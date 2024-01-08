Business Insider keeps bashing Neri Oxman for plagiarism. This time they’ve got her.

Two days ago I called attention to the crusade by the site Business Insider, of all places, against Neri Oxman, the wife of gazillionaire and Harvard-basher Bill Ackman. Ackman, you’l recall, was instrumental in the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay. He had called attention to her lame performance before the House committee, and also said he would no longer donate to Harvard until it got rid of its antisemitic climate. Bit was Ackman’s repeated emphasis on Gay’s academic plagiarism that finally helped bring her down.

For some reason, Business Insider (BI) decided to examine the plagiarism not by Ackman, but by his wife, apparently as a way to get back at Ackman for attacking Gay (at least, that’s my theory, which is mine). In two hit pieces (here and here), BI had found four instances in Oxman’s MIT Ph.D. thesis in which, while citing sources properly, she didn’t put quotation marks around the copied material. That is a technical violation of MIT’s code of conduct, and so, according to their lights, she plagiarized. Oxman admitted she erred, apologized, and asked MIT to correct the four excerpts lacking quotation marks.

Although Oxman was a professor at MIT, she left for good in 2021, so this doesn’t affect her career at all. While it is grounds for criticism, it’s hardly relevant any more, and is surely not as important as Gay’s plagiarism, which was more widespread, arrant, and occurred in her published papers, which is more serious. Further, Gay was President of Harvard, and must be held to the highest standards, so her resignation for plagiarism was appropriate.

However, BI has kept digging, for they’re relentless. (The glee with which they revealed Oxman’s plagiarism was palpable, and they brought up other irrelevant stuff, like a present she gave to Jeffrey Epstein, to smear her in a way that seemed inappropriate.)

But this time BI struck pay dirt. As the article below shows (click on screenshot, or find it archived here), Oxman did something less palatable this time: she plagiarized at least 15 times in her thesis from Wikipedia, without any citation or attribution, as well as from two other sources. In addition, two of her published papers appear to have lifted material as well, also without either an inline citation or quotation marks. These are more serious matters:

Quotes from BI are indented, and I’ll give two examples of the Wikipedia plagiarism.

Neri Oxman , a former MIT professor and celebrity within the world of academia, stole sentences and whole paragraphs from Wikipedia, other scholars, and technical documents in her academic writing, Business Insider has found. . . .But a thorough review of her published work revealed that Oxman’s failure to cite sources went beyond that — and included multiple instances of plagiarism in which she passed off writing from other sources as her own without citing the original in any way. At least 15 passages from her 2010 MIT doctoral dissertation were lifted without any citation from Wikipedia entries. The instances of plagiarism BI found on Friday are closer to a more common definition of plagiarism — the use of someone else’s words without any indication that you are passing them off as your own.

Here are two examples, and the copying is almost word for word. WHY would anyone plagiarize from Wikipedia? And it’s hard to see this as just an error, since there are neither citations to the site nor quotation marks.

Others are shown, but the point is made. There are fifteen in toto, and that’s not good.

She also lifted an illustration:

But Oxman never acknowledged having pulled from Wikipedia. She didn’t just lift text, either: She also took an illustration from the article for “Heat flux” without citing a source, despite requirements in the image’s Creative Commons license to credit where the picture came from.

I’ve sometimes used Wikipedia illustrations without citing the Creative Commons License, but found out about the need for that only recently and will cite that unless the photo info says you don’t have to cite the source of the picture licensed by CC.

Some plagiarism from other papers in her thesis, without attribution or quotation marks:

Wikipedia wasn’t the only resource she cited without attribution in the paper that earned her a doctorate. In a footnote, she used 54 consecutive words without attribution from the website of the design-software maker Rhino to explain what a “Non-Uniform Rational B-Spline” is. She also used technical language about tessellations that matched language from the website Wolfram MathWorld — which, again, she didn’t cite.

And plagiarism in Oxman’s published papers, again without attribution, at least in some cases.

She plagiarized both before and after she received her Ph.D. in 2010. Of three peer-reviewed papers reviewed by BI, two — 2007’s “Get Real: Towards Performance Driven Computational Geometry” and 2011’s “Variable Property Rapid Prototyping” — also contained plagiarism. The 2011 paper included more than 100 words exactly as they appeared in the 2005 book “Rapid Manufacturing: An Industrial Revolution for the Digital Age,” without quotation marks, citation, or a mention in Oxman’s bibliography. She pulled material from “Path planning of functionally graded material objects for layered manufacturing,” a 2004 paper by M.Y. Zhou, without mentioning it in her bibliography. And she included two verbatim sentences from the 1999 book “Functionally Graded Materials: Design, Processing and Applications” without quotation marks or an in-line citation, though the work is mentioned in her bibliography. The 2007 “Get Real” paper pulled language describing tensors — an algebraic concept that includes scalars and vectors — from an earlier-published work, the “CRC Concise Encyclopedia of Mathematics.” In a 2010 paper, “Per Formative: Towards a Post Materialist Paradigm in Architecture,” that was not peer-reviewed, BI also found another instance of plagiarism, with Oxman using chunks of language from publisher Da Capo Press’ description of “The Modern Language of Architecture” by Bruno Zevi.

So yes, her plagiarism is now more extensive and more serious in nature than before. But again, it carries no consequences for her since she’s not in academia. If these cases are substantiated, Oxman should apologize and correct both her thesis again as well as the published paper.

There’s no apology yet, just a couple of tweets from Oxman and Ackman. I have to admit that she has a sense of humor.

I am Jane Doe. John Doe is my husband. https://t.co/QHNiuaJs3P — Neri Oxman (@NeriOxman) January 7, 2024

But Ackman, who is apparently very angry at BI, is now vowing to examine possible plagiarism in academics not just at MIT, but everywhere in America. Oy!

Some have questioned my commitment. They don’t know me. https://t.co/4Jmaam148x — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 8, 2024

The upshot: Yes, Neri Oxman plagiarized in her thesis and some published papers. It’s more serious than before, but again, she will suffer no consequences, though her reputation has been a bit sullied. It’s still not the equivalent of what Gay did, as it’s lesser in extent, mostly in a Ph.D. thesis, and, most important, Gay held an important and symbolic academic position.

I’m not excusing Oxman, for she transgressed. But there’s little more to be done than to extract her apology and corrections of her copying. But as for Ackman, the guy seriously needs to chill!