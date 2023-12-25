The New York Times’s Christmas essay (Trigger warning: atheism)

Far be it from me to criticize the Jesus story on His birthday. Actually, it isn’t far at all, for the New York Times, in today’s op-ed, buys the whole hog of the Jesus myth related in the Bible. I don’t recall them accepting the myths of Judaism on Hannukah, but maybe I missed that column. Regardless, I suppose the paper had to publish something about Jesus today, and so it did: an anodyne piece that not only accepts Bible takes like the reviving of Lazarus, but also conveys a message that is the same as that of secular humanism: it’s most important to be compassionate and kind to others.

Click to read and weep; after all, Jesus wept too. The author, Peter Wehner, is described this way: “Mr. Wehner, a senior fellow at the Trinity Forum, is a contributing Opinion writer. He attends McLean Presbyterian Church in McLean, Va.” Why do they need to mention his church?

Why did Jesus weep? Because he had compassion. Even for Lazarus, who Jesus knew He could and would revive through magic:

In the 11th chapter of the Gospel of John, we’re told that Lazarus, the brother of Mary of Bethany and Martha, and a friend of Jesus’ whom he loved, was sick. By the time Jesus arrived in Bethany, Lazarus had died and had been entombed for four days. Both sisters were grieving. Mary, when she saw Jesus, fell at his feet weeping. “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died,” she said. We’re told Jesus “was deeply moved in spirit and troubled.” “Where have you laid him?” he asked. “Come and see, Lord,” they replied. And according to verse 35, “Jesus wept.” “Jesus wept” is the shortest verse in the Bible and also “the most profound and powerful,” the artist Makoto Fujimura told me. For him, those are “the most important two words in the Bible.” And understandably so. Earlier in John 11, we’re told that Jesus knew he was going to raise Lazarus from the dead, which he did. So Jesus wasn’t weeping because he wouldn’t see Lazarus again; it was because he was entering into the suffering of Mary and Martha. Jesus was present with them in their grief, even to the point of tears, all the while knowing that their grief would soon be allayed.

I suspect that Wehner actually believes this stuff. But if the lesson is that it’s good to be compassionate, why do you need a myth to teach that? Won’t secular humanism do? But that, I guess, is what the NYT figures people need on Christmas. And it’s not just metaphor, either:

“Jesus ushered in a compassion revolution,” Scott Dudley, senior pastor at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, told me. Before Jesus, compassion was primarily thought of as a weakness, he said. “When Jesus says he is with us, that’s not a metaphor or a trite offer of ‘thoughts and prayers,’” the pastor said. “He’s literally in it with us.”

LITERALLY! Here we have a NYT author telling us that Jesus is for sure with us. He really lived, and in the way the New Testament describes. But is he with all the Jews, Hindus, and Muslims, too?

I’ll let the historians decide whether Jesus actualy did start a compassion revolution, but surely you can make a case that the Buddha, who lived five centuries before Jesus—I’m assuming here that there was a Jesus person, though I don’t buy that—also ushered in a compassion revollution. At any rate, we now have secular humanism and don’t need Christianity to make us compassionate.

But Wehner apparently thinks we do, and that that the LITERAL stories in the Bible teach us that. One more quote:

During times of sorrow and times of tears, when it feels like we’re “being broken on the wheels of living,” in the words of Thornton Wilder, there is great comfort in believing God empathizes with our suffering, having entered into suffering himself. But we also need his emissaries. We need people who see us and know us, who enter our stories. Through their compassion and love, we feel, I feel — even if only partly — God’s compassion and love. That doesn’t eliminate the storms from within or without. But it makes greater room for joy in the journey.

Here we learn that what comforts us must be true, a form of the “reverse appeal to nature.” As for me, I simply cannot force myself to believe myths for which there’s no evidence, nor accept a God/Son of God who used to appear regularly but seems to have vanished in modern times.

But there is reason enough to be compassionate without God. As the Christmas carol goes, “Be good for goodness’ sake.”