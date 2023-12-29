When I was in Cambridge I watched some cartoons with my friend’s grandchildren, and I was struck at how anodyne they were. Nothing dark happened, everything was wonderful and happy (and of course diverse), and there wasn’t anything I thought the least bit funny. Nevertheless, the kids were engaged. I wonder if that’s because all the cartoons that are on t.v. these days. Now think of Bugs Bunny, the Roadrunner, and Tom & Jerry, which had many moments that weren’t sweetness and light.
In fact, when some of these cartoons (masterpieces of the genre: remember “Acme”?) are shown today, they censor them. Granted, some feed into racist stereotypes, and are best seen by adults who can put them in context of the time, but others show violence (tail severing, spanking hammer blows, etc.), and other bad stuff like smoking, aggression, and even Tom painted up like HITLER. But of course Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner had tons of violence. Here’s a 20-minute narrated video of all the Tom & Jerry scenes that have been banned or censored.
The YouTube notes:
Tom and Jerry is a beloved cartoon series that originally ran from 1940 – 1957. And has since become a timeless classic over the years. But since it’s original airing, the series has actually undergone some major censoring, some resulting in a few scenes being cut, whilst others resorting to the banning of entire episodes.
18 thoughts on “Banned and censored scenes from Tom and Jerry cartoons”
“but others show violence (tail severing, spanking hammer blows, etc.), and other bad stuff like smoking, aggression, and even Tom painted up like HITLER.”
“(Modern) cartoons […] how anodyne they were. Nothing dark happened, everything was wonderful and happy (and of course diverse), and there wasn’t anything I thought the least bit funny. ”
I’m more and more convinced that this exact impression is the result of Social Emotional Learning, perhaps coupled to Sustainable Development Goals at the UN.
The students are data mined at school (see the “Psychodata” paper), then the TV / movie / video game studios generate programming to plug into or reinforce that data.
This is so strange and funny. My two grandchildren are here for the holidays and we are watching the same cartoons and discussing the exact same thing! Also, btw, the original Tom and Jerry cartoons are on Max (previously known as HBO) uncut I think. The kids love T&J and Roadrunner and ask for them and laughing at the craziness. They say “it’s just a cartoon!”
The ones from the late 40’s have a lot of references to wartime images with the guns, airplanes, tanks and navy tattoos (anchors) on the big strong dogs and cats.
But not a swallow flying at the base of the thumb?
Or is that a Royal/ Merchant Navy code?
Original Road Runner cartoons are available on YouTube. I watched them with all my grandchildren and it did them no harm. They were all bright enough to understand cartoon violence is not real violence. Plus Road Runner cartoons teach valuable lessons about best laid plans, humility and perseverance and even quantum physics — they always especially enjoyed the moments when coyote was suspended in mid-air but did not fall until he realized it. There is a profound truth in those depictions of coyote simultaneously falling and not falling: see https://journals.unilj.si/elope/article/download/7850/8205/18236 Children recognize themselves in the coyote, always chasing and trying, and the cartoons offer the gift of self-effacing laughter in reaction to life’s unfairness and indignities.
I was just talking to my sister about this over the weekend. We watched all these cartoons and more when we were growing up, and I don’t think we were harmed. We knew what was right and wrong in the cartoons (as we did when we watched “All in the Family”). They were funny. Except for Woody Woodpecker, who was just an asshole. Thanks to Tom and Jerry I have an abiding love for Lizst’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2.” My best friends’ kids grew up on them as well, and don’t seemed to have been turned into racist, violent criminals. I remember when Disney released “Walt Disney Treasures” series about twenty years ago(!), which included in its compilations the wartime cartoons. These included Donald in the classic, Oscar-winning “Der Fuehrer’s Face” (featuring the song of the same name). By that time, though, the pecksniffs were already around, and to watch those cartoons, you have to go to a special place on the DVD, and have Leonard Maltin place them in context. I also remember (my mom telling me) that when I was very young she came into the family room and there was all this fighting on the TV. With concern she asked what I was watching. It was the news.
Yeah, comedy is different today. I can see changing these for modern sensibilities—particularly for children who might be watching them without parental supervision and explanation—but I also hope that the historically accurate originals remain available.
Your friends’ grandchildren could have done worse – the popular Paw Patrol cartoon show recently introduced a non-binary character.
“Disney Afternoon”, a collection of amazing animated series made in the mid/late 80s to early/mid 90s were full of violence, sexual inuendo, minced oaths, implied unpleasantness’ and fairly serious drama. Heck there was straight up murder and terrorism!
But boy were they often serious and dramatic, with antiheroes and the harshness of life.
I wonder if there is a long term symmetry to this pecksniffian trend, in that what is considered shocking in these and many other older cartoons would have shocked genteel viewers in, say, the 1800s if they had the technology.
They better not start censoring Rocky and Bulwinkle!
If you are concerned, get them on physical media.
If you don’t have your copy on physical media, you don’t have a copy in any meaningful sense.
I didn’t note the names involved (some company I don’t have dealings with, turning off access to some TV or movie series I’ve never been attracted to watching), but another large tranche of “media owners” had a big pile of access turned off in the last few days. It’s a type of story that recurs on a monthly, if not weekly, basis.
Whoever Rocky & Bullwinkle are, I’d be astonished if their censorship hadn’t started decades ago.
I don’t mind Roadrunner. Wiley Coyote falls prey to his own foibles. Bugs Bunny is fine most of the time as well.
Tom & Jerry though… it rubs me the wrong way in terms of conditioning kids to laugh at Jerry inflicting pain and injury on Tom. The hyperbole of Itchy and Scratchy on the Simpsons isn’t too far off here.
It leads right into physical comedy where the audience laughs at the painful incidents that happen to characters, which I detest.
So the right wingers worry that a cartoon will turn their kid gay and the left wingers worry that a cartoon will turn their kid into a Klansman. Neither are ever correct but one should never let a 100% failure rate slow one down.
We have a huge collection of cartoons and films on digital media, at least the good ones.
The reflexive argument is that we watched these as young kids, and they never did us any harm, but the woke would likely reply that the cartoons are probably what made us fascists.
Not that they waste much time engaging in reasoned discussion about this, or anything else.
My conclusion is that they do not really care about any of this. It is the process of forcing others to comply with their demands that they crave.
As to things that should not be banned or censored, I have a nice Blu-ray copy of Song of the South, which is still available in Japan, at least.