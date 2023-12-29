Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the last Friday of 2023: December 29, with only one more day left of Coynezaa. It’s National “Get on the Scales” Day, apparently intended to see if you’ve gained the infamous “Holiday Five”. But why the scare quotes around “Get on the Scales”? Are we supposed to be only pretending to get on the scales?

It’s also National Pepper Pot Day (that’s a soup, but it has tripe), the fifth day of Christmas, and the fourth day of Kwanzaa in the U.S.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 29 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*As Anthony Blinken is in Mexico discussing the immigration crisis with the Mexican President, there’s yet another unprecedented surge of migration at our southern border. It’s now reached the point where Biden, whose reelection is endangered by a refusal to do anything about this, is now making noises that he’s willing to compromise. (As for the number of migrants, CBS News reports that “in just five days last week, Border Patrol processed nearly 50,000 migrants who entered the U.S. illegally, with daily apprehensions surpassing 10,000 thrice, up from the 6,400 average last month.”)

Heading into the heat of the 2024 election season, Joe Biden is weighing major changes to US immigration policy that would toughen border enforcement and address an issue that has emerged as one of the president’s biggest political vulnerabilities ahead of a likely rematch against his anti-immigration rival Donald Trump. But it is also a risk for Biden, who entered the White House in 2021 promising to “restore humanity and American values to our immigration system” after Trump’s four-year crackdown on immigration. . . .Exceptionally high levels of migration at the southern border with Mexico – and withering Republican attacks on the president’s response – have vaulted immigration to the fore. On Wednesday, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, met with Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for talks aimed at limiting migrants reaching the US south-western border. A bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers have been engaged in talks with the White House over a border deal that would unlock aid to Ukraine and Israel. . . .But for many Democratic officials, immigration activists and progressive leaders, the dramatic changes Biden is considering to asylum law and border enforcement are nearly indistinguishable from the policies of his predecessor. They argue that the US has a humanitarian responsibility to provide refuge to the millions of migrants fleeing violence, poverty and natural disasters. “A return to Trump-era policies is not the fix. In fact it will make the problem worse,” the California senator Alex Padilla, a Democrat, said in a speech on the steps of the Capitol earlier this month, in which he urged the president to oppose Republicans’ border security proposals. “Mass detention, gutting our asylum system, Title 42 on steroids. It is unconscionable.” Yet for many Americans, especially Republicans, the upswing in undocumented migrants arriving at the southern border is an urgent concern.

But do we have a humanitarian responsibility to provide a home for the many, many immigrants who are not fleeing anything, but merely seeking a better life in the U.S. than they had in their natal country, which the U.S. considers as an invalid reason to take migrants. I have no idea what proportion of immigrants fall into that category, but it’s surely appreciable. The way things are now, if you get released into the U.S., it could take years (if ever) before your case is heard.

*It’s about time that the anti-Israel NYT covered the issue of sexual violence committed by Hamas; it’s now done so in a piece called, “‘Screams without words’: How Hamas weaponised sexual violence on Oct. 7.”

Israeli officials say that everywhere Hamas terrorists struck — the rave, the military bases along the Gaza border and the kibbutzim — they brutalized women. A two-month investigation by The Times uncovered painful new details, establishing that the attacks against women were not isolated events but part of a broader pattern of gender-based violence on Oct. 7. Relying on video footage, photographs, GPS data from mobile phones and interviews with more than 150 people, including witnesses, medical personnel, soldiers and rape counselors, The Times identified at least seven locations where Israeli women and girls appear to have been sexually assaulted or mutilated. . . .Many of the accounts are difficult to bear, and the visual evidence is disturbing to see. The Times viewed photographs of one woman’s corpse that emergency responders discovered in the rubble of a besieged kibbutz with dozens of nails driven into her thighs and groin. The Times also viewed a video, provided by the Israeli military, showing two dead Israeli soldiers at a base near Gaza who appeared to have been shot directly in their vaginas. Hamas has denied Israel’s accusations of sexual violence. Israeli activists have been outraged that the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, and the agency U.N. Women did not acknowledge the many accusations until weeks after the attacks.

This part is graphic, so don’t read it if you are squeamish. The details are provided by an Israeli woman, shot in the back, who survived and described what she saw:

The first victim she said she saw was a young woman with copper-color hair, blood running down her back, pants pushed down to her knees. One man pulled her by the hair and made her bend over. Another penetrated her, Sapir said, and every time she flinched, he plunged a knife into her back. She said she then watched another woman “shredded into pieces.” While one terrorist raped her, she said, another pulled out a box cutter and sliced off her breast. “One continues to rape her, and the other throws her breast to someone else, and they play with it, throw it, and it falls on the road,” Sapir said. She said the men sliced her face and then the woman fell out of view. Around the same time, she said, she saw three other women raped and terrorists carrying the severed heads of three more women.

