Wednesday: Hili dialogue

I had no idea that Stephen Fry was a Jew, and apparently he didn’t, either. Here, after DNA confirmation of his 52% Ashkenazi-ness, he proclaims himself a “proud, Gay Jew.” (h/t: Jay)

“I am @stephenfry and I am a Jew.” This is just incredible, must watch Ch.4 Christmas message by the amazing Stephen Fry, about his pride in being Jewish and the need to speak out to combat the surging antisemitism and Jew-hatred. pic.twitter.com/oOgXEa9fNc — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) December 25, 2023

Da Nooz:

*The Egyptians are still brokering a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, and Israel is discussing it with a new war cabinet, but things still don’t look propitious.

Israel’s war cabinet took an Egyptian proposal to end the war with Hamas to a wider group of ministers as domestic pressure grows to secure the release of hostages and regional powers look for a solution to end the fighting in Gaza.

Here’s the deal from an earlier WSJ story:

The deal calls for an initial pause in fighting to allow for the release of Israeli hostages including children, women and elderly in need of urgent medical attention, in exchange for the release of around 140 Palestinian prisoners. It would be followed by the formation of a transitional government for the Gaza Strip and the West Bank made up of various Palestinian factions, including Hamas.

Well, isn’t that peachy? Hamas would have a role in the government. What kind of moron would accept that provision? Not Israel:

The wider security cabinet was set to review the proposal on Tuesday night. Israeli officials say it is unlikely that Israel can agree to any deal that would allow a role for Hamas in Gaza after the war is over, as the Egyptian plan proposes. The three main members of Israel’s war cabinet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz, have said that Hamas can’t be permitted to remain in power, after the militant group led an attack Israel on Oct. 7 in which Israel says around 1,200 people were killed and around 240 others abducted and taken to Gaza. . . . A delegation from the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization is expected to go to Cairo soon to discuss the proposal, including the makeup of a potential, unified government that would run the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, committee member Ahmed Majdalani said Tuesday. The PLO, which represents Palestinians at the United Nations, initially said it had rejected the proposal after seeing parts of it. Hamas isn’t part of the PLO. . . . Israel is willing to discuss the first stage of the Egyptian proposal, which would see the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Israel’s release of Palestinian prisoners, said Danny Danon, a senior lawmaker in Netanyahu’s Likud party who isn’t a member of the security cabinet. That was the same formula for a previous hostage release agreement earlier in the war.

I predict that Hamas will not offer to release all the hostages—not by any means. They have too many incriminating tales to tell. But they should let them all go, of course, for holding them is a war crime as well as an act of supreme brutality. If they dribble out hostage releases, more and more Gazans will be killed as the war continues.

Once again, I blame the deaths of Palestinian civilians on Hamas, which actually wants their own civilians to die. To end the fighting and killing, all that needs doing is for Hamas to surrender, give up the possibility of running Gaza, and release all the hostages. (There would, of course, have to be further negotiations about who runs Gaza, but that can be decided after the firing stops.)

*Meanwhile, while the IDF is expanding operations in southern Gaza, the defense minister issued a depressing proclamation that the war could take “years”(!)

Israeli aircraft bombarded the southern Gaza Strip overnight in apparent preparation for expanding the military’s ground offensive, the military said Tuesday, even as continued fighting near Gaza City challenged the army’s claim that it was largely in control of the north of the Strip after 80 days of war. With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders vowing to continue fighting, despite growing international pressure to wind down the battle and calls at home for a deal to free hostages held in Gaza, the military appeared poised Tuesday for a newly intensified push into the central and southern parts of the Strip. “This is a long, tough war. It has costs, heavy costs, but its justification is the highest that can be,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Knesset lawmakers Tuesday, hours after the army raised the death toll from the ground offensive to 158 soldiers. He vowed Israel would punish Hamas over its brutal October 7 attack, “whether it takes months or years.” He also said Israel was fighting on “seven fronts” and had hit back on six of them.

The continued fighting in the north of Gaza does show how tenacious Hamas is and how hard it is to eliminate them, but crikey, nobody wants a war that lasts for years (I suspect it won’t be that long). All Hamas has to do is surrender and turn over the hostages, and all fighting will stop instantly.

*I’m amazed that we’re not at war with Iran, though that would surely bring to a halt most of the terrorism in the Middle East. (Note: I am not advocating such a war, though one could argue that the long-term death toll would be lowered if we were.) But we did strike at Iran on Monday after three U.S. troops in northern Iraq were injured, one severely, by a drone fired by an Iranian-backed militia. Meanwhile, Israel is still picking off Iranian militants:

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the United States military to carry out retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia groups after three U.S. service members were injured in a drone attack in northern Iraq. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said one of the U.S. troops suffered critical injuries in the attack that occurred earlier Monday. The Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups, under an umbrella of Iranian-backed militants, claimed credit for the attack that utilized a one-way attack drone. Iraqi officials said that U.S. strikes targeting militia sites early Tuesday killed one militant and wounded 18. They came at a time of heightened fears of a regional spillover of the Israel-Hamas war. Iran announced Monday that an Israeli strike on the outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus killed one of its top generals, Seyed Razi Mousavi, who had been a close companion of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the former head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Soleimani was slain in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. Iranian officials vowed revenge for the killing of Mousavi, but didn’t immediately launch a retaliatory strike. The militia attack Monday in northern Iraq was launched prior to the strike in Syria that killed Mousavi. Biden, who was spending Christmas at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, was alerted to the attack by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan shortly after it occurred Monday and ordered the Pentagon and his top national security aides to prepare response options to the attack on an air base used by American troops in Irbil.

