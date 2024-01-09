Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the Cruelest Day, Tuesday January 9, 2024, and National English Toffee Day. Actually, I’m lying: it’s National Apricot Day, but I messed up and celebrated that yesterday. So we’ll do a day reversal and celebrate English toffee, whose real day was yesterday. Heath Bars, which grow ever smaller, are delicious examples of chocolate-covered English toffee:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 9 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

Da Nooz:

*Well, this is a surprise, but a pleasant one: the UN’s own experts are actually asking that Hamas-loving body to investigate the sexual assaults and torture of Israeli women.

U.N. experts on Monday demanded accountability for sexual violence against Israeli civilians during the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, saying that mounting evidence of rapes and genital mutilation point to possible crimes against humanity. Israeli authorities have opened an investigation into possible sexual crimes during the most deadly attack on Israel in its history. Hamas denies the abuses. “The growing body of evidence about reported sexual violence is particularly harrowing,” two U.N.-appointed independent experts said in a statement on Monday. The statement referred to allegations of sexual torture including rape and gang rape as well as mutilations and gunshots to genital areas. “These acts constitute gross violations of international law, amounting to war crimes which, given the number of victims and the extensive premeditation and planning of the attacks, may also qualify as crimes against humanity,” the experts said. “Each and every victim deserves to be recognised, regardless of their ethnicity, religion or sex, and our role is to be their voice,” they added. Israel’s diplomatic mission in Geneva welcomed the statement. “The whole international community must fully recognise the brutal and terrorist nature of Hamas, and the responsibility of those who have been shielding them for years, including the Palestinian Authority,” it said.

Will the UN do anything, though? I’m not holding my breath, for remember how long UN Women took to condemn the sexual assaults of October 7?

Here’s a video of a released hostage recounting the sexual damage inflicted on her fellow hostages by Hamas. She also describes the death of her father and sister on October 7 (thanks to Tom Gross’s newsletter). It’s heartbreaking:

*I expected something like this was coming from John McWhorter at the NYT: an op-ed called “Claudine Gay was not driven out because she was black.”

No, the charge that ultimately led to Gay’s resignation was plagiarism, of which more than 40 alleged examples were ultimately unearthed. And plagiarism and related academic charges have of course also brought down white people at universities many times. Ward Churchill was fired from the University of Colorado for academic misconduct, including plagiarism, in 2007 in the wake of his controversially assailing people working in the World Trade Center towers on 9/11 as “little Eichmanns.” The president of the University of South Carolina, Robert Caslen, resigned thanks to a plagiarism episode in 2021. And the president of Stanford, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, resigned because of questions of data manipulation just last July. For many, the central issue seems to be that Gay’s plagiarism would not have been uncovered at all were it not for the efforts of conservative activists, which is true. The question then is whether the people who led the charge to oust Gay from her job — principal among them the right-wing anti-critical-race-theory crusader Christopher Rufo and the billionaire financier and Harvard donor Bill Ackman — were acting out of racial animus or even an opposition to Black advancement. And here things get slightly more complicated. Rufo and Ackman are unabashedly opposed to what both perceive as an ongoing leftward drift at elite universities such as Harvard. And both are opposed to the D.E.I. — or diversity, equity and inclusion — programs that are increasingly prominent on campuses, within corporations and elsewhere. According to Ackman, D.E.I. is “not about diversity” but rather is “a political advocacy movement on behalf of certain groups that are deemed oppressed.” Rufo and Ackman both believed that, in accordance with the precepts of D.E.I., Gay had been appointed as Harvard president more for her skin color than for her professional qualifications. To analyze this position as mere racism, though, is hasty. No one is trading in stereotypes of Black talent by asking why Gay was elevated to the presidency of Harvard given her relatively modest academic dossier and administrative experience. It was reasonable to wonder whether Gay was appointed more because she is a Black woman than because of what she had accomplished and whether this approach truly fosters social justice. There was a time when the word for this was “tokenism,” and there is a risk that it only fuels the stereotypes D.E.I. advocates so revile. To put it succinctly: Opposing D.E.I., in part or in whole, does not make one racist. We can agree that the legacy of racism requires addressing and yet disagree about how best to do it. Of course, in the pure sense, to be opposed to diversity, opposed to equity and opposed to inclusion would fairly be called racism. But it is coy to pretend these dictionary meanings are what D.E.I. refers to in modern practice, which is a more specific philosophy. . . .D.E.I. advocates may see their worldview and modus operandi as so wise and just that opposition can only come from racists and the otherwise morally compromised. But this is shortsighted. One can be very committed to the advancement of Black people while also seeing a certain ominous and prosecutorial groupthink in much of what has come to operate under the D.E.I. label. Not to mention an unwitting condescension to Black people. . . . The idea that a menacing right-wing mob sits ever in wait to take down a Black woman who achieves a position of power is a gripping narrative. But its connection to reality is — blissfully — approximate at best. It is facile to dismiss opposition to modern D.E.I. as old-school bigotry in a new guise. The lessons from what happened to Professor Gay are many. But cops-and-robbers thinking about racial victims and perpetrators will help answer few of them.

