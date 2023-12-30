Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Satur Caturday, December 30, 2023, and, being my birthday, it’s the LAST DAY OF COYNEZAA. On the Sabbath, too. It’s also the worst of all food days: National Baking Soda (Bicarbonate of Soda) Day, presumably to ease your tummy from holiday eating.

*I bet a lot of us, including me, have forgotten about the war in Ukraine. Sadly, it doesn’t seem to be going well, and on Friday Russia inflicted severe damage on the small country with drone and missile attacks.

Russia fired more than 100 missiles at Ukraine on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, striking multiple residential buildings, a shopping center and other civilian infrastructure in the biggest barrage so far in an otherwise quiet winter. The scale of the attack confirmed what many in Ukraine have feared for months — that Russia was conserving its missile stocks throughout the fall for massive strikes in the winter. Officials in Kyiv have also warned that stalled U.S. security assistance, which includes ammunition for U.S.-made air-defense systems, could embolden the Russians and place Ukrainian cities in peril. Britain’s Defense Minister Grant Shapps said his country was sending hundreds of air-defense missiles to Ukraine to ensure it “has what it needs to defend itself from Putin’s barbaric bombardment.” “Putin is testing Ukraine’s defense and the West’s resolve, hoping he can clutch victory from the jaws of defeat. But he is wrong,” Shapps said in a statement. The Russians used a mix of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones, Zelensky said. Unlike a year ago, Ukraine’s improved, Western-provided air-defense systems, which now include the Patriot system, contained the damage, shooting down most of the 110 missiles, the president added. Last year, millions of Ukrainians experienced outages when Russia repeatedly pounded the power grid. . . . The attacks — intended to exhaust Ukraine’s beefed-up air defense, according to officials — hit sites across the country, from Lviv in western Ukraine to Odessa in the south to the capital of Kyiv to Kharkiv and Dnipro in the east. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian media there had never been so many targets at one time.

One of the missiles was in Polish airspace for a few minutes, which of course entitled Poland to shoot it down. But they lack the capacity. It now looks very dire for Ukraine, and I’m sure they’re upset that all the world’s attention is focused on Gaza. And now a lot of Republicans don’t seem to want the U.S. to give aid to Ukraine. I’m neither a Republican nor agree with that stand.

*Now another state has barred Trump from the Republican primary ballot. That makes two, and for sure it’s going to the Supreme Court. This was an executive rather than a judicial decision:

Maine’s top election official Thursday barred Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s primary ballot, the second time a state knocked the Republican former president off its ballot and escalating a national legal effort to disqualify him from office. In a 34-page written decision, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, said the Constitution bars a second Trump term because of his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol following his loss in the 2020 presidential election. Her decision, in which she found “he is not qualified to hold the office of the President,” comes after Colorado’s highest court ruled last week that Trump is ineligible for that state’s ballot. Both rulings invoked the same section of the post-Civil War 14th Amendment that disqualifies from public office those who swore to defend the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S.

The provision in the 14th Amendment, intended to keep Confederates from getting governmental power after the Civil War, says this:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

Back to the article:

In Maine, eligibility challenges are first adjudicated administratively. The secretary of state’s ruling, which she issued after holding a public hearing, marks the first time that a state election authority has excluded the 2024 Republican presidential front-runner from a primary ballot. In her decision, Bellows said Trump “used a false narrative of election fraud to inflame his supporters” to “prevent a peaceful transfer of power.” She accused him of engaging in “incendiary rhetoric” and failing to take timely action to stop the assault on the Capitol. “The weight of the evidence makes clear that Mr. Trump was aware of the tinder laid by his multi-month effort to delegitimize a democratic election, and then chose to light a match,” she wrote.

*And, in Ohio, the Republican (!) governor vetoed a bill that prevented gender-affirming care as well as trans women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a measure Friday that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors, casting the action out of step with many in his own party as thoughtful, limited and “pro-life.” He simultaneously announced plans to move to administratively ban transgender surgeries until a person is 18, and to position the state to better regulate and track gender-affirming treatments in both children and adults. The vetoed bill also would have banned transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ and women’s sports. At a news conference, DeWine said he is proposing a hybrid approach to gender-affirming care that he hopes can win the support of legislative Republicans — who have the votes to override his veto, if they choose — as well as serve as a national model to states, as gender-affirming care restrictions enacted across the country in recent years face lawsuits. Ultimately, these tough, tough decisions should not be made by the government. They should not be made by the state of Ohio,” DeWine said. “They should be made by the people who love these kids the most, and that’s the parents. The parents who have raised that child, the parents who have seen that child go through agony, the parents who worry about that child every single day of their life.”