Things would be a lot better if Masih Alinejad could get Iranian citizens to overthrow their oppressive, theocratic, and terrorist-supporting government. Iran continues to enrich uranium, and the West continues to pretend that they’re not engaged in making nuclear weapons.

*I reported the the other day that Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, after having disappeared in the state penal system, has been found in a grim labor camp in the Arctic, serving 19 years in permanent solitary confinement. That would seem to produce permanent depression, but Navalny, at least now, seems to regard it with humor.

Aleksei A. Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, published a letter on Tuesday describing an arduous transfer to his new penal colony in the Arctic, the first time his supporters had heard from him in three weeks. Mr. Navalny’s comments, posted on his social network accounts and written with a heavy dose of irony and humor, highlighted his good spirits and seemed intended to assuage concerns among allies who had grown anxious about his health and status since his sudden disappearance from the public eye on Dec. 5. “I am your new Father Frost,” Mr. Navalny wrote, referring to the Russian version of Santa Claus. “I have a sheepskin coat, a hat with earflaps; I should get felt boots soon, and I have grown a beard during the 20-day transit.” But, he added, “The main thing is that I now live above the Arctic Circle.” Mr. Navalny, 47, is a longtime antagonist of President Vladimir V. Putin who has been subject to increasingly harsh punishment over the past year. His transfer to one of Russia’s high-security “special regime” penal colonies had been expected since September, when he lost an appeal against the 19-year sentence he is serving. A former site of a Gulag labor camp, Mr. Navalny’s new snow-swept penal colony, in the town of Kharp, is one of the most remote in Russia. Known as the “Polar Wolf” colony, it is surrounded by tundra and polar mountains. Freezing dark winters give way to brisk summers with clouds of mosquitoes. Daylight is scarce, a fact he alluded to in his letter Tuesday. “I don’t say ‘Ho-ho-ho,’ but I do say ‘Oh-oh-oh’ when I look out of the window,” Mr. Navalny said, “where I can see it’s night, then evening, then night again.” Mr. Navalny said that he had not seen much of his new Arctic permafrost surroundings yet, but that he had noticed that prison guards there were different than their colleagues in central Russia. Wearing warm mittens and felt boots, they carried machine guns and were aided by “those very beautiful fluffy shepherd dogs,” he said.

*An extra item about the International Red Cross (ICRS). When they’re asked why they didn’t visit hostages taken Hamas, but simply drove them across the border to Israel after they were released, the Red Cross waffled when asked why they didn’t actually visit the hostages in captivity and bring them the medicines that their relatives offered. The ICRC waffled, saying this:

The ICRC have helped facilitate the release of 109 hostages. Our ICRC colleagues are ready to facilitate and bring the remaining hostages back to their loved ones. But the situation is extremely difficult. The ICRC does not have information about where the hostages are. Even if the location was known, the ICRC cannot force its way into where hostages are held. And they can only visit hostages if given access by those holding them or if there is an agreement by the parties to the conflict.

Well, Israel did agree to let the ICRC visit the hostages, of course. It was Hamas that prevented it, but the ICRC didn’t try too hard. In fact, they simply refused to even try to bring aid to the hostages: This is backed up by multiple accounts:

In an address to a Knesset hearing Monday attended by families of hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described how an International Red Cross Representative told him “no” when he asked her to deliver crucial medicine to hostages. “I met with the Red Cross; I handed over a box of medicine for some of the hostages pictured here. Some of them really need it.” He continued, “I told a representative to take this box to Rafah; she said no. It was a difficult conversation.” When describing the difficulties with the Red Cross and the idea that freeing the hostages would take time, some members of hostage families yelled, “Now!” while Netanyahu was speaking. “We are sparing no effort, both seen and hidden, to bring all of the hostages home,” Netanyahu said. Netanyahu’s account of the Red Cross flatly refusing to deliver medicine and aid to hostages is consistent with testimonies by hostage families who recount similar interactions with the humanitarian organization. . . .Elma Avraham’s son, Uri Rawitz, gathered his mother’s medications and tried to take them to the Red Cross so they could be administered to his mother. The Red Cross workers said, “No, we can’t do anything.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m not giving dime one to the Red Cross any more. They are clearly against Israel, and when Israel needed them, they crossed their arms and said “nope.” They are, of course, supposed to be politically neutral.

*Who doesn’t like pizza? If you’re one of the 99.43% who do, the Washington Post has published a piece on “The best pizza in America, by region and style.” I’ll report on Chicago, which of course is America’s best pizza city.

