The Atlantic: how DEI is ruining humanities in American universities

This article in the new Atlantic was given two titles; the original is the second one below, while the latest—and the one on the site—is the first. Presumably the older title looked too provocative. You can go to the Atlantic‘s online piece by clicking on the first title, but in all likelihood it’s paywalled. But you can find it archived here (or click on second title).

The article is a good one, explaining why, to author Tyler Austin Harper, the humanities are being erased in American universities. Many departments have been cut back in the face of declining enrollment (see below), while others have been eliminated entirely. (Neither I nor Harper are talking about “studies” departments, like Chicago’s new Department of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity; rather, we’re talking about the “classical” humanities like departments of English, classics, and art history.

The author is identified as “an assistant professor of environmental studies at Bates College”, and he’s black, which adds information (and credibility to his critique. In this piece, Harper not only gives his take on why the humanities are moribund in America, why they’re valuable, and how one can combat their disappearance. I happen to be a huge fan of the classical humanities (not so much of “studies” departments, which I see as vehicles not of learning but of propaganda), for I got a ton out my humanities studies at the liberal arts College of William and Mary, and their effects remain with me. So I, like Harper, defend the retention of classical humanities. Sadly, I don’t think the decline of the humanities can be stopped—not until wokeness abates in American universities.

The older one (identical in content); click to go to archived link. As usual, I’ve indented excerpts from the article.

First, Harper notes that the reason humanities are dying has to do with them becoming more political and ideological—even English departments. Our own English Department, for example, announced in 2021 that it would admit only those graduate students who planned to work in black studies. At Princeton, the well known classics professor Dan-el Padilla Peralta called for the elimination or radical restructing of his own field on the grounds that it promoted white supremacy. Princeton later eliminated its requirement that students know either Latin or Greek. In this way humanities is morphing into studies. Indeed, that’s what college administrators want:

The idea that radical faculty members are destroying majors like English by teaching classes on the “queer subtexts” of Taylor Swift, rather than the poetry of Samuel Taylor Coleridge, makes for a provocative talking point. But narratives like this unwittingly turn the problem inside out. If the humanities have become more political over the past decade, it is largely in response to coercion from administrators and market forces that prompt disciplines to prove that they are “useful.” In this sense, the growing identitarian drift of the humanities is rightly understood as a survival strategy: an attempt to stay afloat in a university landscape where departments compete for scarce resources, student attention, and prestige.

And this, says Harper, comes back to the miscreant we see so often in the downfall of universities: DEI, which sticks its nose into every aspect of university life, rarely improving it.

Administrators, not professors, usually approve hiring decisions, and these administrators are under intense external and internal pressure to diversify the faculty and curricula. Diversifying the faculty is a noble goal—I’m a beneficiary of these initiatives—but universities have looked for clumsy shortcuts. The reigning assumption is that scholars of color are disproportionately represented in activism-oriented fields such as “decolonial theory,” which means that deans—always seeking more brown faces to put on university websites—are more likely to approve new tenure lines in ideologically supercharged, diversity-rich disciplines. It is often faculty who are trying to safeguard their fields from the progressive machinations of their bureaucratic overlords. But faced with a choice between watching their departments shrink or agreeing to hire in areas that help realize the personnel-engineering schemes of their bosses, departments tend to choose the latter.

And this has led to the erosion of humanities departments because they no longer attract scholars who really want to study humanities. rather. prospective students, from pecuniary motives, want to study humanities involved in “studies”:

At the same time, a generation of Ph.D. students is eyeing current hiring practices and concluding that the only research that has a prayer of landing them a tenure-track position relates to questions of identity and justice. I went on the job market in 2019—the last year before hiring and Ph.D.-admission trends toward activism dramatically accelerated as a response to George Floyd’s murder. The pressure, as a scholar of color, to bend my work to the study of race was already intense. Were I on the job market now, it would no doubt feel insurmountable. Open literature jobs this year are overwhelmingly skewed toward subfields related to identity, politics, and power. The message this sends to scholars of color, who are the intended audience for these job ads, is clear: The only expertise we want from you is the expertise that flows from your identity. . . . As the historian Asheesh Kapur Siddique, a vocal champion of the history profession, told me: “We’re no different from the sciences and math. Just as there wouldn’t be any computer chips without quantum mechanics, there wouldn’t be any 1619 Project without scholarship on early-modern accounting practices. But it’s the curiosity-driven research in the humanities that’s being seriously undermined right now—this is what needs defending and advocacy.” . . . A cynic could easily argue that the core purpose of the humanities has become to provide the illusion of progressivism to deeply unprogressive institutions, helping them appeal to wealthy liberal students.

