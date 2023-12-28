The George Floyd “murder”: filmmakers interviewed by Loury and McWhorter

A few weeks ago I discussed the movie “The fall of Minneapolis”, which you can watch free here. The movie maintains that George Floyd was not murdered by racist cops, but died after he was arrested due to a combination of stress, use of dangerous drugs, and heart and lung problems. Here’s how I summarized the movie at the time:
- Floyd was not murdered by the police: he had serious heart problems, hypertension, artherosclerosis, COVID, and was high on near-lethal doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine during his arrest. He was also complaining about not being able to breathe well before he was brought to the ground by the police. Difficulty in breathing could easily be explained by both his heath condition and ingestion of serious drugs.
- The official autopsy found drugs in Floyd’s system, confirms the health problems mentioned above, and found no evidence from examining his neck that he died from asphyxiation.
- The [police] bodycam videos were not allowed to be shown to jurors by the judge. They show that Floyd might have been restrained simply by having a knee on his shoulder, not on his neck. This method of restraint, called “MRT” (maximal restraint technique) is taught to all Minneapolis police recruits as a way to subdue resisting suspects. (There is no doubt from the bodycam videos that Floyd insistently resisted arrest and fought the officers.)
- The judge did not allow mention or a photo of MRT in the Minneapolis police manual to be shown to the jury. Further, the police captain, lying, denied that MRT was taught to all police officers.
- The police called for medical assistance within minutes of Floyd having a medical emergency when he was on the ground. They also tried to resuscitate him via CPR. This is inconsistent with the narrative that the officers were trying to kill Floyd.
- The judge, mayor, city council and police hierarchy all “conspired” to convict Chauvin and the other officers, buttressing into an official narrative that was likely wrong.
This was followed by a lively discussion among the readers, many of them doubting the evidence given in the movie. I highly recommend that you watch it, as it makes a decent case that not only was Floyd not murdered, but the cops followed official protocol, Floyd was not asphyxiated, and that the mayor and police chief of the city lied under oath in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the accused murderer. As I’ve discussed the evidence before, you can review it here. Meanwhile, click below to watch the movie if you haven’t:
In my earlier post, I showed a 48-minute discussion between Glenn Loury and John McWhorter, both of whom watched the movie and were pretty convinced by its thesis. Now, they’re back on the “Glenn Show” (video below) discussing the movie with its two producers, Liz Collin, and JC Chaix. YouTube, however, put restrictions on this one-hour discussion, so Loury decided to put it on his Substack site. If you click on the image below, you can hear that discussion for free. Here’s Loury’s explanation for not putting it on YouTube:
As you may be aware, YouTube restricted this week’s episode of The Glenn Show to viewers 18 and older. My team and I determined that the reason for this restriction was the inclusion of footage and imagery taken from the scene of George Floyd’s death. I want as many people to see this conversation as possible, and an age restriction has the potential to severely limit the video’s reach. So we decided to re-edit the video and remove the footage and imagery that led to the restriction, and then re-upload it. The conversation itself remains intact—only the visual elements have changed.
However, I found it unacceptable to simply capitulate to what I believe to be an incorrect decision on YouTube’s part. Accordingly, I’ve made the version of the video I originally intended to release available here on Substack. This isn’t the first time The Glenn Show has been penalized by YouTube, and I doubt it will be the last. Rest assured that, no matter what happens, I’ll find a way to get my show—uncompromised and unfiltered—out to you.
Click to watch:
At the beginning and throughout, McWhorter plays the role of “bad cop,” even though he buys the film’s premise. He does this by asking the hard questions that have led people to diss the movie. For example:
Was the bodycam showing Chauvin sitting on Floyd’s shoulder rather than his neck produced by AI? The producers say definitely not: AI manipulation arrived long after the bodycam videos were made public.
Why did Chauvin sit on Floyd’s neck for so long when Floyd clearly said he was in trouble? In fact, the cops called for medical help within a minute, but the emergency help bot confused with directions and took longer to arrive.
