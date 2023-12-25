Reindeer eyes change color in winter to make edible lichens easier to spot

The other trick is that reindeer have corneas and lenses that transmit up to 60% of UV light, which is usually blocked in mammals active during the day. (This tends to give captive reindeer cataracts, but in the wild the diet of reindeer may protect them from this malady.) All of this together means that, in the darkness of winter, reindeer have a better view of UV-absorbing and -reflecting objects than do other mammals.

But why these traits? It turns out that reindeer feed in the winter largely on lichens, particularly the species Claudia rangiferina, or “reindeer lichen”, which looks like this (picture from Wikipedia):

And, as it happens, many edible lichens are light-colored, like the one above. As humans we’d be hard pressed to find them, but since they absorb UV, like the one in the first row below, they appear dark against the snow to any animal sensitive to UV light. This makes it easier for them to find food. (The lichen in the second row is not so visible since it, like snow, reflects ultraviolet light):

The other hypothesis, suggested in the earlier Dominey et al. paper, is that the TL change as well as increased sensitivity to UV light of reindeer eyes can help them detect predators like white wolves. But Dominey et al. also note that the eyes of other Arctic prey like musk oxen and roe deer have not been studied. If prey that don’t eat lichen show similar temporal changes in TL color and also similar UV-permissiveness of the cornea and lens, that would support the predator-detection rather than the lichen-detection hypothesis. Looking at the eyes of a few other species could discriminate between these hypotheses (of course, both could be true at once). The eyes studied in the second paper, by the way, were supplied by Sámi people, many of whom herd reindeer for a living.

Two other questions: how do reindeer protect their eyes from UV light (which of course is high in the summer) given that their corneas and lenses still transmit lots of UV in the summer? Why don’t wild reindeer get cataracts? Well, high levels of vitamin C (ascorbic acid) protect against cataracts, and Dominy et al. say this:

Linking UV visual sensitivity to feeding ecology raises tantalizing questions of how Cladonia might simultaneously protect reindeer eyes from UV damage. Cladonia has impressive antioxidant properties (Kosanić et al., 2014), and its combination with other favored foods––namely, the buds and leaves of Arctic willow (Salix arctica) and dwarf birch (Betula nana)––both of which have exceedingly high levels of Vitamin C (Rodahl, 1944), could provide a diversified suite of protective measures.

They follow this with some science humor, which you can see throughout the paper, including its cute title about “Enlichenment”:

Whatever the case, our essay has far-reaching practical applications by suggesting that orange juice and carrots are ideal treats for supplementing reindeer on Christmas Eve.

And here’s a bit more humor from the paper:

Taken together, our limited study of lichens suggests chromatic conspicuousness to reindeer eyes under twilight conditions. They also cast new light on the benefits of a luminescent nose––it may light the way for Santa to see by, but it is Rudolph’s blue-eyes that allow him to find dinner after a long Christmas season.

Second, what is the mechanism of color change in the TL? This is the subject of the second paper, and the mechanism is fascinating—a testament to the power of natural selection. Fosbury and Jeffery did modeling studies on the internal structure of the reindeer eye under various postulated conditions, using data taken from reindeer eyes obtained from slaughterhouses. I’ll quote the National Geographic article to give the postulated mechanism of TL color change, as I’m lazy and it’s Christmas: