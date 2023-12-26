Here we watch a mother crocodile, filmed by a spy croc, meeting her babies and picking them up, taking them to the relative safety of the water. It’s ineffably sweet, and she returns several times to get the whole big brood. They are put temporarily in a throat pouch. And listen to the cute noises the croclets make.
Note that there are two spy crocs: a big one that you can see in one shot, and a hatchling, which gets picked up along with the live babies.
3 thoughts on “Mother croc gently picks up her babies”
Love this! Saw a special on it recently. Those with siblings will recognize the cries of I hit you last, and I get the front seat.🤓
An inspiring follow-up to the cat in a baby sling video a few days ago. Many thanks.
That’s some good TV, that is. I wonder if dinosaurs had similar behaviors.
The sound the baby crocodiles make — there’s an episode of the original Star Trek in which that sound effect is used as the voices of the aliens.