Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Da Nooz:

*As an alum, I have no choice but to give Harvard President Claudine Gay’s resignation top billing.

Faced with a new round of accusations over plagiarism in her scholarly work, Harvard’s president Claudine Gay announced her resignation on Tuesday. She became the second Ivy League leader to lose her job in recent weeks amid a firestorm intensified by their widely derided congressional testimony regarding antisemitism on campus. Here are the details: Dr. Gay’s resignation marked an abrupt end to a turbulent tenure that began in July. Her stint was the shortest of any president in the history of Harvard since its founding in 1636. She was the institution’s first Black president, and the second woman to lead the university. Read her resignation letter.

The latest accusations against Dr. Gay were circulated through an unsigned complaint published Monday in The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative online journal that has led a campaign against Dr. Gay over the past few weeks. The new complaint added additional accusations of plagiarism to about 40 that had already been circulated in the same way, apparently by the same accuser.

Support for Dr. Gay’s nascent presidency began eroding after what some saw as the university’s initial failure to forcefully condemn the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and some pro-Palestinian student responses. Outrage grew in early December after Dr. Gay gave what critics saw as lawyerly, evasive answers before Congress when asked whether calls for the genocide of Jewish people were violations of school policies.

From the Harvard Crimson:

University Provost Alan M. Garber ’76 will serve as Harvard’s interim president during a search for Gay’s permanent successor, the Harvard Corporation — the University’s highest governing body — announced in an email on Tuesday.

Gay’s resignation letter is here. She did bring up racism:

Amidst all of this, it has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor — two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am — and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.

And Colin Wright is giving himself plaudits for predicting what her resignation letter would say:

Her resignation notes that she’ll return to her academic professorship in political science. That’s sort of expected, as Presidents can be fired at will, but it’s a lot harder to get rid of a tenured professor. Still, if a student could get kicked out for that kind of plagiarism. . . Anyway, perhaps she made a deal with Harvard.

*The IDF has regained some of its competence, as a “Zionist” drone killed a very important leader of Hamas, deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, taken out in Beirut (along with two other Hamas military leaders) by an Israeli drone. The Times of Israel has better information than the NYT, however. the NYT implies that al-Arouri was struck in a car (below), but that isn’t the case:

The deputy head of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, and two leaders of its armed wing were killed in an explosion in Lebanon on Tuesday, the group said on its official Telegram channel. They died in what Hamas described as a “Zionist raid” in a suburb of Beirut, the Lebanese capital. Videos from the scene verified by The New York Times show at least one car engulfed in flames in front of a high-rise building as dozens of people gather in the area.

Two senior U.S. officials confirmed that Israel was responsible for the strike. One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal discussions, said it was most likely the first of many covert strikes Israel will carry out against Hamas officials or operatives with any connections to the deadly Oct. 7 assault that killed 1,200 people. But the Times of Israel says, correctly, it wasn’t in a car, but in an office: The explosion shook the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs, which are a stronghold of Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas. The explosion caused a fire on Hadi Nasrallah Street, south of Beirut. Six people in total were reported killed in the explosion, a precision strike on a third-floor apartment said to serve as a Hamas office. Unconfirmed reports said two of the dead were Hamas figures who reported to Arouri. Israel has vowed to target all leaders of Hamas after the terror group’s devastating October 7 attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw the abduction of over 240 others. Israel has a long memory, and the other Hamas officials, including the head of its political wing and the head of its military wing, are in hiding, but for the rest of their lives they’ll be living in fear. Just remember how, after 1972, Mossad pursued the killers of the Israeli Olympic athletes in Munich. More, according to Tom Gross’s newsletter: Al-Arouri was wanted on multiple counts of murder, including of many Americans and Israelis. In September 2015, the Obama administration declared al-Arouri to be a “specially designated global terrorist,” and in 2018 the US government put a $5 million bounty on his head. Does Israel get $5 million now?

It was a “surgical” strike, as these photos show (they come from a post on a website, Balkonic.com run by a friend of Malgorzata. The damage was largely confined to one floor:

What’s notable about this killing is that it is exactly what everybody wants: surgical, with an absolute minimum of civilian deaths. And yet it doesn’t matter: there are worldwide protests planned and the West Bank is rioting. This shows that even when the world gets the kind of strike on Hamas it deems acceptable, it still objects. And that means that those who object are really rooting for Hamas, not Palestinian civilians.

*Speaking of the war, or perhaps of a future war, there’s now evidence that HEZBOLLAH (no, not Hamas), has built a network of tunnels in southern Lebanon, far more sophisticated and extensive than Hamas’s several hundred km of tunnels in Gaza. Remember, though, this is based on the word of one man, though he implies it’s the result of a large project:

The Lebanon tunnel project was begun and developed long before the one in Gaza. Existing intelligence indicates a vast tunnel network in southern Lebanon, deep and multi-pronged. At the Alma Research and Education Center, which focuses on the security challenges on Israel’s northern border, researchers have spent many years investigating Lebanon’s underworld. Tal Beeri, the director of Alma’s Research Department, who served for decades in IDF intelligence units, has exposed that subterranean network in material based on considerable open-source intelligence. Several years ago, Beeri managed to track down on the internet a “map of polygons,” covering what he called the “Land of the Tunnels” in southern Lebanon. “The map is marked, by an unknown party, with polygons (circles) indicating 36 geographic regions, towns and villages,” he wrote in 2021 paper.

Go to the site to see the map of where the tunnels are and a diagram of one network. But wait! There’s more!:

“In our assessment, these polygons mark Hezbollah’s staging centers as part of the ‘defense’ plan against an Israeli invasion of Lebanon. Each local staging center (‘defense’) possesses a network of local underground tunnels. Between all these centers, an infrastructure of regional tunnels was built, interconnected [with] them.” Beeri assessed that the cumulative length of Hezbollah’s tunnel network in south Lebanon amounts to hundreds of kilometers.

And one Q&A from an interview with Beeri:

North Korea’s role in Hezbollah’s tunnel project was researched until 2014. What do you know since then? Digging tunnels in Lebanon was done from the start with the assistance of North Korea — as far back as the 1980s and especially toward the end of the 90s. There is evidence of this. North Korea has historic expertise in the digging of tunnels in mountainous and rocky areas. Oy! Here’s a very short video:

*According to the Washington Post (and didn’t you expect this?), Trump’s popularity is greater than ever after the January 6 insurrection.

Three years after the Jan. 6 attack, Republicans are more sympathetic to those who stormed the U.S. Capitol and more likely to absolve Donald Trump of responsibility for the attack than they were in 2021, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll less likely to view Joe Biden’s election as legitimate than they were in a Republicans are showing increased loyalty to the former president as he campaigns for reelection and fights criminal charges over his attempt to stay in power after losing in 2020. They are now less likely to believe that Jan. 6 participants were “mostly violent,” less likely to believe Trump bears responsibility for the attack and are slightlyless likely to view Joe Biden’s election as legitimate than they were in a December 2021 Post-UMD survey In follow-up interviews, some said their views have changed because they now believe the riot was instigated by law enforcement to suppress political dissent — a baseless conspiracy theory that has been promoted heavily in right-wing media and by Trump in his speeches and in his legal fight against the four-count federal indictment he faces in D.C. “From a historical perspective, these results would be chilling to many analysts,” said Michael J. Hanmer, director of the Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement at the University of Maryland. But Republican views are more fractured than those of Democrats, who remain largely in agreement that the riot was a violent threat to democracy for which Trump bears responsibility. “In the current context of hyper-partisanship, there seem to be some divisions among Republicans,” Hanmer said. Independents, according to the poll, mostly side with Democrats.

There’s lots of data in the poll; here are two pieces. First, there’s been a drop in those holding Trump guilty of fomenting insurrection, but the proportion of those holding him responsible for l’affaire January 6th is of course much higher among Democrats than among Republicans.

And the huge political divide about whether Trump was guilty of lying about voter fraud. The ratio of Dems to Republicans is more than four to one!

*Russia is making a big-time effort to destroy and demoralize Ukraine via missile attacks. The latest is a big strike on Ukraine’s two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv. killing five and injuring more than a hundred.

Ukraine’s two largest cities came under attack early Tuesday from Russian missiles that killed five people and injured as many as 130, officials said, as the war approached its two-year mark and the Kremlin stepped up its winter bombardment of urban areas. Air defenses shot down all 10 of the Russian Kinzhal missiles, which can fly at 10 times the speed of sound, out of about 100 of various types that were launched, claimed Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief. But other missiles got through in Kyiv and in Kharkiv, the provincial capital of the northeastern region. In Kyiv and its surrounding region, four people were killed and about 70 were wounded, while in the Kharkiv region, one person was killed and about 60 were hurt, the Interior Ministry said. The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal is an air-launched ballistic missile that is rarely used by Russian forces due to its cost and limited stocks. The barrage fired Tuesday was the highest number used in one attack since the start of the war, Ukraine air force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said. The latest round of attacks by Russia began Friday with its largest single assault on Ukraine of the war, as fighting along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line has subsided into grinding attrition amid winter. At least 41 civilians were killed since the weekend.

I’m starting to get a bit nervous about the war. The world’s attention is in the Middle East now, and American Republicans are threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine contingent on reform of our immigration laws. We should help Ukraine because it’s the right thing to do.

***

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, some visitors came with something tasty.

Hili: They brought it. A: What did they bring? Hili: I don’t know but it looks promising.

In Polish:

Hili: Przynieśli! Ja: Co przynieśli? Hili: Jeszcze nie wiem, ale wygląda obiecująco.

*******************

From Richard:

From Barry (I don’t know who did the cartoon):

From Linkiest:

From Masih, an execution of a political prisoner who spent 14 years in jail and was tortured. How far will Iran go?

The Islamic regime today executed Davoud Abdollahi, a Kurdish prisoner, after 14 years behind bars. Charged with undermining national security and spreading anti-system propaganda, he suffered eight months of torture and was on a hunger strike before his execution. A regime… pic.twitter.com/0Aqgx7sKls — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 2, 2024

From Luana: two types of cats. (Tomorrow we’ll see the two types of d*gs.)

From Orli Peter: a counseling magazine turns chicken (see excerpt below). Orli’s distressed, for she’s a trauma therapist who started a nonprofit organization to help traumatized Israelis.

An except (their bolding):

The British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) has stood by its decision to remove a column about Jewish trauma over 7 October from its latest magazine because of fears of a possible backlash. The professional body pulled the piece by mental health practitioner Dr Sandi Mann from the January issue of its Counselling At Work magazine. In it, Dr Mann told how Jews in Manchester are struggling to come to terms with the Hamas massacre in southern Israel. This month’s issue will be the first in 10 years that does not include her regular column, entitled Workplace Matters. The scrapped column, headlined ‘A community in traumatic stress’, describes the trauma of the city’s Jews in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre of more than 1,200 people in southern Israel. It was apparently scrapped on deadline because of concerns about possible ramifications.

From Bryan we get Andrew Doyle (Titania’s alter ego) on pronouns. You may not agree:

"Don't be fooled by the people who say the fuss over pronouns is trivial." @andrewdoyle_com on the consequences of gender ideology. Join the Academy of Ideas: shaping the future through debate.https://t.co/DDLt9B2IUm pic.twitter.com/Zex5TZhLkB — Academy of Ideas (@acadofideas) January 2, 2024

From Barry, who says, “I don’t think he’s wrong.” Do you?

US politics would improve if more lefties came up through unions rather than dorm rooms. Unions teach the unromantic nitty gritty view of politics, all about power & tangible gains. Dorm room leftism rewards romanticism & rhetorical grandiosity untethered to material reality. — David Roberts (@drvolts) January 1, 2024

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a two-year-old girl gassed upon arrival.

3 January 1942 | Czech Jewish girl Věra Rotterová was born. She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt ghetto on 4 October 1944. She was murdered in a gas chamber after selection. pic.twitter.com/CsVPwx0z1v — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 3, 2024

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a Roman cat with a nice slogan:

From Matthew, who’s convinced these are surely Drosophila. And he’s probably right. Credit in the tweet.

Bonus tweet (h/t Malgorzata): An IDF soldier who also sings opera entertains his brothers in arms in Gaza:

יותר מרגש מפברוטי. עזה 2023 pic.twitter.com/wqBv3vq62P — מקס הזועם (@mNVW2IJ5BkmP3Lq) December 31, 2023