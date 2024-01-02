The convoluted history of sex testing in the Olympics

The article below, recounting the Olympics’ tortuous attempts to distinguish members of sexes for women’s sports, comes from the Reality’s Last Stand Substack site. It’s by Linda Blade, identified as “a sport performance professional coach in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada [PhD Kinesiology; ChPC in T&F] who trains athletes in many different sports, mentors coaches, and advocates for sex-based eligibility and single-sex spaces.”

Blade sees four phases in the history of testing whether an athlete was a man or a woman, although in fact there has been more than four changes of policy. But in the end, pressured by gender activists, the Olympics has simply punted, abandoning the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC’s) sports-wide standards and saying that each sport needs to devise its own way to separate men from women. That takes an unfair system (allowing trans women to compete with women) and makes it even less fair.

Click below to read:

Blade’s text is indented; mine is flush left. Her four “key moments” are those when the “IOC failed women” with regard to determining sex. Here they are in temporal order:

MOMENT 1: The Decision to Stop Sex Verification (1999) The descent into chaos began in 1999 when the IOC discontinued the practice of verifying the biological sex of female Olympians.

Apparently from 1968 to 1992, the chromosomes of women competitors were checked with a buccal (cheek) swab, looking for the telltale sign of female-ness: the presence of an inactive sex chromosome (“Barr Body”) in the cells. If there was one, the athlete was XX, having the sex-chromosome constitution of women. (In many animals, including us, one sex chromosome is inactivated in XX females so they have the same X-chromosome gene dosage as XY males, who have only one X [the Y has almost no genes]). Here’s a photo from the article, taken from Wikipedia. The arrows point to the inactivated X chromosomes of females.

As you can see, you have to know your onions to distinguish the Barr body from other inclusions, so there were false negatives. In 1996, the IOC went to “gene testing”, seeing if the Y-chromosome gene SRY, which starts the developmental cascade of secondary sex traits, was present in the athlete. If so, the person was ruled out as male. This method, too, was imperfect, identifying as females about 8 males among roughly 3400 contestants identifying as females. Yet despite this, the putative males were still allowed to compete against women.

Eventually, this practice too was discontinued due to, says Blade “social and political pressures”, for the genetic test was deemed “discriminatory” and a cause of “emotional and social injury”. (Sound familiar?). This led to the second attempt:

MOMENT 2: The Stockholm Consensus (2003) In 2003, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Medical Commission, claiming guidance from “the best information available at the time,” decided to allow male transsexuals to compete in the women’s category. This decision was contingent upon several conditions to ensure fairness: a) the removal of their testes at least two years prior to competition; b) legal recognition as “female”; and c) hormone profiles aligned with those of natal females.

Emma Hilton, a biologist at Manchester Uni, pointed out that despite the IOC’s contention that they were using the “best available data” to make this criterion, the best available data (which has since been confirmed many times over) showed that men who became trans women still retained physical and physiological advantages over women for a long period after transitioning. (We now think the advantages are permanent.) Blade concludes that the decision was “driven by politics rather than science or common sense.” This led to the elimination of castration and to the use of testosterone level alone the criterion for sex. The problem was that the levels specified did not distinguish males from females, allowing a lot of trans females to qualify for women’s sports:

MOMENT 3: The IOC Transgender Consensus (2015) Astonishingly, in 2015 the IOC made it even easier for males to wedge themselves into female competition. Previously, a surgical transition was required, but the new rules eliminated this requirement. Instead, a male athlete simply had to “identify” as a woman and maintain testosterone (T) levels at or below 10 nmol/L for one year to compete as a woman. Notably, this testosterone threshold is still many times higher than that of any female athlete.

Here’s Blade’s chart, showing no overlap between men and women (the data come from here). This has been known forever, so the use of T levels as a sex determinant is baffling (the same non-overlap holds for “free” testosterone):

These criteria were apparently pushed onto the IOC by two trans women: a Canadian cyclist and a long-distance runner/medical physicist. Their data: one study of eight male runners who identified as women and gave self-reported running times. This study apparently showed no difference in running times between women and trans women. Blade notes that this study has since been discredited despite obvious flaws in methodology (see here). But the IOC accepted it, and it led to a spate of trans women, including cyclists, weightlifters, and swimming, taking medals away from women.

But data continued to accumulate, and I assume that the next and latest step by the IOC was prompted by science: the appearance of many more studies than the single flawed study of eight women. Blade:

Meanwhile, the scientific research on this topic has expanded to 18 studies. All of these studies, including one conducted by Joanna Harper, consistently demonstrate that no amount of testosterone reduction can sufficiently mitigate the natural advantages that a male body has over a female body in sports.

This led to the current situation:

MOMENT 4: The IOC Framework on Fairness, Inclusion and Non-Discrimination (2021) In November 2021, the IOC announced its newly revised “inclusion” policy. This neither surgery nor testosterone reduction would be required. Instead, the onus would be on female athletes to “prove” that a trans-identified male athlete in their event possesses a “disproportionate competitive advantage.” This policy change means that decisions regarding male self-identification into women’s sports must be made on a sport-by-sport basis. Essentially, having created an enormous problem starting in 1999, the IOC completely relinquished gatekeeping of the female athlete category in 2021, kicking the can down the road for its international sports federation members to resolve. As of 2023, global sports policies are all over the place. Some organizations, such as World Rugby, World Swimming, World Athletics, and World Cycling, have taken steps to protect the female athlete category. In contrast, others have adjusted their regulations to focus on the level of testosterone and the duration of time required for a male to self-identify for womens competition.

It is of course unfair to women to argue that trans women can compete against them unless proven otherwise, though perhaps Blade is inaccurate in this characterization. But what is true is that trans women, even when given hormones or surgery after puberty, still retain substantial athletic advantages over women. This means that the default decision should be the other way: given the data, trans women should have to prove that they have no average athletic advantage over women. While hard to get, the data at hand show a substantial athletic advantage of trans women over women.

Now there may be some sports, like equestrian ones, in which untreated men and non-trans women show comparable performances, and in that case there’s no need to distinguish the sexes. But that’s the only sport that’s been suggested as one not needing sex categories, and I don’t know what the data show.

The purpose of having men’s versus women’s sports is, of course, to ensure fairness—to ensure that women are not put at a disadvantage by competing against men who identify as women. It’s often said that allowing such competition is not harmful because “there are so few trans women athletes.” But realize that one victorious trans woman harms every single woman who finishes in second place or lower. And, at any rate, it’s not the number of trans women competing that’s the issue—is 1% okay but not 10%?—but the principle at stake. Given the likely increase of trans women wanting to compete in women’s sports, the problem will only grow, and women will begin quitting women’s sports in droves. That will kill women’s sports.

Nevertheless, trans people who want to compete in athletics deserve some venue to compete. One suggestion has been to have an “other” category for those who identify as being other than tbeir natal sex. Alternatively, all trans people could compete in a “men + trans people” category. These aren’t perfect solutions, but they do allow all people to compete while retaining fairness towards women.

There’s a lot in Blade’s article about how women’s wishes weren’t heeded during this four-step process, and that the decisions were largely in the hands of men. That, too, is unfair, but I’ll let you read the article for yourself.