunity to go beyond land acknowledgements and actually incorporate Matauranga Salish into the science curriculum. For example, courses in Astronomy, Geology, and Geophysics could include the following Indigenous sacred insights regarding the moon: “In this traditional story from the Snoqualmie people, the cunning Blue Jay ventures out to bring Snoqual the Moon—the Transformer, who has been kidnapped by the Dog Salmon people and taken to the Sky world—back to Earth to help prepare for the humans to arrive. As Blue Jay was changing the Earth, and before he entered upon his work of giving light, Moon created the various peoples and all the rivers as they are now.”
The only response needed is “The mission makes no religious changes to the moon.”
Just because there is some crap (literally) on the moon now doesn’t mean we should just go ahead and trash the place further.
But of course the religious objection is untenable. What if Jesus said “thou shalt not desecrate the moon”, engendering endless debates about what would constitute desecration? While at the same time Islam threatened to unleash their jihadists to torture and kill anyone who placed anything on the moon not sanctioned by Allah?
The impossibility of recognizing the Navajo request is blindingly obvious. The objection will likely be overruled, as even though indigenous rights are in the spotlight these days their population is just too small. Which is not to say that another basis won’t be found for barring the transportation of the ashes.
But what if it were a Christian or Muslim demand?
Oh dear, it looks like the Navajo curse might have worked: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-67915696
Yes, also in the NYT
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/08/science/vulcan-rocket-launch-moon.html
The list of people with bits of their ashes or other detritus on board is interesting.
“Among the people whose remains are on this final journey are Gene Roddenberry, the creator of Star Trek; his wife, Majel Barrett, who played Nurse Chapel on the original television show; and three other actors on the show: DeForest Kelley, who played the medical officer Leonard “Bones” McCoy; Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura, the communications officer; and James Doohan, who played Montgomery Scott, the chief engineer.
One of the capsules contains samples of hair from three American presidents: George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy.”
No idea who you’d get the hair from!
I wonder what those who are bothered by a sacred moon think about Musk’s Tesla Roadster zipping around space. Or what about the 5,500 tons of orbiting space junk? I guess the moon is sacred, but space isn’t.
So indigenous mythology runs up against the religion of commercial exploitation? How much does it cost to send Granny’s ashes to the moon so she can shine down on you? Qui bono?
“The moon holds a sacred place in Navajo cosmology.”
What the hell is that? How about the Navajo Nation desecrating cosmology with claims like this?
“We’re saying be respectful. We’re turning the moon into a graveyard and we’re turning it into a waste site,” Ahasteen said. “At what point are we going to stop and say we need to start protecting the moon as we do the Grand Canyon?”
Except that plenty of Navajo remains contaminate the Grand Canyon.
OK, I’ll grant that it would be nice to minimize the long-lasting mark of human activity on otherwise pristine environments. We recoil at trash piles of oxygen bottles on Everest, casinoes next to Niagara Falls, pollution in the deep ocean, etc. with good reason. I actually despise graveyards with their gaudy monuments, hopelessly trying to preserve the vestiges of dead egos for a little longer and would prefer that the land they occupy was used for something better. So we should minimize degrading our environment, even aesthetically, with human vanity projects.
That said, Sedona Arizona in the desert Southwest US – one of the most beautiful places on the planet – has been completely defaced and desecrated by morons who stack rock cairns on every square inch of the place, precisely because visitors practice Navajo (and other cultures’) spiritual claptrap. I say level them all, let the spirits and prayers dissipate, and restore the natural beauty of special places. m
When I was a kid, there was a Jehovah’s Witness kid in my grade 10 class. I was the only kid in the class who would talk to him because I was also a bit of a weirdo, being an atheist and all. 🙂 He claimed that if Man ever set foot on the Moon, the Universe would immediately cease to exist as God would never tolerate such an intrusion on the heavenly domain. Somehow, the space program managed to proceed apace without a huge government investigation into the JWs objections.
“Sorry. Too bad” (Coyne, 2024). The moon doesn’t fall under the jurisdiction of the Navajo Nation. I hope that the Biden administration doesn’t decide that the moon is under its jurisdiction, either. There are reasons to avoid putting earth-sourced materials on the moon—and one of them is to keep it as unpolluted as possible to enable further scientific study. So, putting ashes up there might not be a great idea. But religious objection is not a good reason.
We humans tend to give unusual symbolic status to the dissociated molecules of cremains — even for those people who take pleasure in dumping the contents of cremation urns into a toilet. It’s kind of like homeopathy for the dead, with the molecules somehow “remembering” the deceased person.
I once worked for a mortuary, and I often saw the bodies of deceased people transformed in the flames of the mortuary’s crematorium. For 10 years I lived on the mortuary’s associated cemetery, which is situated in rolling, forested hills next to open space land.
I was happy for the “sacred” status of the cemetery because it allowed me to live in a quiet place uncontested by the normal hubbub of civilization. At night I was the only person in the hundred-plus acres of the cemetery and its surrounding land, with coyotes, deer, owls, and other non-human life being my frequent nocturnal companions.
But the Navaho objection to cremains on the Moon is ridiculous. It now appears that the projection of religious authority over celestial bodies beyond Earth has become faster than light.
The case of Eugene Shoemaker is a study of interesting coincidences. His Ph.D degree (Princeton, 1960) was about the Barringer Crater in Arizona. He proved that the crater was caused by an impact from a small asteroid, and not from terrestrial vulcanism, which was then the prevailing idea.
(That impact — about 50,000 years ago — might actually have been witnessed by the early arrival of some humans on the North American continent. Maybe.)
But Shoemaker became relatively famous for drawing attention to the imminent impact of a comet on Jupiter (1994), the first time such a dramatic celestial event was to be witnessed by modern civilization.
And Eugene Shoemaker actually died by impact (in 1997), having crashed into a car on a blind curve in Australia — where he was to study another impact crater.
That a portion of his cremains impacted the Moon (in 1999) seems a fitting end to the story — so far — and much more symbolic than most ordinary scatterings of human ashes. If anyone had claim to a small portion of the Moon, it was certainly Shoemaker’s family and friends, not the Navaho.
And Eugene Shoemaker actually died by impact (in 1997), having crashed into a car on a blind curve in Australia
It wasn’t a collision, it was a vehicular hug.
Given that (some of) Shoemaker’s ashes are already on the Moon, it’s presumably already desecrated in the eyes of the Navajo, so what’s the point of them complaining again now?