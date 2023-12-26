Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, Boxing Day and the Second Day of Coynezaa, as well as National Candy Cane Day. Archie McPhee in Seattle, home of many bizarre things, sells a variety of weirdly-flavored candy canes, including these:

Da Nooz:

*We have yet another Middle East peace plan that’s a non-started. The details are laid out by the Wall Street Journal.

Israel’s war cabinet plans to meet on Monday night to discuss a three-step plan put forward by Egypt for ending the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said. The Egyptian proposal, a copy of which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, is the most comprehensive peace plan to be proposed to the two parties in the 11-week-old Gaza war. Some terms of the plan are expected to be strenuously resisted by both sides. The deal calls for an initial pause in fighting to allow for the release of Israeli hostages including children, women and elderly in need of urgent medical attention, in exchange for the release of around 140 Palestinian prisoners. It would be followed by the formation of a transitional government for the Gaza Strip and the West Bank made up of various Palestinian factions, including Hamas. Israel’s war cabinet is meeting as pressure mounts to bring home the remaining 129 hostages, including 22 dead bodies, held by Hamas. It also comes as the death toll among Israeli soldiers rises.

The fly in the ointment here is not the release of Palestinian prisoners, but the fact that Hamas will not surrender, but will persist, even becoming part of “a transitional government”. Is there anybody with more than a few neurons who thinks that Israel is going to allow Hamas a role in a new Gazan government? For Hamas has sworn to keep attacking Israel until it destroys it, and Israelis—at least I hope—aren’t in the mood to allow any Hamas say (or existence) near their borders. Remember, Hamas vowed to repeat the events of October 7 over and over. Meanwhile, the U.S., equally brainless, is trying to find some way that the Palestinian Authority (rife with corruption and a supporter of terrorism) can govern Gaza.

*Russian dissident and political prisoner Alexei Navalny, facing up to 15 years of prison in solitary confinement had disappeared for a while, with the Russian government refusing to disclose his whereabouts. Now, however, he’s been found, and in not a very nice place:

The Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny has been moved to a remote Arctic prison and “is doing well,” his spokeswoman said on Monday, ending a 20-day mystery over his whereabouts that had many supporters fearing the worst. “We have found Aleksei,” the spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on social media. “His lawyer saw him today.” Ms. Yarmysh’s announcement marked the end of a frantic search through Russia’s vast prison system for Mr. Navalny, who disappeared on Dec. 5. Mr. Navalny’s exiled allies said that they had found him in the remote penal colony in the Arctic after sending more than 600 requests to prisons and other government agencies. . . .Mr. Navalny’s new penal colony, officially known as IK-3 Polar Wolf, is in the settlement of Kharp and is among the harshest and remotest prisons in Russia. Inmates endure long, dark, cold winters as well as clouds of mosquitoes in the summer. The penal colony is a successor to a Gulag labor camp, established there for prison workers building a railway across the Russian Arctic, ordered by Stalin, but never finished in full. Mr. Navalny’s previous prison, in the town of Melekhovo, was only about 160 miles east of Moscow, meaning that his lawyers could drive there in a matter of hours. In contrast, the new prison is some 1,200 miles from the capital. A train to Kharp, called the Polar Arrow, departs Moscow every second day and takes 44 hours to reach the town. “Aleksei’s situation is a clear example of how the system treats political prisoners, trying to isolate and suppress them,” Mr. Zhdanov said on social media

Where is the condemnation of Russia by the U.N. for repeated violations for human rights? Oh, right: the Security Council can’t issue a condemnation because Russia would veto it.

*U.S, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is visiting Mexico to try to work out some deal on our migrant crisis with the Mexican government. In the meantime. a huge group of migrants is surging towards the U.S. border. A sprawling caravan of migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and other countries trekked through Mexico on Sunday, heading toward the U.S. border. The procession came just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Mexico City to hammer out new agreements to control the surge of migrants seeking entry into the United States. The caravan, estimated at around 6,000 people, many of them families with young children, is the largest in more than a year, a clear indication that joint efforts by the Biden administration and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government to deter migration are falling short. The Christmas Eve caravan departed from the city of Tapachula, near the country’s southern border with Guatemala. Security forces looked on in what appeared to be a repeat of past tactics when authorities waited for the marchers to tire out and then offered them a form of temporary legal status that is used by many to continue their journey northward. “We’ve been waiting here for three or four months without an answer,” said Cristian Rivera, traveling alone, having left his wife and child in his native Honduras. “Hopefully with this march there will be a change and we can get the permission we need to head north.” López Obrador in May agreed to take in migrants from countries such as Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba turned away by the U.S. for not following rules that provided new legal pathways to asylum and other forms of migration. But that deal, aimed at curbing a post-pandemic jump in migration, appears to be insufficient as the number of migrants once again surges, disrupting bilateral trade and stoking anti-migrant sentiment among conservative voters in the U.S. Here’s a photo from the AP along with the AP’s caption