It hasn’t worked. After a boom in the number of humanities students in the 1960s, the area is now experiencing a big bust. and enrollment has dropped further: 30% between 2005 and 2020.

Unfortunately, the response of humanities faculty has not been to emphasize the real value of humanities in enhancing one’s life (who cares about that now, anyway?), but to mistakenly point out that studying humanities is politically and socially useful. That notion is a recipe for disaster:

Instead of trying to prove that the humanities are more economically useful than other majors—a tricky proposition—humanists have taken to justifying their continued existence within the academy by insisting that they are uniquely socially and politically useful. The emergent sales pitch is not that the humanities produce and transmit important knowledge, but rather that studying the humanities promotes nebulous but nice-sounding values, such as empathy and critical thinking, that are allegedly vital to the cause of moral uplift in a multicultural democracy. If the arc of the universe bends toward justice, some would have you believe that it is humanities departments that do the bending.

This, too, turns humanities into “studies. But, as Harper points out, using an excellent quote from Kurt Vonnegut (read the piece to see it), there’s not the slightest evidence that studying the humanities transforms society in a positive way (by “positive”, I mean, “in the direction of Enlightenment values”).

Although all these trends are mostly promoted by the Left, Harper doesn’t let the Right off the hook, either. They not only have defunded or eliminated humanities because of declining enrollment, but use the very politicization of humanities as an excuse to do so. Who wants those Lefty-taught propaganda courses? And, of course, everyone knows the difficulty of getting a job, much less a six-figure income, with a degree in, say, English or art history. So another reason for the decline of humanities relative to STEM studies is the increasing commodification of universities: even liberal-arts students demand to know how studying Caravaggio will help them get a job. (Some of my own evolution students, primarily pre-meds, used to beef that studying evolution was useless for their goal of becoming doctors.)

So how do we defend the humanities? Clearly, it’s because they enrich your life independently of your income—at least that’s my view. My personal example is studying philosophy and art history. Had I not taken those classes in college (fortunately with charismatic professors, numerous at a teaching school like William and Mary), I don’t think I’d be reading philosophy now, or going to art galleries and reading books on art. Humanities education, at least for some, ignites a fire to engage in lifelong learning, and surely that makes your life better. I wouldn’t give a hoot for a scientist who dismisses the value of literature or art (sadly, I am mostly tone-deaf to the allure of classical music, but I don’t dismiss it!) And this seems to be Harper’s view as well:

If Newfield is right that we must reestablish the humanities as a serious research discipline, then we must begin by defending the idea that the humanities have value that is independent of their political or economic use-value. We can make the case that we are not the stewards of some rigid and exclusionary Western cultural heritage or literary canon but of a millennia-old tradition of human inquiry that is still capable of producing knowledge vital to understanding our present. And above all, we can start by being honest—publicly honest—about the forces that form, and deform, the humanities today. . . . When I fell in love with English on a college campus many years ago, it was precisely because studying John Milton and James Joyce and Octavia Butler was so intoxicatingly useless in market terms. It rejected the assumption that value and utility are synonyms. The humanities captivated me—and foiled the best-laid plans of mice and pre-med—because literature and philosophy seemed to begin from a quietly revolutionary premise: There is thinking that does not exist merely to become work, and knowledge that does not exist merely to become capital. As a blue-collar undergraduate, that was a radical proposition. And it’s the only kind of politics we should expect—or require—from the humanities.

Sadly, mounting a defense like this seems doomed. Too many students want palpable usefulness from their studies. And that is the fault of whoever made liberal-arts education into a commodity. My own limp defense would be to ask students to read Joyce’s story “The Dead”—in my view, the greatest thing written in English. If they’re not moved by the story and its ending, then there’s no hope for the humanities.