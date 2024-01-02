Breaking nooz, and from the Harvard Crimson. The revelations of plagiarism, and accusations of withholding/manipulating data, apparently rendered her ineffective as President. And her status as Harvard’s first black woman President didn’t save her. I heard rumors that she refused to resign, and had procured a lawyer and would sue, but those apparently weren’t true. (Whether she can bring a lawsuit is beyond me.)
It wasn’t her performance during the House hearings that made me think she should resign, but the ever-growing accusations of academic misconduct. Let’s hope Harvard chooses carefully next time.
Click to read:
The article:
Harvard President Claudine Gay will resign Tuesday afternoon, bringing an end to the shortest presidency in the University’s history, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.
It is not clear who will be appointed to serve as interim president.
University spokesperson Jonathan L. Swain declined to comment on Gay’s decision to step down.
Gay’s resignation — just six months and two days into the presidency — comes amid growing allegations of plagiarism and lasting doubts over her ability to respond to antisemitism on campus after her disastrous congressional testimony Dec. 5.
Gay weathered scandal after scandal over her brief tenure, facing national backlash for her administration’s response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly work.
The Corporation — the University’s highest governing body — is expected to announce the resignation to Harvard affiliates in an email later today. Gay is also expected to make a statement about the decision.
The announcement comes three weeks after the Corporation announced unanimous support for Gay after “extensive deliberations” following the congressional hearing.
30 thoughts on “Harvard President Claudine Gay to resign”
I didn’t realize she’d only been President since last July 1. That doesn’t look good on the old CV. I am sure she’ll be able to find a better one.
So the next boss will be a female Hispanic?
Or a man who identifies as one…
Bill Ackman had tweeted a post a few days back tentatively reporting the possibility of her refusal to resign and the hiring of a lawyer…which did not materialize, as Dr. Coyne writes.
But who will the Harvard Corporation (Board, I believe) choose next? Will it be more, far more, of the same ideology? Perhaps members of the Corporation should themselves step-down.
But here is something that I find intriguing: The scoops and reporting that led to her resignation were reported overwhelmingly outside of legacy media. Had the tips gone to let’s say, The New York Times, Would it have covered them up or downplayed them?
Anyway, the main individual orchestrating the reporting were Christopher Rufo(loathed by the progressive online left), and 2 young writers/reporters, Christopher Brunet and Aaron Sibarium of the Washington Free Beacon.
Alan M. Garber, Provost and Chief Academic Officer, will be the Interim President.
Thanks, Roz!
Frances Menton’s Manhattan Contrarian blog published the dish on Prof. Gay’s academic and administrative record over a year ago, a good six months before she took office. (He’s a Harvard Law alumnus.)
Ouch! That piece by Menton really lays out the problems: https://archive.ph/K1M7Z
Maybe the NYT did indeed get the tips and didn’t act on them….
Peter Boghossian and I are both disappointed to learn that Harvard will no longer be led by such a perfect representative of today’s academic establishment. I offer odds of 6:1 that the Board of Overseers will find an equally qualified paragon for the post.
Actually, one suspects that Dr. Gay took John McWhorter’s assessment seriously: i.e., that her presidency, in the face of all her citation errors and duplicative language, was
simply bad for the standing of non-white scholars generally. [My apologies in advance
to the disability community for using the term “standing”.]
I just saw that Christopher Rufo has posted her resignation letter….and you will never guess what she accuses her critics of….
“This is Claudine Gay’s resignation letter. Rather than take responsibility for minimizing antisemitism, committing serial plagiarism, intimidating the free press, and damaging the institution, she calls her critics racist. This is the poison of DEI ideology. Glad she’s gone.”
https://twitter.com/realchrisrufo/status/1742252162066063702
With all due respect – and I want to make clear that what I am about to type is not aimed at you, dd – in my opinion, Rufo mischaracterized part of Gay’s resignation letter.
Yes, she did write that “it is frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus” as part of a much longer statement about her decision to resign.
I choose to give her the benefit of the doubt. I don’t think she’s claiming *all* her critics are racist, and, given the current state of public discourse, I can certainly believe she received threats motivated by racism.
To be clear, I am not defending Gay’s academic missteps, nor asserting that that calls for her resignation were misguided. She needed to go.
I’m just feeling particularly discouraged about how some on opposing sides of important issues will distort the other side’s stance. Last night I spent an hour listening to a conversation between proponents of free speech on campus (Jonathan Haidt was one of the participants on that side) and two advocates of blocking certain exponents of extreme right-wing positions. One of the supporters of limiting speech on college campuses referred to the “hysterical” response to trigger warnings.
