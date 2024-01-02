The Unitarian Universalists go big-time woke

If I felt the need to go to a church, or belong to a Western religion, I suppose it would be a Unitarian Universalist church. Years ago I visited one in the South (I can’t remember if I spoke there), and was impressed that there was no cross on the wall, no fixed set of beliefs (many members are pretty much atheists); and I was impressed by their commitment to real social justice. UUs, as they’re called, have been tremendously active in fighting racism, raising awareness of LGBTQ+ activities, and helping immigrants. As far as I can see, the church exists not to foster any beliefs or creeds, and does no proselytizing, but aim—or, rather, aimed—to create a sense of community among their liberal and largely well-off members. (I don’t feel a need for that kind of community, but of all American churches, UU is probably the one that does the most net good, since up to recently it’s caused little harm.)
But it’s the “progressive” nature of the church, and the privilege of its members, that in recent years has propelled it from the realm of social justice to that of Social Justice, with the capital letters denoting wokeness. In the article below, published at the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) Substack site, Kate Rohde describes the creeping and destructive wokeness of the church, something I’ve heard about several times before. She’s now a defrocked (?) UU minister suing the UUs for defamation and for denying her her job; and she describes in detail how the church is crumbling. The cause, as you might expect, is accusations of racism, or rather accusations of white supremacy, Part of the controversy is described in the Wikipedia article on the church:
Racism:
Internal controversy over the hiring of the UUA’s Southern Region Lead (a white man from outside the region was hired rather than a Latina woman who resided within the region) led to resignations and apologies in 2017. UUA President Peter Morales, the denomination’s first Latino president, resigned amid criticism of his failure to address the diversity controversies. The three co-presidents who took over commissioned a “racism audit” to address white supremacy within the denomination. In April 2018, The Washington Post reported that the UUA “in the past year has been asked to help resolve 15 congregational conflicts involving religious professionals of color”.
Rhode has all the ideological qualifications to be a UU minister, but they booted her out anyway:
Dr. Rohde is a graduate of Reed College, University of Chicago, and Meadville Lombard Theological School. From 1980 to 2014, she served as a UU Minister. She was active in women’s rights, gay rights, civil rights, and the sanctuary movement.
Click below to read about how a decent church is going bad:
Rohde became a UU minister in 1980, and had a good 17-year run before things started to fall apart. It involved accusations of racism—in a church famous for being antiracist. I quote Rohde, and have bolded one part to show how woke the UUs have become: they’re policing language in a ridiculous way:
Things began to change dramatically six years ago, when a latina Sunday school director complained of discrimination after a white minister was chosen for a job that she wanted. The Unitarian Universalists’ first latino president resigned in the midst of an internet storm and accusations of racism against his administration. No concrete proof was offered for any of the accusations. In a closed-door meeting, the national Board of Trustees declared that Unitarian Universalism harbored “structures and patterns that foster racism, oppression, and white supremacy.” No evidence was given for this assertion. This was a surprising self-evaluation for a group with a strong civil rights record, including the highest percentage of clergy to participate in the Selma Civil Rights March.
A program of instruction in postmodern anti-racism was directed at ministers and laity. It allowed no modification or questioning of its precepts. Enlightenment values like reason, free speech, and diversity of opinion were characterized as part of the white supremacy culture. Any attempt to challenge someone else’s ideas is now frequently met not with evidence or reasoned defense, but by labeling the challenge (and often the challenger) as racist, ableist, transphobic, and the like. For example, at a national meeting of clergy in 2020 I argued in favor of allowing ministers to keep the right to legal representation in disciplinary matters, but my position was attacked as racist by a minister who more recently has become the leader of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA). The successful slogan “Standing on the Side of Love” was junked because a few people complained that the word “standing” was offensive to those who couldn’t stand. In discussion groups at our national assembly, people were arbitrarily removed by facilitators because some person or persons objected to their opinions.
The ideological purge ramped up in 2019 when the new leadership condemned, defamed, persecuted, and ultimately removed from the ministry the Reverend Todd Eklof after he published three essays criticizing the UU’s rejection of liberal values. I joined with others to defend him. Then they came for me too—ultimately removing me from ministry for comments I made criticizing those who were enforcing ideological uniformity in UU spaces. They accused me of “gaslighting,” and making people feel “unsafe” with my words.Ironically, one of the accusations they made against me was that I had complained about “retaliation” and “persecution” within the church. They also came after me for my political opinions—claiming, for example, that because I had the audacity to question whether individuals with male genitalia could be lesbians, I had “caused UU spaces to actually be unsafe” for “trans congregants.”
Clearly, the freedom of speech and thought that was deeply embedded in the UU church is now gone: the authoritarian Left has taken over and has, in effect, now forced a creed on the church: the creed of woke antiracism. One more point:
Now, church officials regularly and without compunction defame someone and destroy their life’s work over ideological or political disagreements. When queried by lawyers about the UU’s violation of their own bylaws promising freedom of conscience and their lack of normal due process, the UUA replied that as a religious organization, they are legally entitled to contravene their own rules if they choose to do so.