Congress doesn’t look any too keen to deal with the record influx of immigrants, many of them entering illegally. Now they’re being put on planes and flown to cities like Chicago, to be ignominiously dumped on the streets.

*Despite their promises when the U.S. left Afghanistan, the Taliban is increasingly restricting girls’ and women’s education. Now they’re giving them an alternative that most surely don’t want: religious schools:

Bahara Rustam, 13, took her last class at Bibi Razia School in Kabul on Dec. 11 knowing it was the end of her education. Under Taliban rule, she is unlikely to step foot in a classroom again. In September 2021, a month after U.S. and NATO troops withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of war, the Taliban announced that girls were barred from studying beyond sixth grade. They extended this education ban to universities in December 2022. The Taliban have defied global condemnation and warnings that the restrictions will make it almost impossible for them to gain recognition as the country’s legitimate rulers. Last week, U.N. special envoy Roza Otunbayeva expressed concern that a generation of Afghan girls is falling behind with each day that passes. Last week, an official in the Education Ministry said Afghan girls of all ages are allowed to study in religious schools known as madrassas, which have traditionally been boys-only. But Otunbayeva said it was unclear if there was a standardized curriculum that allowed modern subjects.

Yes, this brand of Islam sucks and should be mocked, satirized, and derided. Those who impose it on their daughters are reprehensible.

Look at this picture of girls in an Afghani religious school! It looks like Halloween.

*If you want a Christmas puzzle, the Washington Post has a confusing picture in which are hidden 100 nutcrackers.

I found 36 in 3 minutes, but you have to form the search image of a “nutcracker”. Hint: they’re small and often have the telltale lines running down from the lower lip.

*And from the WaPo: “The most bizarre celebrity apologies of 2023.” One example:

Letting a “Wheel of Fortune” contestant go on a weird tangent about naked ghosts

Even after Pat Sajak’s 42 years at the helm of “Wheel of Fortune,” things on-set can still get away from him. In October, the host apologized after a stray comment to a contestant turned into a deeply weird exchange.

Sajak, reading from a cue card, asked contestant Ronnie if he was involved in the paranormal. Ronnie’s responses started out fine: “You know, I was, about 15 years ago, I was a part of a team as a skeptic because I just don’t believe in ghosts,” he said. Then he went on: “I think they’re kind of weird, and somebody that haunts a place and wears a Victorian outfit, it just doesn’t make sense to me very much. If I were the ghost, I’d be a nude ghost.” The crowd gasped instead of laughing, and Ronnie attempted to steer into the proverbial skid. “Scaring people in more than one way,” he added. Sajak replied, after a moment, “You know, I’m just really sorry I got into all this.”

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is plumping for agreement: Hili: I wonder how a consensus is reached. A: You probably want me to agree with you on something. Hili: Yes, it would be a good consensus.

In Polish:

Hili: Zastanawiam się jak się osiąga konsensus. Ja: Pewnie chcesz, żebyśmy się w jakiejś sprawie zgodzili? Hili: Tak, to byłby dobry konsensus.

A Christmas card from reader Pliny the in Between’s site The Far Corner Cafe:

Masih on “Meet the Press”:

WATCH: Meet @AlinejadMasih, an Iranian woman standing up against "gender apartheid" in her home country. "You are scared of us," she says to her government. pic.twitter.com/vOpngY0xrs — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 24, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses who survived the war:

Because of their religious principles, pacifistic views & their organization’s international connections Jehovah’s Witnesses were persecuted in Nazi Germany. 🔊 Listen about the fate of some 400 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Auschwitz. https://t.co/5O7j70nQ4T https://t.co/cmMzDyLQfD — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 26, 2023

