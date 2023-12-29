Please send in your photos!

Today’s batch involves the behavior of H. sapiens, in this case dancing. The photographer is Doug Hayes of Richmond, VA, who also contributes the continuing bird series, “The Breakfast Crew.” Doug’s other photographic subject is dancing, and here’s a batch of local dancers. Doug’s narrative and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Some of my recent work with choreographer Starrene Foster’s dance company, Starr Foster Dance. Starr is a friend of mine and I have been working with her and her company for over 20 years. Her most recent show, “In Rest and Sleep” was held at Richmond’s Firehouse Theater (the building was originally an actual Firehouse before being converted into a theater in 1993) November 30 – December 3. The first five photos are from a publicity shoot done in studio just a couple of weeks ago for the upcoming 2024 season. The rest were shot at the Firehouse Theater last month during dress rehearsal for the show. Starr’s website is here. Richmond’a Virginia’s Firehouse Theater hosts a variety of dance, drama, standup comedy and burlesque shows, Four members of the company (L to R) Madison Ernstes, Fran Beaumont, Shannon Comerford, Molly Huey:

Another group shot of the four:

Fran Beaumont soars:

Madison Ernstes and Shannon Comerford:

MadisonErnstes, Molly Huey, Shannon Comerford:

Dress rehearsal for “Swallow” with Madison Ernstes, Fran Beaumont, Molly Huey and Shannon Comerford:

Madison Ernstes and Shannon Comerford in “Swallow”:

Fran Beaumont, Madison Ernstes, Molly Huey and Shannon Comerford in “In Rest and Sleep” – a 30 minute piece that comprised the second half of the show after intermission. The piece was broken up into a series of solos, duets and quartets, giving each dancer a chance to shine (and catch her breath) during the extra long dance:

An intense moment from “Swallow” with Shannon Comerford, Fran Beaumont, Molly Huey and Maeve Dick:

Guest artist Maeve Dick joins Fran Beaumont, Molly Huey and Shannon Comerford in “Swallow”:

Madison Ernstes is joined by guest artist Maeve Dick and new company member, Mosca Mavrophilipos-Flint in “Proof”:

Maeve Dick lifts Mosca Mavrophilipos-Flint in a moment from “Proof”:

Camera info: All photos shot with a Sony A1 body, Sony 16-35 GM and 24-105 G lenses. The publicity photos were shot using 2 White Lightning 600 strobes at ISO 400, flash sync speed 1/400 (mechanical shutter). Strobes were fired from the camera with a wireless Cybersync radio trigger. The dress rehearsal photos were shot under existing stage lighting at ISO 3200 – shutter speed 1/125 – 1/500. All photos hand held.