Christmas kitties

Here are the results of my appeal yesterday for holiday-themed cat photos. I’ll still accept photos today, but will be checking the Web only sporadically. We have about 20 entries, which is few compared to previous years; more evidence that this site is moribund.

From Divy:

I couldn’t find the photo of Jango under the Christmas tree, but here is one of him wearing a Santa Claus suit. The suit is obviously not made for a cat, but for a little dog. He did not like it

From Chadwick Jones:

From Terry:

From Bruce:

Good morning Jerry – per your request, here is a somewhat Christmas-y photo of three of our cats – DSH Daisy, along with Burmese Rommel and Mothra. When we built this mantle, my wife envisioned all sorts of decorations on it. Thirteen years and many cats later, this is what we’re reduced to.

From Robert:

A bit more about Oliver:

I maybe should have added a little more about Oliver. The attached is from the local no-kill shelter, telling the story of how Oliver got to them, and from there how he became mine. He was a really sweet kitty, except that he terrorized my other cat, Lucy. He was constantly finding places from which he could wait to ambush her when she walked by, which understandably ended up making her kind of paranoid. I was very sad when he died, but Lucy was delighted to be my one and only again.

Our sweet and shy Violet is watching the door, guarding the gifts and listening for the sound of the can opener.

From Naama Pat-El:

This is Maryam, a Christmas gift from my husband. She joins three other cats and three human kittens, none of whom was a Christmas gift.

From Don Macdougall:

Ten year old Molly has her own Christmas tree that she is allowed to terrorize.

From Claudia Baker:

Here is my contribution to your request for Christmas Cats. His name is Bodie, my gorgeous beige tabby. He lived with me for 18 years, and sadly, I lost him last year on Dec. 15th.x He was the best boy – always sweet with all people. Gentle and loving. However, he intensely disliked dogs! He had taken over my kindling basket as his favourite place to nap.

I tried putting an elf hat on him for a Christmas picture, but he would have none of it, and preferred to snuggle and sleep on it in “his” basket instead.

From Maya Markova in Bulgaria:

I am sending a photo of our cat researching the Christmas tree. She is 2 years old, named Pippy. She is seeing a true Christmas tree for the first time, because she used to be an office cat before we adopted her last spring.

From Stephen Caldwell:

Here is a picture of my two cats, Pepper and Picasso, under our Christmas tree.

From Leo Glenn:

This is Arty. He showed up at our house in the fall of 2019, at death’s door. He was emaciated and had severe upper respiratory issues. I had serious doubts about his chances. We thought he was a kitten because he was so small, but the vet said he was between 5-7 years old. It took months to nurse him back to some semblance of health. Unfortunately, he still has many serious health issues, including severe asthma and FVR, but he’s a tough little guy. He recently had some booster shots, which sent him into another downward spiral. He had a bad 24 hours, but he’s doing better now. This is his fifth Christmas with us now. We’re hoping for many more.

From Debra Coplan:

This is Peaches Claus looking merry and bright in her Ms. Claus hat.

(She actually tolerated the hat for about 3 seconds. Bah humbug was more like it.)



She was rescued as an older cat about 3 years ago after her owner died. We love her dearly! Jerry helped named her. [JAC: I forgot this]

From Katherine Rennegarbe:

Rascal was stuck in a tree for 18 hours. We got him down by rigging a laundry basket with ropes and hoisting it up. Rascal then jumped in and was lowered to the ground. He rewarded his rescuers by biting their Christmas presents.

From Keith Cook: