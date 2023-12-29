Matti Friedman on how Hamas outfoxed the world—with the world’s complicity

In this new Freee Press article, Matti Friedman, a “Canadian-Israeli journalist and author . . . an op-ed contributor for the New York Times, and columnist for Tablet magazine,” explains how Hamas outfoxed not only Israel, but the whole world. When the October 7 attack happened, and with an Israeli response looming, Friedman says that the world thought, “Well, Gaza is in for it now. They really screwed up.”

But, Friedman says, they did not. In fact, it was the opposite. Friedman’s thesis:

But as I write nearly three months later, with several acquaintances dead in battle and one still held hostage in Gaza, it’s easier to understand what Hamas leaders were thinking. Indeed, it’s increasingly worth considering the possibility that they weren’t wrong. In many ways, Hamas understood the world better than we Israelis did. The men who came across the border, and those who sent them, may have grasped the current state of the West better than many Westerners. More than anything, they understood the war they’re fighting when many of us didn’t—and still don’t.

Hamas understood how the West could be psychologically manipulated as well as deceived about Hamas’s aims. And all that came from the group’s experience. That the world didn’t understand what Hamas was doing isn’t due to sheer blindness, but also to the West’s ignorance, willful or not, of the Middle East and, in some cases, its dislike of Israel.

Friedman’s article has two parts: what Hamas figured would happen, which turned out to be correct, and how the West failed to understand the real aim of Hamas, which isn’t peace, but getting rid of the Jews in Israel and then, as part of establishing a world caliphate, starting in on Jews everywhere else.

What Hamas figured but the world didn’t. (Friedman’s words are indented.)

Some aspects of Hamas’s success are easy to see, like the behavior of the Western press. After dealing with reporters through many rounds of violence since coming to power in Gaza in 2007, Hamas understood that most can be co-opted or coerced, and that coverage of Gaza would reliably focus on civilian casualties, obscuring the cause of the war, portraying Israel’s military operations as atrocities, and thus pressuring Israel to stop fighting. This may have seemed unlikely in the first few days after October 7, when the shock of Hamas’s barbarism was fresh. But it happened, as we’ve seen in a recent rash of stories containing variations on the claim that this war is one of the worst in history and that responsibility lies with Israel. Hamas also knew that when faced with heartbreaking images of civilian death, some Western leaders would eventually buckle and blame the Israelis, helping Hamas live to attack another day. It took about five weeks before this happened to Emmanuel Macron of France (“These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy”) and Canada’s Justin Trudeau (“The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop.”) And Hamas knew that the international organizations that bankroll Gaza, like the United Nations, having mostly turned a blind eye to Hamas’s vast military buildup at their expense (and, in some cases, on their property), would focus their fury at Israel alone and do their best to blunt the consequences of Hamas’s actions. All of this shows not a miscalculation by Hamas, but an admirable grasp of reality.

What amazes me is that people knew all this years ago. The incursion of Hamas into UNRWA was well known, as is the presence of Gazan terror tunnels financed by international aid—tunnels under schools and hospitals. This has been known for years, but ignored, as is the UN’s clear bias against Israel. The way that Hamas manipulates the press is also well known, perhaps because the liberal press is willing to be manipulated by a group conceived of as “underdogs.” And it’s also known that Hamas doesn’t care that much about Palestinian civilians, whose deaths are in fact a great way for the terror organization to achieve its aims. As far as it’s concerned, the more Palestinian civilians who die, the easier it is for Hamas to reach its goals.

What’s also well known is how the money given to Gaza and the Palestinian Authority has been funneled off by its leaders for their own personal wealth (or used to build tunnels and buy rockets). Mahmoud Abbas, as well as the Hamas leaders (many of who live in Qatar) are millionaires or billionaires. Even now, a huge amount of the “humanitarian aid” sent to Gaza goes right into the hands of Hamas. We know this, but we ignore it.

Why hasn’t the world objected? Why hasn’t the UN produced any resolutions condemning Hamas, Gaza, and the Palestinian Authority? (There are plenty of UN resolutions that concern Palestinians, but most are directed against Israel.) The only explanation is dislike of Israel and Jews, and that means anti-Semitism. How else can you explain it?

Finally, Friedman calls out the West for blithely ignoring Hama’s real goals.

What Hamas wants.

In press coverage, including countless articles I wrote myself in my years working for the international press, the Palestinians are said to be seeking an independent state and freedom from Israeli rule. The Palestinian Authority, affiliated with Fatah, is portrayed as the more responsible actor in Palestinian politics, but Hamas still appears in the context of the same story and the same shared goal. But this isn’t what Hamas, an acronym for the Islamic Resistance Movement, says about itself. They don’t portray their war as limited to one of Palestinians against Israelis, and in Arabic don’t necessarily use the term “Israel” or “Israelis.” Hamas explicitly understands itself as part of a war that is religious in nature and global in scope, one in which the enemy is the Jews.In this war, they understand themselves to have many allies across the world.And here, too, it’s quite clear they’re right. Reasonable Western people—the kind of people who grew up in friendly cities under the Pax Americana of the late 20th century, as I did—always tended to see fragments of the broader war and not the whole picture. We might have noticed a spray-painted swastika here, an anti-Israel boycott there, a synagogue shooting by a Pennsylvania gunman, a Molotov cocktail hurled at a Montreal school, the odd statement from former leaders of countries like France (“heavy financial domination of the media and the worlds of art and music”) and Malaysia (“Jews are ruling the world by proxy”). But the tendency has been to see these all as unrelated data points, rather than an illustration of the disturbing fact that hundreds of millions of people around the world, perhaps billions, believe themselves to be in conflict in some way with Jews.

The original 1988 Hamas Charter, which you can see here, is explicitly antisemitic, calling for the extinction of the Jews and even citing the Tsarist forgery of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which posited a Jewish conspiracy to take over the world. Actually, it’s the Islamists like Hamas who want to run the world, turning it into a Muslim fiefdom. Here’s a quote from the first Hamas Charter:

Moreover, if the links have been distant from each other and if obstacles, placed by those who are the lackeys of Zionism in the way of the fighters obstructed the continuation of the struggle, the Islamic Resistance Movement aspires to the realisation of Allah’s promise, no matter how long that should take. The Prophet, Allah bless him and grant him salvation, has said: “The Day of Judgement will not come about until Moslems fight the Jews (killing the Jews), when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Moslems, O Abdulla, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him. Only the Gharkad tree, (evidently a certain kind of tree) would not do that because it is one of the trees of the Jews.” (related by al-Bukhari and Moslem).

Read that again.

And now the view of Jews as oppressors, fostered by wokeness and the DEI movement, has led to Israel’s permanent demonization (by “Israel,” I mean “Jews”). From Friedman:

The movement became savvy enough to water down its charter a few years ago, but its leaders have remained honest about their intent. “You have Jews everywhere,” one former Hamas minister, Fathi Hammad, shouted to a crowd in 2019, “and we must attack every Jew on the globe by way of slaughter and killing, with God’s will.” . . . My experience in the Western press corps was that sympathy for Hamas was not just real but often more substantial than sympathy for Jews. In Europe and North America, as we’ve now seen on the streets and on campuses, many on the progressive left have arrived at an ideology positing that one of the world’s most pressing problems is the State of Israel—a country that has come to be seen as the embodiment of the evils of the racist, capitalist West, if not as the world’s only “apartheid” state, that being a modern synonym for evil.

And this statement by Friedman is very smart, noting the persistence of antisemitism in different guises, a phenomenon that Douglas Murray has called “shapeshifting”:

Jews could no longer officially be hated because of their ethnicity or religion, but can legitimately be hated as supporters of “apartheid” and as the embodiment of “privilege.” The pretense that this is a critique of Israel’s military tactics, or sincere desire for a two-state solution, has now largely been dropped.

And so the historical affinity of blacks and Jews, on prominent display during the civil rights movement of the Sixties, has dissolved, for blacks now fall into the “oppressed” class while “white adjacent” Jews are seen as oppressors:

This explains incidents like the striking momentin 2021 when the Hamas military commander Yahya Sinwar told a VICE reporter, “I want to take this opportunity to remember the racist murder of George Floyd.” Palestinians, he said, suffered “the same type of racism.” Sinwar is a fundamentalist sociopath responsible for the carnage in Israel on October 7 and for the resulting catastrophe in Gaza, as well as the murder of several Africans caught in the attack. His statement was echoed in a call by Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan the same year: “What they are doing to the Palestinian people is what they continue to do to our Black brothers and sisters here.” The word “they”was striking at the time. The two of them clearly understood themselves as being part of the same struggle.

And so it’s Israel against the world, largely because Hamas has been savvy enough to manipulate the press, funnel off money for terrorism, and even infiltrate the UN, which has all but turned into an arm of Hamas. But the West has allowed itself to be manipulated, for all these machinations have been known since Hamas took over Gaza in 2007. The Israelis knew much of this, but they depend on the goodwill and help of the world, which is incurious, ignorant, or willfully ignorant, probably because they just don’t like Israel because it’s the homeland of the Jews. This is why Israel is conducting this war largely on its own, though the U.S. is giving ever-waning help. But Israel will pursue Hamas until they deem it wiped out, for they know that its existence is predicated on wiping out the Jewish state and its inhabitants.

What a world of difference there is between the two Friedmans: the NYT columnist Tom Friedman, who’s bought into all these myths and whose analyses of the war are both wrong and risible, and Matti Friedman, who’s covered the story for years and knows his onions!

I didn’t used to toss out accusations of antisemitism lightly, as it’s a charge of bigotry. But I can’t explain the attitudes above, and the way the world and the UN regards Israel, without thinking that there’s a big dollop of Jew hatred behind it.