Now, I’m pretty far to the left politically, but my immediate response to that assertion was, I’ve never heard any critic of trigger warnings being “hysterical.”
How can we resolve our differences if we assign the worst motives to those we disagree with?
Okay, I’ll get off my rickety soapbox now. Like I wrote, I’m just feeling a bit sensitive about this topic.
I am sincerely interested in other’s interpretation of Gay’s letter. Am I wrong, is she really blaming her leaving her position on racism?
There is no acknowledgement of plagiarisms and about the only time she mentions a direct reason for the resignation is to speak of racial animus. And there is no acknowledgment of the harassment that Jewish students at Harvard have felt in the last few weeks.
Strikes me as a solipsistic and self-serving letter.
(And yes, a few sarcastic joker types on the internet are speculating is she plagiarized any of it…..)
Let’s be fair. She might have used ChatGPT.
I think, by default, she is. She doesn’t give any other reasons for her departure. She doesn’t mention the plagiarism, which I guess is hardly to be expected. She doesn’t mention the double-standard with regard to anti-Semitism vs. other discrimination. While we might say that racism was a part of it, although I have seen no evidence of that, by ignoring the actual controversies, she does, in effect, attributed her departure to racism.
My interpretation of Gay’s resignation letter is that it is self-serving nonsense.
“We respect each other’s dignity and treat one another with compassion.”
Except if you’re Ronald Sullivan, a black Harvard Law School professor, who agreed to serve on Harvey Weinstein’s defense team and provide the legal counsel to which criminal defendants are entitled.
“[A]nd…affirm our enduring commitment to open inquiry and free expression in the pursuit of truth.”
Except if you’re Roland Fryer, a black Harvard professor of economics, whose research contradicted the woke narrative on bias and racism in police interactions with black citizens.
I pasted the resignation letter and the Board’s letter on Ceiling Cat’s Hili dialogue for the day in case people want to read them. (I’d have planted them here, but it all happened so fast.)
This is good.
Good for Harvard. Good for the students and (ironically) good for POC.
A good day for America.
DEI needs to die.
And yes, it wasn’t her congressional testimony that forced her resignation. It was “copy and paste” that did it.
The resignation letter says she’ll stay on faculty. If she plagiarized, shouldn’t she have to face the consequences of her actions?
Seriously. I agree. I find her letter to be a further embarrassment. More woke BS. I don’t understand how Congress can involve itself in the matter of double standards regarding plagiarism, but if they are legally permitted to do so, I think I support it.
I’m OK with her staying as faculty, but not without some public statement acknowledging the plagiarism, which she appears incapable of doing. At this point, I’ve lost all sympathy for her. What a failure as a leader.
I think she should be asked to be on leave without pay for a year, as students who plagiarize can be asked to stay off campus for a year after they are caught for 10x less than what she did!
Dr Gay must now be Haiti’s most famous politician since Papa Doc Duvalier.
Yes, she should be out.
Finally. Now they can get the hijab wearing muslima they’ve wanted.
Inevitable. It’s sad that Harvard’s first black female president was such an ill-suited appointee – I hope that the college learns from the experience, but I doubt it. This would also be a good opportunity for US academia to rein in the overblown influence of DEI. I’m similarly pessimistic about it seizing the chance to do so.
Probability that her replacement will be a white male?
I think it must be close to zero. Mind you, I don’t give a rat’s ass who they pick. But I’m just thinking that the kind of people who would have selected Claudine Gay over many far more qualified people would never be able to handle the acrimony that replacing her with a white male would generate–so they won’t do it.
Maybe Roland Fryer could take her place. I think he wouldn’t want to. He is too honest. And not afraid to show it.
My votes for Harvard President are:
-Jeffrey Flier
-Steve Pinker
-Amy Wax. While I know how absurd that is, can you imagine the uproar! Maybe the wokiest of wokelet faculty would resign. That would be fantastic. And it would draw faculty with diverse thinking back to Harvard, where they are currently not welcome. This isn’t something that either Flier or Pinker have the dispositions for.
Ibram X. Kendi (born Ibram Kendi Rogers), replying to The Harvard Crimson news feed of Gay’s resignation :
“Racist mobs won’t stop until they topple all Black people from positions of power and influence who are not reinforcing the structure of racism. What these racist mobs are doing should be obvious to any reporter who cares about truth or justice as opposed to conflicts and clicks.”
https://x.com/ibramxk/status/1742261273520198080?s=46
… he’s still got it!
Typo : born Ibram Henry Rogers
Colin Wright claims the resignation letter matches his prediction :
https://x.com/swipewright/status/1742259326733988093?s=46