I haven’t a firm position on gender-affirming care except that it should be done by an objective therapist, preferably verified by another, that doctors should not be able to begin medical treatment until the gender-dysphoric child is past puberty, and, no, it should not be solely the parents’ decision. I’m not sure what kind of laws can assure that people can still transition knowing the risks, as some people are happy they made that decision, but there has to be some kind of laws given that until you’re is of an appropriate age, you’re not considered able to make this kind of decision.

As for trans girls and trans women participating in women’s sports, that’s a big NO to me on the grounds of fairness, and because of the athletic advantage that trans women have. Women’s sports should be a women’s space except in those sports where there’s not a palpable sex difference in ability. Women’s sports in Ohio are now doomed, and the governor’s veto her was very unwise. But you can’t veto only part of a bill. They need new legislation that just bans trans women from participating in women’s sports.

*Forgetting stuff in your dotage? I am, but it’s nothing serious, or so I think. If I have a useful thought, I write it down, as I’ll often forget it later. Here’s some help for the usual memory loss with age in a NYT article called “A neurologist’s tips to protect your memory.” Here they are (to see the details of what you have to do, see the article), coming from neurologist Richard Restak: a.) Pay more attention. Some memory lapses are actually attention problems, not memory problems. b.) Find regular everyday memory challenges. There are many memory exercises that you can integrate into everyday life. Dr. Restak suggested composing a grocery list and memorizing it. When you get to the store, don’t automatically pull out your list (or your phone) — instead, pick up everything according to your memory. c.) Read more novels. [!] One early indicator of memory issues, according to Dr. Restak, is giving up on fiction. “People, when they begin to have memory difficulties, tend to switch to reading nonfiction,” he said. I am! I’m reading Anthony Doerr’s latest novel, Cloud Cuckoo Land d. ) Beware of technology. Among Dr. Restak’s three new sins of memory, two are associated with technology. First is what he calls “technological distortion.” Storing everything on your phone means that “you don’t know it,” Dr. Restak said, which can erode our own mental abilities. “. . . The second way our relationship with technology is detrimental for memory is because it often takes our focus away from the task at hand. e.) Work with a mental health professional if you need to. Your mood plays a big role in what you do or do not remember. . . Depression, for instance, can greatly decrease memory. Among “people who are referred to neurologists for memory issues, one of the biggest causes is depression,” Dr. Restak said. . . . . Your emotional state affects the kind of memories you recall. f.) Determine whether there is cause for concern. not all memory lapses are problematic. For instance, not remembering where you parked your car in a crowded lot is pretty normal. Forgetting how you arrived at the parking lot in the first place, however, indicates potential memory issues. To see if you have a concerning problem, there are doctors who can give you memory tests, and some kinds of dementia can be diagnosed with spinal taps.

*Barry points us to a new Smithsonian article which we all need to read: “Thirteen discoveries made about human evolution in 2023.” It’s very useful to keep up with our genus, and I’ll give just four of the 13 discoveries:

Cut marks on a 1.45-million-year-old leg bone are potential evidence for hominins butchering and eating each other. It seems Neanderthals may not have been the only ones with eclectic taste buds. While finding cut marks on animal bones is fairly common after the advent of stone tools in the archaeological record, finding cut marks on hominin bones is much more surprising. Earliest use of wood for structural purposes is discovered in Zambia. Although stone tools get much of the attention in human evolution, ancient tools were sometimes made from other materials that do not preserve as well as stone. A study published in September by Lawrence Barham and colleagues presents evidence for the oldest structural use of wood—logs used to build a structure dating to 476,000 years ago. Homo sapiens originate from two or more African paleo-populations. The researchers used computer modeling to suggest that our species arose from at least two African populations that interacted and interbred with each other. Fossils from these populations would likely be physically and genetically similar. This study indicates that our species did not arise from a single geographically isolated origin population in Africa. Homo sapiens were in southeast Asia thousands of years earlier than expected. While ancient DNA allows researchers to investigate our species’ African origins, new fossils and archaeological sites can shed light on when our ancestors migrated to new places outside of Africa. A paper published in June by Sarah Freidline and colleagues describes new fossils and dates for members of our own species Homo sapiens and found that humans reached Southeast Asia sometime between 68,000 and 86,000 years ago.

The last one is the most interesting to me because it’s widely accepted that all modern H. sapiens come from a single migration event out of Africa that occurred about 50,000 years ago. If that’s the case, then a different form of Homo, represented by only two bones (part of a skull and tibia) found in a cave in Laos, left Africa a lot longer ago than we think, but then these far-traveling migrants went extinct without leaving descendants.