This is what UN Women waited so long to even mention, and many Western feminists remain silent about. It’s impossible to believe that humans can actually do this in this day and age, and nearly as impossible that any women’s group would refuse to condemn it.

*This is definitely clickbait for me: a NYT piece called “How Columbia’s President has avoided fallout over Israel-Gaza protests.” Although Columbia University in NYC started off the semester after October 7 with protests and even violence, things settled down, and the school has avoided the opprobrium and heat descending on schools like Harvard and MIT. What’s the key?

But as the fall semester ended, Columbia faded from the spotlight even as its peer schools, Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania in particular, were scrutinized over their responses to the war and claims of antisemitism on campus. Supporters of Columbia’s president, Nemat Shafik, credit her diplomatic skills in avoiding a similar public relations crisis. But detractors said she has bent too far to the demands of Israel supporters, angering students and some faculty members but keeping powerful donors and trustees mostly happy.

She might also have benefited from a bit of luck. [The luck is that Shafik had a commitment overseas and couldn’t make it to the disastrous House committee hearing that brought down the President of Penn and almost did so to the President of Harvard.] . . . But instead of fighting for her job, Dr. Shafik was announcing a new initiative, called Values in Action, in which she called for informed debate, not “taunts and cruelty.” Still, she is walking a precarious path. Her call for compassion and respect, some students said, does not reflect what they say has been a repressive effort to rein in pro-Palestinian protesters that has gone farther than at other Ivy League universities: In November, Columbia’s administration made the extraordinary decision to suspend temporarily two pro-Palestinian student groups, Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace. . . . Two days after the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, Dr. Shafik issued a statement saying she was “devastated by the horrific attack on Israel,” adding that “we must reject forces that seek to pull us apart.” But in the days that followed, protests became so tense that the university closed its campus to outsiders and postponed a major fund-raising drive. Then, on Nov. 10, it suspended the two pro-Palestinian student groups. According to a statement from Gerald Rosberg, the chair of the school’s Special Committee on Campus Safety, the action was justified because the two groups had repeatedly violated university policies requiring them to get permission and give 10 business days’ notice before holding an event. Now it’s wrong to suspend student groups, whatever their views, simply because of their speech. But if the two groups that were temporarily suspended repeatedly did violate university policies, that’s a different matter. You cannot censor speech, at least in a public university, and should not in a private school like Columbia. But if an organization continually disrupts campus activities, like holding sit-ins or blocking buildings, one might consider sanctions. I’m not sure, though, that the two (temporarily) banned organizations failure to get permits could itself be considered disruptive.

*Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is of course opposing Donald Trump in the Republican Presidential primary. She’ll lose, but I’d rather have her as President than Trump. Unfortunately for her, she put her foot in her mouth this week when asked what the cause of the Civil War was. She didn’t even mention slavery until forced to, saying instead that it what was behind the war was “the role of government, and what the rights of the people are.” That’s the old state’s-rights trope. Here’s the interaction that got her in trouble.

Now the Wall Street Journal reports that Haley has walked back her answer, saying “of course it was about slavery.” But that’s bogus if you’ve watched the video above. If the answer was that easy, why didn’t Haley mention it?

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Thursday the Civil War was caused by a fight over slavery as she tried to tamp down a political uproar hours after she failed to mention it when asked about the conflict’s origins. “Of course the Civil War was about slavery, we know that, that’s the easy part of it,” she said on a Pulse of NH radio show. “I’m from the South. Of course you know it’s about slavery.” The earlier omission of slavery by the former South Carolina governor at an event Wednesday evening was particularly notable given that the legacy of the Civil War and race relations have been a constant in her decadeslong political career. . . . The remarks Wednesday had drawn criticism from Democrats and Republicans, while also prompting news outlets and political foes to resurface comments she made earlier in her political career that also minimized the role of slavery in the war.

At least some Republicans criticized her for omitting the obvious, but it probably didn’t hurt her too badly.. After all, she’s a Republican. Only Republicans who care about historical accuracy will change their vote from Haley. . . but to whom?

*The New Tolerance Campaign has given out the 2023 “Worst of the Woke” Awards, as well as a 2023 “Champion of Tolerance” Prize. (h/t: Ginger K.; this is an organization whose press releases are worth following.) I’ll summarize five of the ten awards.