Chicago Tavern style — thin, traditionally baked in gas ovens, round but square-cut — made its first appearance in the late 1930s as pizza grew in popularity in the United States, according to Chicago-based pizza historian Peter Regas. It was served alongside drinks in bars on cocktail napkins, sometimes free. Deep dish was born in 1943 at the Pizzeria (later to become Pizzeria Uno), originally owned by Ric Riccardo. The deeper pies were possibly a result of pans left behind from previous tavern owners, the Pelican, Dolinsky says. For deep dish, the dough is pressed into a pan and up the sides, and covered with mozzarella, then the toppings (traditionally sausage), then covered in a chunky tomato sauce. Diners can expect to wait 30 to 45 minutes for their pizza — far longer than the minute or so cook time of a Neapolitan pie. But if Chicagoans claim tavern style as their true pizza, how did deep dish become what we think of as Chicago’s signature dish? “The concept of making pizza in the pan started to gain currency in the 1960s, slowly at first, and then by the 1970s. … We’d say today it went ‘viral.’ It just spread like wildfire,” Regas said. “Everyone, especially on the North Side, got into the ‘pizza in the pan’ business.” By the 1970s, deep-pan spots like Pequod’s and My Pi came on the scene. Other styles started to spin off, including stuffed pizza, originated by Nancy’s. This subset of deep dish, which has an extra layer of dough and shredded mozzarella, is where Dolinsky thinks the stereotypes of deep Chicago pies comes from. “These are the pies that are normally mocked — the aboveground pool, the boat anchor — because they are … the height of the pan,” Dolinsky said. “That’s a big, big difference.” Dolinsky says he’s always looking for “optimal bite ratio,” which is his perfect measurement of cheese, sauce and dough in every bite. —Amanda Finnegan

Their choices are Lou Malnati’s and My Pi for deep-dish pizza and Kim’s Uncle in Westmont for thin-crust pizza. They don’t even mention stuffed pizza, which is the very best, and the place to get it is Giordano’s. I haven’t been to the place in the video below, but it’s not in the town of Chicago, so it doesn’t count. Note: deep-dish pizza is NOT stuffed pizza; the former has a much higher filling-to-crust ratio. Get the stuffed!

At any rate, you can find your state and suss out what the WaPo says about its pizza.

For thin-crust, go to New York or, better yet, New Haven, where you can get the white clam pizza (made with fresh clams) at Frank Pepe’s. Here’s a Pepe’s clam pie I shared with a friend after visiting Wesleyan University in 2011:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has IMPORTANT BUSINESS!

A: Do you have a moment? Hili: No, I’m busy.

In Polish:

Ja: Czy masz chwilę czasu? Hili: Nie, jestem zajęta.

*******************

From Merilee, a photo captioned, “Fixing the sink with Dad”:

From Julie:

From America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy:

From Masih, yet another brave Iranian protestor:

In the Islamic Regime, a woman's song or uncovered hair can mean death. Still, Iranian women, unafraid, stand against gender apartheid regime every day, like this brave Kurdish woman. #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/Y51BUnC5a0 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 26, 2023

From Science Girl, an endless source of information and joy:

Trapdoor spiders build homes with an actual 'hinged' doorpic.twitter.com/MFTI6ivLzy — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 25, 2023

I’m delighted that this group had second thoughts about demonstrating at Washington’s Holocaust Museum—a disgusting act. The doctors also need to correct “anti-Semetic” in the second tweet, as well as “misrepresentated.”

UPDATE: they have cancelled this stomach churning event. Again, this group was formed last month. They have never posted regarding actual genocides prior to this clarification. They also refuse to condemn the terror group Hamas, who is inflicting death on both Palestinians and… pic.twitter.com/9JjR1ZKqBT — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 26, 2023

From my feed; this has to be associated with the announcer’s voice, not a d*g rooting for a team!

The dog that gets happy when his team scores a goal is incredible pic.twitter.com/fgUQRjtX5x — Enez Özen | Enezator (@Enezator) December 26, 2023

Why is the world so impervious to this, which has been amply documented on video, and here by the words of a boss of Hamas?

Palestinians deserve to starve according to #Hamas leader Musa Abu Marzouk. "The aid that comes to Gaza must be distributed to the resistance fighters, and what remains is done Distribute it to the people. The attempt of some citizens to seize aid, as happened today in Rafah,… pic.twitter.com/v4RiPCwGFc — Tamer Masudin (@TMasudin) December 25, 2023

From Jez, who “suspects that this is all true.” I like the casserole bit!

Just a final thought for all you wonderful women out there… pic.twitter.com/FCB5fGVKP0 — The Attagirls (@TheAttagirls) December 25, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a man who lived but four days in the camp. His photo explains why.

27 December 1900 | A Polish Jew, Hersch Schiff, was born in Tarnów. A worker. In #Auschwitz from 26 February 1942

No. 25519

He perished in the camp on 2 March 1942. pic.twitter.com/bopxzEFxn3 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 27, 2023

From Dr. Cobb, who calls this “kot and dog”:

Yep, hyraxes, along with the dugongs and manatees (!) are the closest living relatives of elephants:

Most closely related to elephants, the rock hyrax or dassie is slightly smaller, and a neater eater. pic.twitter.com/kKDzMI7Afu — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 24, 2023