Did Chauvin, even if he didn’t intend to murder Floyd, or killed him unintentionally, contribute to Floyd’s death by sitting on his neck or shoulders? That’s doubtful; Chauvin was unaware of Floyd’s medical condition at the time of the arrest (an arrest that Floyd fought vehemently). Also, Floyd was crying “I can’t choke! I can’t breathe!” before he was ever on the ground—indeed, before the cops ever touched him. Further, the official autopsy said there were “no signs of asphyxiation.”
Did the cops violate department policy by restraining Floyd the way they did? No, in fact they were strictly adhering to the department policy of “maximum restraint technique” (MRT), which all Minneapolis cops are taught. The mayor and chief of police lied about this, denying that it was taught, and then someone removed the MRT pages from the online police manual.
Why did the prosecution witnesses lie, and why did they show only 90 seconds of the 18-20 minutes of police bodycam video (that video’s in the movie)? It’s not completely clear, but the producers suggest there was a narrative that had to be adhered to and that narrative was of a white cop, motivated by racism, murdering a black man. In fact, the coroner admitted there was such a narrative and was scared that he’d be fired because his autopsy report didn’t adhere to that narrative.
Why didn’t the movie show all nine minutes of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s back/neck? The explanation is a bit unclear, but apparently the producers wanted the viewers to get hold of the whole nine minutes and judge for themselves. But where would we get that video? This is the only waffle-y part of the producers’ explanation.
The discussion ends with a bit about the interviews with the Minneapolis police officers who weren’t arrested, and who are sometimes moved to tears by what happened to their department and by the lies of the prosecution witnesses and other officials. There’s also some discussion about the $27 million that Minneapolis gave to Floyd’s family. Apparently another person arrested and subject to the MRT also sued, though he wasn’t injured, and got $8-9 million.
If you’re not in the mood to watch Loury and McWhorter yet, at least watch the original movie. But I recommend watching the original movie and the Substack discussion above.
The rational case (based on facts and evidence) against the argument of Floyd’s having been killed by so-called “racist cops” had already been made, by many, in the months following the event, yet none of this had any influence on either public perceptions of his death or the cultural and ideological manipulation of the dominant narrative surrounding it, nor will either the new film or the well-reasoned discussions of Loury and McWhorter have any effect, in all likelihood, on what has already been deemed to be the “true story”.
The level of fentanyl recorded at autopsy was actually well above the lethal dose for a normal person. A drug user can habituate to the drug, and so tolerate a higher level, though the extent to which Floyd was habituated is unknown.
The Current Thing Did Not Take Place (derived from Baudrillard)
“And so the dialectic progresses”
–Critical Race Theory – An Introduction
Delgado and Stefancic, 2017 (emphasis added)
What do you mean by repeating these statements.. in your own words?
I watched the movie, Loury & McWhorter’s discussion of it, L & M’s interview with the producers and a lot of the original trial.
I remember, or think I remember, this about the trial. At some point there was evidence at the trial that Chauvin was following Minneapolis police restraint policy. There was discussion in court of the original autopsy not indicating that Floyd died by asphyxiation. There was a lot of analysis in court of the police bodycam videos, especially the 8 or so minutes when the officers were manhandling Floyd near the police car: I should be very surprised if we only saw 90 seconds of that section.
I seem to remember thinking that Chauvin would be found guilty of the least serious charge (some form of manslaughter, was it?). What did I know?
The best prosecution argument was the one about Floyd stopping moving: at, say, 5 minutes in, why didn’t Chauvin (et al) change what they were doing? They could have used their initiative to address Floyd’s long lack of movement. That argument might have given me as a juror cause to judge Chauvin in a harsher way.
The producers may be right that some evidence did not get in to court, but I have a memory of more getting in than they say. When they draw attention to the politicians’ comments after the incident and during the trial, those interventions are bad, they are really bad.
