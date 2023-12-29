Trigger warnings don’t work

Trigger warnings are now a staple of academic life. Many college or secondary-school courses (nearly all non-STEM courses in some schools) offer a caveat on their syllabi or before class, letting students know when there is material that may be “triggering”: that is, could reactivate student traumas around violence sex, or things like food—or even create those traumas. The object, of course, is to preserve the students’ psychological health.

But do these warnings work? In the new issue of Skeptical Inquirer, which is moving into areas where political ideology creates empirical falsehoods, psychologist and author Stuart Vyse gives a definitive “no”, based on recent research on the topics. This conclusion about trigger warnings has been bruited about for some time, though I don’t know the literature. Here we get some new data.

First, the meta-analysis in Clinical Psychological Science Vyse cites below gives a very brief history of trigger warnings:

Trigger warnings emerged in the early days of the Internet on feminist message forums (e.g., Ms Magazine) and were attached to posts to help readers prepare for or avoid material likely to remind them of memories of trauma (e.g., sexual assault; Vingiano, 2014). The use of trigger warnings has since expanded to the university classroom (Bentley, 2017; National Coalition Against Censorship, 2015) and media writ large (Wyatt, 2016). The types of experiences that may warrant a trigger warning have also expanded past canonical traumatic events to include a wide array of experiences, including being a member of a historically marginalized group or having experienced less severe events such as microaggressions or teasing (Lukianoff & Haidt, 2015; Wilson, 2015).

But although studies show that trigger warnings are useless, and may even be harmful, Vyse sees little chance that they’re going to disappear.

Click to read:

Using Google, Vyse determined that searches for “trigger warning” began to rise in 2013, spiked in August 2016 and December 2018 (no reason is given for those spikes), and then has remained steady ever since. He then summarizes the results of two studies trying to answer the question of whether such warnings really do decrease existing trauma or prevent it from arising.

Both studies came up negative, with one showing that the warnings actually increase “anticipatory anxiety”. Further, putting trigger warnings on material doesn’t deter students from reading or seeing it. Indeed, in a kind of “Streisand effect,” it can increase exposure to supposedly traumatic material. I quote from Vyse:

There has been some doubt about the effectiveness of trigger warnings almost from the start, but as more research has been conducted, the picture has become clearer. The most extensive study to date is a meta-analysis published in Clinical Psychological Science in August 2023 (Bridgland et al. 2023). The authors hoped to answer four questions: Do trigger warnings change the emotional response to the material?

Do trigger warnings increase the avoidance of the warned-about material?

Do trigger warnings affect anticipatory emotions before the material arrives?

Do trigger warnings affect educational outcomes (e.g., comprehension)?

The paper by Bridgland et al. summarizes the previous studies, concluding that their effects are either mixed or negligible. Therefore a meta-analysis is warranted. There were a dozen studies that provided usable data.

And the outcome of one study—trigger warnings are in general useless, but can have negative effects (bolding is mine):

. . . And a more redcent analysis:

I found a more recent study, published just five days ago as I write this, that looked at the reactions of students—a substantial proportion of whom had previously experienced sexual assault or unwanted sex—to a nonfiction account of a campus sexual assault drawn from Jon Krakauer’s 2016 book Missoula (Kimble et al. 2023). When warned about the content of the reading and offered an alternative passage without such material, fully 94 percent of participants still chose to read the potentially triggering passage. Furthermore, those who had a previous traumatic experience were no less likely to read the sexual assault passage than those who had not. As might be expected, sexual assault victims had a stronger reaction to the passage from the Krakauer book, but there was no measurable effect of providing a warning.

Here’s that second study, which you can read by clicking on the title below:

The only effect was this (from the paper):

However, unlike the two previous studies, those with a sexual assault history reported more distress right before and just after the reading. They also reported being more emotional during the study.

But again, the warning didn’t lessen these effects. Conclusion: yes, some material does “trigger” people, but a warning about material neither mitigates this effect nor deters people from reading/viewing the “triggering” stuff.

The data, then, all suggest that trigger warnings are useless. I would use them (and so would Vyse) to convey “respect and good manners” if the material is very graphic and could upset even those lacking a history of trauma. For example, I warned people this morning about the graphic descriptions of Hamas’s sexual violence in a new NYT article. But trigger warnings in universities have gone way beyond that—to the extent that Harvard Law students have asked Professor Jeannie Suk Gersen not to teach anything about rape law, because the whole subject is triggering. But that’s palpably harmful, for a lawyer prosecuting or defending people accused of rape won’t do a good job if she hasn’t been taught the law.

Nevertheless, like sightings of Bigfoot, trigger warnings persist. Why? Vyse suggests two reasons: students pay a lot of dosh for their education and want schools to act in loco parentis, and professors, intimidated by the new woke atmosphere in colleges (and the proliferation of anonymous “bias reporting”), will employ trigger warnings as a default to keep themselves from being reported, disciplined, or fired.

Today, parents are paying enormous sums to send their children to college, and for all but the richly endowed elite schools, bad publicity can have serious financial consequences. The loss of just a few students at $70,000 per year quickly adds up. Furthermore, today’s institutions have made it exceedingly easy for students to complain. Many schools now have mechanisms for students to report “bias incidents” to the administration. These programs typically allow for the anonymous reporting of any member of the college community by any member of the college community. See, for example, this program designed to accept anonymous reports of any act or communication “that reasonably is understood to demean, degrade, threaten, or harass an individual or group based on an actual or perceived identity” whether the acts are intentional or unintentional. If you Google the phrase “report a bias incident,” you will find a long list of colleges and universities with similar programs. In this environment, even the most truth-seeking professor who is fully aware of the research on trigger warnings is likely to feel a strong pull to use them nonetheless. Or to avoid any class material that might conceivably warrant their use.

When Luana and I wrote our long Skeptical Inquirer article on the pollution of evolutionary biology by ideology, some letters came in to the magazine saying that it was going off the rails, deviating from its traditional emphasis on things like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness monster, homeopathy, and spoon-bending. But our piece, like Vyse’s, really is in the purview of the magazine. Although the venue was started to investigate and debunk false claims about the paranormal, Wikipedia notes that its mission later expanded “to include topics less paranormal and more that were an attack on science and critical thinking.” That is what we did, and that is what Vyse is doing. The only new bit is that the attacks on science and critical thinking come from ideology—usually but not always from the Left. When palpable harm to society is wrought by ideology—just like the harm of homeopathy comes from superstition and scientific ignorance—it’s time to call it out. And that’s how Vyse ends his piece:

Out in the real world, we do things for a multitude of reasons. Today, a text or work of art that might make educational sense may not show up in the classroom for reasons that are more political than pedagogical. In the case of trigger warnings, they are likely to remain part of many college courses despite the evidence that they fail at their stated purpose. It is a traditional skeptic’s lament that evidence is often not enough to sway people toward reason, and I am sorry to say that this is one of those cases. Reason and evidence alone will not strengthen our educational system. The political winds need to change before that can happen.