This stuff is really heterodox for the NYT, but you can always count on McWhorter to give a sensible take. And here, to me, he seems right. It was plagiarism that brought Gay down, but it was the enthusiasm for DEI that brought her up in the first place.

*The Washington Post reports on a kerfuffle between Business Insider—which has, in three articles, reported plagiarism by Neri Oxman, the wife of Bill Ackman (whose own tweets about Claudine Gay’s own plagiarism helped bring down the Harvard President)—and BI’s owner, Spring. I posted about the BI business yesterday. At any rate, like me, Springer isn’t doubting Oxman’s plagiarism but wonders why BI is so hot on her heels. She is, after all, not a big macher like Gay, so what’s going on? The Post:

Neither Ackman nor Oxman, whose companies didn’t respond to requests for comment, have pointed to any factual errors in the articles. Still, Ackman’s complaints seemed to get the attention of Axel Springer, the German media giant that owns Business Insider. On Sunday, the company released an unusual statement saying it would “review the processes” that led up to the articles’ publication, while acknowledging that the stories were not factually wrong. “While the facts of the reports have not been disputed, over the past few days questions have been raised about the motivation and the process leading up to the reporting — questions that we take very seriously,” the statement read. Business Insider staffers were surprised by the Axel Springer statement, which many had not realized was coming until a New York Times reporter shared it online, according to a Business Insider employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly. A person familiar with Axel Springer’s operations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preserve company confidences said Business Insider was involved in the drafting of the statement. In a Sunday afternoon email to employees that was reviewed by The Washington Post, Business Insider global editor in chief Nicholas Carlson appeared to push back on the idea that the stories needed a review. Carlson wrote that he would “welcome” the review but argued for the news value of the stories given Oxman’s position as what he called a “well-known academic” and start-up founder. “I made the call to publish both these stories,” Carlson wrote. “I stand by our story and the work that went into it. I know that our process was sound. I know our newsroom’s motivations are truth and accountability.”

And here’s one possible reason, which isn’t the one I suspected (I thought that BI went after Ackman via his wife because they were angry at what he did to Claudine Gay):

But the dispute over the Oxman stories appears to touch upon an issue of major importance to Axel Springer and its CEO, Mathias Döpfner: Israel.

The company supports Israel openly in a way that would be unusual for a nonpartisan American media firm. Axel Springer employees in Germany — though not at its U.S. properties — must sign a mission statement that affirms Israel’s right to exist, among other issues. In 2021, the Israeli flag flew for a week in front of the company’s offices after Döpfner mandated it as a statement against antisemitism, telling anyone who had a problem with the flag to leave the company.

The person familiar with Axel Springer’s discussions said company leaders are concerned that the reporting on Oxman could have been antisemitic or anti-Zionist — even though it consists primarily of straightforward comparisons between Oxman’s publications and the texts she allegedly plagiarized from.

This pledge to Israel wouldn’t hold in America, but the Germans have different laws about speech than does the U.S. Anyway, stay tuned. I’m sure BI will keep examining Oxman, and I guess Ackman is going to vet the whole world for plagiarism.

*In the last couple years I’ve noticed, despite a lack of accidents, that my auto insurance has jumped substantially. It’s no small expense, either! The Wall Street Journal says this is a nationwide trend (also for housing insurance), and tells us why. The article title pulls no punches: “Buying home and auto insurance is becoming impossible.”

For many Americans, getting insurance for both their cars and homes has gone from a routine, generally manageable expense to a do-or-die ordeal that can strain household budgets. Insurers are coming off some of their worst years in history. Catastrophic damage from storms and wildfires is one big reason. The past decade of global natural catastrophes has been the costliest ever. Warmer temperatures have made storms worse and contributed to droughts that have elevated wildfire risk. Too many new homes were built in areas at risk of fire. As losses mounted, inflation only made matters worse, boosting the cost of repairing or replacing cars or homes. Climate change also has made it harder for insurers to measure their risks, pushing some to demand even higher premiums to cushion against future losses. . . .“I’ve been here 27 years, and we’ve never increased auto rates in the way we have in the last two years,” said Allstate CEO Wilson. Wilson asked hundreds of his company’s agents at a fall event in Orlando how customers were reacting. “I was like, ‘How’s it going? What are people saying? If I’d said to you three years ago we were going to raise auto prices by 17.5% in one year, you would have thrown me out.’ ”

I have a 2000 (that’s right) Honda Civic with about 83,000 miles on it, but I still pay far more than I used to. When I asked why, they basically told me “prices have gone up” and “you’re older now, and older people pay more.” I already don’t have insurance to repair my old car if it gets dinged or in a wreck: just damage to the other person and coverage for their medical expenses. And, as the article concludes, either bite the bullet or forego coverage (which is not optional for cars in Illinois).