I’d just point out a couple of things related to the movie’s presentation of the body-cam video which I noticed on re-watching. The medical issues have been ably discussed by others. I would just concur that fentanyl, morphine, methamphetamine, and cocaine are a lethal combination for a man who is too old to be resisting the efforts of four police officers to arrest him.
The long opening segment of video ends at 17′ 40″ into the movie, at 20:20:09 (time stamp on cam), at which time Mr. Floyd is still very much alive, talking and resisting. We don’t see any more of the time-line until 41′ 07″ when, beginning at 20:29:27, the cam video shows 10 seconds of Mr. Floyd being loaded into the ambulance — then-Officer Chauvin appears briefly in the left of the frame –, then a jump edit to 20:36:32 showing 2 seconds plus freeze-framing of the oxygen tubing being not (yet?) deployed for connection to the supply cock in the ambulance. We see this sequence again at 58′ 33″ but this time it runs longer and shows then-Officer Lane beginning CPR at 20:30:45. This clip ends 7 seconds later. This sequence does not show the business with the oxygen tubing (which occurred six minutes later even though the jump edit makes this not obvious.) While this clip does show Mr. Lane’s attempt to save Mr. Floyd’s life (rather than kill him), we have no way to tell if this intervention was timely, given the 9+ minute gap in the time-line: we don’t know when Mr. Floyd lost his pulse, the only reason for doing CPR.
There is a brief clip of body-cam video from then-Officer Thao at 20:32:47 that doesn’t add anything except show that the fire department had difficulty finding the scene, which the ambulance was already present at.
The movie leaves out whatever body-cam video there might have been between 20:20:09 and 20:29:27. The filmmakers say they left out the “viral video” that covers this period (when Mr. Floyd went from struggling to pulseless) because “everyone has seen it” and they wanted to offer a different point of view. OK, but it would have been useful to include the body-cam video covering that period if the goal was for viewers to make up their own mind about what happened during that 9 minutes and 18 seconds.
I think the splitting of the body-cam footage into two main segments shown 23 minutes 27 seconds apart, split by the reprehensible conduct of so many officials and ordinary Minneapolitans, is a documentary device to make the viewers forget those 9+ minutes. If they had run the cam video from start to finish with an obvious 9+ minute gap in it, viewers would have cried foul.
This omission is particularly important because the jurors told Don Lemon of CNN that they were divided about whether then-Officer Chauvin’s actions during the arrest had been unlawfully excessive or that they unlawfully contributed to his death from other causes (drugs in a man too old for this shit.) Searching around for a reason to convict (which they knew they “had to”) and which they could unanimously square with their consciences, they hit on the “lightbulb moment” to convict based on his actions that occurred in the 9+ minutes not presented in the movie. The film-makers would have known about this interview. If they were really trying to show us the jury got it wrong, they needed to have put before us the events that the jurors said they convicted on.
I agree that the decision not to show the full 9 mins 29 secs from the point of view of one or more of the body cams was an error, not least because the omission exposes the documentary to obvious criticism from sceptics who don’t want to engage with its message. The argument that it wasn’t included because the footage captured by bystanders is well known to viewers is disingenuous, since one of the arguments the film makes is that we have been misled by what we have seen of the incident shown by the mainstream media, which relied on the witnesses’ iphone videos.
That all said, it seems that those involved with the investigation and trials were very economical with the truth.
I agree that it is better to be unambiguously transparent, even if it moderates the tone of the piece a little.
Last night, I was watching a BBC presentation about the Columbia disaster and noticed that they showed some events out of order. No doubt this was done for dramatic effect, but it was supposed to be a documentary.
It seems inaccurate to say that the jury got it wrong in this case. They did what they could with the limited information that they were allowed to see and consider. Of course, the knowledge that their rendering anything less than “guilty” would result in their being doxxed, fired from their jobs, and have their family members stalked and possibly attacked was possibly a larger factor than any evidence in the case.
The jury, just like the cops involved, were put in an untenable situation, where no positive outcome was likely.