Babs sings Hatikvah

National anthems tend to be a dire species of music, often clunky and militaristic. I never really heard Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah,” (“The Hope”) until I was in Israel in September, and then realized that I’d heard it often before but didn’t know what it was.

So I like this one, and not just because it’s Israeli. It is musical, lovely, and not militaristic (see words below), and it’s about the hope of an oppressed people to return to their land. Compare “Deutschland Über Alles”! And as for musicality, it’s way ahead of our clunky and hard-to-sing “Star-Spangled Banner” (They really should make “America the Beautiful” our national anthem.)

And, of all the versions I’ve heard, this one’s the best, because it’s Streisand, and she’s a belter. This song really needs a belter.

The YouTube notes are these: “Barbra Streisand at the conclusion of the 1978 Stars Salute Israel show.” You can find a longer version on YouTube in which Babs precedes this performance with an online conversation with Golda Meir. And here’s a nice version with the public singing along with a chorus and the military.

Here are the Hebrew words, a transliteration, and a translation into English: