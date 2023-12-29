Banned and censored scenes from Tom and Jerry cartoons

When I was in Cambridge I watched some cartoons with my friend’s grandchildren, and I was struck at how anodyne they were. Nothing dark happened, everything was wonderful and happy (and of course diverse), and there wasn’t anything I thought the least bit funny. Nevertheless, the kids were engaged. I wonder if that’s because all the cartoons that are on t.v. these days. Now think of Bugs Bunny, the Roadrunner, and Tom & Jerry, which had many moments that weren’t sweetness and light.

In fact, when some of these cartoons (masterpieces of the genre: remember “Acme”?) are shown today, they censor them. Granted, some feed into racist stereotypes, and are best seen by adults who can put them in context of the time, but others show violence (tail severing, spanking hammer blows, etc.), and other bad stuff like smoking, aggression, and even Tom painted up like HITLER. But of course Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner had tons of violence. Here’s a 20-minute narrated video of all the Tom & Jerry scenes that have been banned or censored.

The YouTube notes:

Tom and Jerry is a beloved cartoon series that originally ran from 1940 – 1957. And has since become a timeless classic over the years. But since it’s original airing, the series has actually undergone some major censoring, some resulting in a few scenes being cut, whilst others resorting to the banning of entire episodes.

Skip the first 2 minutes and 45 second, as it’s a big ad for VPN.