Award Winner: Bud Light / Anheuser-Busch Reason: For decades, Bud Light had bragging rights as America’s best-selling beer — until April, when an ill-advised marketing campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney went viral for all the wrong reasons Award Winner: Target Reason: Retail giant Target hasn’t been shy about marketing to LGBTQ consumers during “Pride Month” in June, but this year, after word spread that the brand was pushing “pride-themed” clothing for babies and kids, shoppers drew the line. Award Winner: The Academy Awards Reason: The Academy Awards implemented onerous “inclusion” standards for filmmakers and movie studios to abide by if they wish to be eligible for “Best Picture” honors. The list is quite something to behold. Quotas that demand that “at least one of the lead actors must be from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.” In addition, “30% of actors in secondary roles be from underrepresented groups such as LGBT+ and people with cognitive or physical disabilities,” and the plot must “center around an underrepresented group.” [JAC: Note that the Best Picture nominees have to meet two of four standards, not all of the above.] Award Winner: Southern Poverty Law Center Reason: The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), long known for frivolously flagging groups as “extremists,” was suddenly silent when Hamas terrorists slaughtered more than 1,200 Jewish civilians on October 7 in the worst mass-killing of Jews since the Holocaust. The group shrugged off critics, claiming that it was “outside of our purview and expertise to comment on international events” — despite loudly issuing statements on international events in the past.

Let me add here that the SPLC is shameful, now impeding rather than furthering moral progress. One more:

Award Winner: Morningstar Reason: Chicago investment firm Morningstar made headlines for its discriminatory appraisal of Jewish businesses after announcing a “socially conscious” approach to investments. Under the Morningstar Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rules, Israel found itself on the same blacklist as China, Russia, and Iran. In June, Florida’s State Board of Administration announced it had open an investigation into the firm’s discriminatory methodology.

And give it up for the 2023 “Champion of Tolerance” Award:

Award Winner: Stanford Law School Reason: When Judge Kyle Duncan spoke before a meeting of Stanford’s Federalist Society in March, he was met with the heckler’s veto. Unhinged students sabotaged the event, with the school’s associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) leading the charge. At a time when speech at universities is under assault like never before by “safe space” mobs, the response of Stanford Law Dean Jenny Martinez was bold. She published a 10-page public letter condemning the censorial throng and mandated free speech training for all Stanford Law students. In an age where “cancel culture” advocates number too many and defenders of viewpoint diversity too few, Dean Martinez stood out from the crowd with a courageous, principled, and forceful commitment to the Stanford Law’s stated values.

Indeed!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej put a new twist on an old bromide:

Hili: We are living in interesting times. A: Unfortunately.

In Polish:

Hili: Żyjemy w ciekawych czasach. Ja: Niestety. *******************

From Linkiest, a bar sign:

From America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy:

From Richard:

Anna Krylov and Jay Tanzman’s two cats. First, Mishka:

Geddi:

From Masih: yet another courageous, hijabless Iranian woman. Not only that, but she’s called attention to her hair by not only removing the hijab, but also coloring what’s under it!

'Whether veiled or unveiled, we are heading towards revolution' — this chant echoes the ongoing struggle of Iranian women against the gender apartheid regime. A photo from Ahwaz, Iran, captures this enduring spirit, a part of the #WomanLifeFreedom movement. pic.twitter.com/Pc6mHmWuvW — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 27, 2023

From Malcolm; brave kitties:

cats are one of the bravest animals in the world pic.twitter.com/sTGcjR2aoJ — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 24, 2023

Jay sent some calls made to admissions offices by comedians. They’re reall recordings, but, like the second tweet, were set up as joke calls. (Jay notes that, “According to a tweet by i24News, she is an Israeli comedian and cartoonist, and these are actual conversations.”) More information and YouTube videos (same as below) here.

Social media has been flooded with misinformation surrounding the #IsraelHamasWar, leading to an exponential rise in antisemitism around the world Comedian and cartoonist @racheli82 fights this with satirical cartoons based on actual conversations pic.twitter.com/WKZ18iWMmy — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 28, 2023

And another one:

Ok, this is brilliant.@racheli82 called @Yale University and inquired regarding their policy on "Cultural appropriation" have a listen pic.twitter.com/Ns3bvMKWvd — Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) December 22, 2023

From Jez (second tweet): The Cat That Walked By Himself. (You’ve already seen the first tweet, but it’s the best cat tweet ever):

This is how we move 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NYtKuA7rKR — Nathan White (@NathanW39553656) December 27, 2023

From Luana. Chicago is really inundated with unvetted immigrants; they’re even flying them here by the planeload, and locals are objecting loudly.

What part of the term "sanctuary city," do you not understand, Mr. Mayor? https://t.co/X0t57jrp1h — i/o (@eyeslasho) December 27, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a 13-year-old boy gassed upon arrival:

29 December 1928 | A French Jewish boy, Isaac Blumberg, was born in Paris. On 19 August 1942 he was deported from #Drancy to #Auschwitz in a transport of 1,000 Jews. Murdered in a gas chamber after selection on 21 August 1942. pic.twitter.com/n01QfrGnTy — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 29, 2023

One tweet from Professor Cobb showing a beautiful willow ptarmigan (Lagopus lagopus). Sound up to hear its very weird call:

……..and our name is human…….?! pic.twitter.com/pQoU1gzBTz — World birds (@worldbirds32) September 20, 2021