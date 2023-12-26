Mother croc gently picks up her babies

Here we watch a mother crocodile, filmed by a spy croc, meeting her babies and picking them up, taking them to the relative safety of the water. It’s ineffably sweet, and she returns several times to get the whole big brood. They are put temporarily in a throat pouch. And listen to the cute noises the croclets make.

Note that there are two spy crocs: a big one that you can see in one shot, and a hatchling, which gets picked up along with the live babies.