*This headline from the BBC is irresistible: “Mouse filmed tidying up man’s shed every night.” What? (h/t Matthew) But I’ll take my excerpt from the NYT, which has picked up the story and published it under the rhyming headline “‘Welsh tidy mouse’ tidies tiny Welsh house.”

There was something strange going on in Rodney Holbrook’s backyard shed. For several months, someone — or something — had been apparently tidying up after the 75-year-old retiree. Every morning when he checked on his workbench, miscellaneous items had been cleared away and placed in a small box nearby. At first, it was some bird food and nuts being moved around. Then, a few screws he had left out mysteriously appeared in the box. Mr. Holbrook, a passionate wildlife photographer who lives near the town of Builth Wells in Wales, had his suspicions over the identity of the meticulous helper — it certainly wasn’t his wife. To investigate, he set up a night-vision camera and caught the mysterious visitor. “Lo and behold, I got a video of the mouse,” he said. “Tidying up for me.” In videos captured by Mr. Holbrook, a small mouse carries clothes pegs, cups and even cable ties to the box, with an enviable focus. A stick more than twice its length is no problem. A cork goes neatly into the pile, as do lids. “I’m just awed by it, really,” Mr. Holbrook, a retired postal worker, said. “Every day I take it all back out again — and it’s all back in.”

But why does Tidy Mouse do this? Well, there are some theories which belong to the people who made them.

Of course, whether Welsh Tidy Mouse is intentionally decluttering is speculative. Mr. Holbrook believes the rodent may be trying to cover some nuts in the box to shield them from other rodents’ eyes. That’s one possible explanation, according to Megan Jackson, a researcher at the University of Bristol who studies motivation using mice in labs. Another is that the mouse is building some kind of nest.

“We know that mice have a really strong drive to forage,” she said. Searching for interesting things in the environment to bring back and hoard, she said, is “intrinsically mouse-y behavior.” In her research, Dr. Jackson said she had created a similar situation in which lab mice were encouraged to forage nesting material and carry it back to a box. “Mice are willing to put in a lot of effort to work at something they find rewarding,” she said.

Well, whatever the reason, it’s adorable! I found the Tidy Mouse video on YouTube (hosted by the Guardian). This mouse deserves all the treats it can eat! (I think he’s covering up food.)

. . . and a post-tidying photo from the NYT (see the caption):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is confusing, for sometimes she has to clean up too. Given that she’s a determinist, both she and Andrzej have to clean up because they’re compelled by the laws of physics.

A: I have to clean up. Hili: I don’t understand the words “have to”.

In Polish:

Ja: Muszę posprzątać. Hili: Nie rozumiem słowa “muszę”.

From Beth:

From Stacy via Marcus, a most excellent cartoon by David Ostow:

A made-up Tintin book, from America’s Cultural Decline Into Idiocy. Notice that Snowy is also fat!

From Masih; this Iranian “holiday” is shameful:

Surreal; The Islamic regime has today approved the naming of October 7 as the ‘World Day of the Palestinian Epic’ in Islamic regime’s official calendar. This date marks the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, which resulted in the murder of more than 1400 innocent civilians. Let’s… pic.twitter.com/4NBYgU0ujP — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 7, 2024

From Debra; no matter what you think of Fetterman, put this on the “good” side:

In my front office I have displayed the posters of the innocent Israelis kidnapped by Hamas.



They will stay up until every single person is safely returned home. pic.twitter.com/qxCmvC97uY — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 7, 2023

From Malcolm: a very sleepy moggy. The staff shouldn’t have disturbed it!

Mood pic.twitter.com/nOX67X7adG — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) December 31, 2023

From Barry: a cat who grew up with dogs. This just isn’t RIGHT!:

Cat that grew up with dogs..🐶🐾🐈😅 pic.twitter.com/KDGRw1mKol — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 7, 2024

From my own feed, a panda having pure fun:

Wondering how does this species survive in the wild? A little🧵 Having fun.. pic.twitter.com/CEuc001gAH — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 7, 2024

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a Czech Jewish woman who died at only 25 in Auschwitz:

9 January 1917 | Czech Jewish woman Julie Ornsteinová was born in Prague. She was deported to #Theresienstadt ghetto on 6 September 1943. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/v9L16EYLmB — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 9, 2024

Tweets from Matthew: a sea anemone reproducing asexually by fission (second tweet) and adhering to an aquarium wall:

Here’s a timelapse I made of Entacmea quadricolor cloning itself via asexual fission pic.twitter.com/BmCnC5h2Sm — Colin Foord (@colin_foord) January 7, 2024

I’ve had my differences with Philip Ball, an editor at Nature, but we do agree on one thing:

Agreed. "The Dead" was the "'book' that changed me" in my teens, revising my idea of what literature could do. https://t.co/OjJwhYA5Ca — Philip Ball (@philipcball) January 6, 2024