Rohde was fired (and lost her pension) for opposing the creeping wokeness of the Church. For one thing, she criticized junking the “standing on the side of love” slogan on the grounds that it’s ableist. I wish her luck in her lawsuit. But as for the church itself, I’m afraid you can kiss it goodbye. Maybe it will fragment into several moieties, at least one of which will embrace the UU’s original principles. But as for me, if forced to pick a faith I’d now take Buddhism over Unitarian Universalism.
You can read more about her lawsuit at the New York Post, where this photo of Rohde appears:
15 thoughts on “The Unitarian Universalists go big-time woke”
Why do they do this? It seems like a form of self-immolation.
I once gave a talk at a Unitarian church gathering in the late 1980’s. It was their regular Sunday meeting but it wasn’t called a “service.” The talk was entitled “Creationism in the Public Schools: the Fallacy of Equal Time.” I was a bit concerned about giving a talk on this subject to this group, but I quickly discovered that I was preaching to the converted. It was a good group (mostly of university professors and their spouses). My colleague who convinced me to speak at the gathering called the group “The Unitarians.” He didn’t even call the institution a “church.” His definition of a Unitarian? “A person who believes in one God, … at most.”
I’ve never been able to grasp why monotheism is considered an advance over polytheism or pantheism.
Unitarian congregations used to include some individuals who were agnostic or had
Jewish cultural backgrounds, joining on Sundays for a community experience. Now such individuals will have to go woke or go elsewhere—except that woke shibboleths are infiltrating alternative organizations too. Evidently, the time has arrived to form explicitly anti-wokeitarian churches, community groups, clubs, associations, NGOs, companies, caucuses, guilds, troupes, academies, schools, universities, and clans.
This is what “Christian Nationalism” was invented for – intimidate extant churches into accepting ideological capture.
Why?
To survive as “friend” in the friend/enemy distinction — because the hollow decoy enemy of “Christian Nationalism” is set for elimination.
Side note : I only just now started reading about how Communism incubated in churches of the Russian Empire. I’m sure that is a large topic.
Oh also :
Liberation Theology was a subversion of the Catholic church. Paulo Freire used that result in his Pedagogy of the Oppressed.
A strange kind of madness is afoot.
“Standing for…” is ableist?
A similar situation is developing in Episcopalian churches in California, Pasadena. It won’t be long before lawsuits become the standard response.
I feel for this woman.
Wishing her well. She may win, she has a good case.
Just be careful, you don’t want to be seen as being outstanding in your field! 🙂
Liberal Quakerism, which has long been similar to UU in many ways, has become very much like what is described above. Dismantling Quakers’ supposed systemic racism and white supremacy, decolonizing the congregations, supporting destructive movements like BLM, marginalizing dissenters, etc. The long Quaker tradition of attaining unity in love and respect when making decisions has been abandoned for insistence on conformity of thought and exclusion of views considered unacceptable. Just raising basic questions about certain issues is not tolerated. My congregation’s ministry committee even developed a procedure for silencing people, including those speaking during worship, if they felt that the words might offend someone. That’s why I left in 2021 after decades as a Quaker author and local leader. (I expect to publish soon an essay about my leaving — I’m working on it now.)
I will be interested to read that.
I’d also like to read your essay, George.
I Used to be UU, was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Assocation for 20 years, and left the Association at the time the current brouhaha was just starting when the aforementioned Todd Eklof was being cancelled. (cf. Eklof’s The Gadfly Papers https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/46250987) I could write my own “papers” on my leaving, but to be brief here, I say that I left UUism because I was both pushed by the darkness, i.e., the growing “wokeness” and authoritarianism of the UUA, and drawn by the light, i.e., a strong desire to concentrate on the “spiritual” experience à la Sam Harris’s current work, a concentration that is conspicuous by its absence from UUism, which I came to see as sterile in regards to any spiritual practice (using that term, again, as Harris does).
I hope I don’t embarrass our friend and fellow reader, David Cycleback, whose Substack, Big Ideas, contains his essays on where Unitarian Universalism has gone wrong in recent years. Check it out! https://davidcycleback.substack.com/
I continue to support our local UU fellowship for one reason: so when Johnny comes home from kindergarten and says “Why don’t we go to church? Susie wants me to come with her to her [Bible thumping] church,” the parents have an option. In many smaller towns, if you don’t “go to church” you are considered weird. Yes, UU national is a lost cause. Unfortunately, as I understand it, if a local church drops its UU affiliation, the national can come in and claim all the assets, so breaking off from them is a non-starter. As I think someone once said with reference to the Freedom From Religion Foundation, “Every good organization is eventually taken over by zealots who cripple its original purpose.”
Riffing on one of Jerry’s closing thoughts, I think of Arthur C. Clarke. Though Clarke refers to religions as “a form of mind virus,” he also declares that “Buddhism stands apart in being tolerant, accommodating, and pragmatic” (foreword to
The Buddha’s Teachings on Prosperity by Bhikkhu Basnagoda Rahula).
From Wikipedia:
The long march through the institutions is a slogan coined by socialist student activist Rudi Dutschke around 1967 to describe his strategy to create radical change in government by becoming part of it.
I guess the long march through the Unitarian Universalism church and the Quaker church has met with little resistance. I rather suspect that Buddhism won’t escape either.
What makes it a church and not a club?